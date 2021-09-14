BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market: Microsoft & Blackberry Partner Up to Empower Mobile Workforce

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the providers of BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions present in the global market. They are as follows: Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Inc, BlackBerry Limited, Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Honeywell International Inc, Capgemini, Accenture, HCL Technologies Limited, Oracle Corporation, Other key market players

Pune, India, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global BYOD and enterprise mobility market is likely to grow astonishingly backed by their rising implementation by several businesses to manage work flexibly. BYOD and enterprise mobility enables employees to utilize their personal electronic devices, such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones for organizational purposes. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Software (Data Management, Email Management, Application Management), By Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), By Security (Data Security, Email Security, Network Security, Identity Access Management), By Deployment Type (Cloud, O-Premises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Automobile, retail) Others and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The report further states that various enterprises are using such solutions to maximize employee performance and reduce cost of infrastructure.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing immense losses for a large number of companies. It has halted manufacturing processes owing to disruptions in supply chain and lockdown measures. Many healthcare institutions are currently conducting research and developments activities to discover a vaccine. Our reports provide authentic information about the effects of the pandemic on every market and the strategies available to gain business confidence.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which company is set to dominate in terms of revenue?

How will the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic?

What are the driving factors, hindrances, and dynamics of the market?

Which strategies are being followed by companies to surge sales?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Usage of Smartphones & Broadband Connectivity to Boost Growth

BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions are gaining more popularity worldwide owing to their capability to provide convenience and high level of flexibility. Such solutions help the companies to operate efficiently by delivering unique ways of workforce connectivity and means of communication amongst the employees. The rising demand for BYOD solutions among a wide range of sectors, such as transportation, retail, BFSI, healthcare, and IT & telecommunications is anticipated to be a major factor that would boost the BYOD and enterprise mobility market growth in the coming years.

Apart from that, the rising need for productivity among businesses, as well as the increasing usage of broadband services and smartphones would contribute to the market growth. Besides, the small and medium enterprises are adopting innovative BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions that are cloud-based. Coupled with this, rapid urbanization and an enhanced economy are set to bolster growth. However, complications in the upgrading process of such solutions may hamper the market growth.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Development in IT Infrastructure to Aid Growth in North America

Geographically, North America, followed by Asia Pacific would hold the largest BYOD and enterprise mobility market share in the coming years. The growth in North America is set to occur because of the ongoing technological advancements and the early adoption of software-defined solutions. Also, rapid developments in IT infrastructure would contribute to the market growth in this region. In Asia Pacific, is expected to showcase significant growth owing to the rising shift of the employees towards tablets and smartphones for work purposes. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions would skyrocket demand for BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions in this region.

Key Features of Market Research Report:

This report provides detail analysis of the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market and have a comprehensive understanding of the market and its commercial landscape.

Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market is predicted to grow.

It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

To understand the future scope and outlooks for the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market.

Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2028.

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2028 of industry.

The global market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2019, the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge by Introducing New Solutions

There are a large number of companies operating in the global market for BYOD and enterprise mobility. They are persistently striving to unveil state-of-the-art BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions to increase sales and to support work from home initiatives amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

June 2020 : Splashtop Inc., a remote-access software company declared that it is planning to broaden its geographic footprint in the European Union (EU) to make it easier for individuals and firms in the region to productively work from home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It is therefore unveiling its remote-access solution in a cloud data center based in Germany.

March 2018: Blackberry joined hands with Microsoft to empower mobile workforce. This collaboration would aid the companies to create the BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE solution and then enable Microsoft and Blackberry customers to use the former’s mobile apps within Blackberry Dynamics.

Microsoft

Cisco Systems, Inc.

BlackBerry Limited

Infosys Limited

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Capgemini

Accenture

HCL Technologies Limited

Oracle Corporation

Other key market players

