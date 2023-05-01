Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.09

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.09 per share on the 23rd of May. The dividend yield is 1.9% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Byline Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Byline Bancorp is just starting to establish itself as being able to pay dividends to shareholders, given its short 3-year history of distributing earnings. While it has a shorter history of paying out dividends, Byline Bancorp's payout ratio of 15% is a great sign for current shareholders, as this means that earnings greatly cover dividends.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 0.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 23%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Byline Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 3 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.12 in 2020 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 44% over that duration. Byline Bancorp has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Byline Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 45% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Byline Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Byline Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. Is Byline Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

