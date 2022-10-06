U.S. markets closed

BYOD Market Size to Grow by USD 69.07 Bn, Reduced Hardware Cost for Enterprises to Drive Growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bring your own device (BYOD) market will be driven by factors such as the reduced hardware cost for enterprises. BYOD is becoming popular, as employees prefer using their own devices, which makes them more productive and increases the probability of innovation. BYOD offers benefits such as cost savings, as they need not spend significantly on expensive devices. Such factors will contribute to the growth of the global BYOD market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bring your own Device (BYOD) Market 2022-2026

The global bring your own device (BYOD) market size is expected to grow by USD 69.07 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Find a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market: Trends and Challenges

The adoption of BYOD in SMEs is a trend in the market. Enterprise mobility solutions help SMEs improve customer services and satisfaction, increase their revenues, and reduce the cost of acquiring customers. This trend is leading to a reduction in the use of desktops, with the advent of Internet-enabled wireless gadgets such as smartphones, PDAs, and tablets. SMEs are focusing on 3G/4G wireless routers, and the market is expected to experience constant growth during the forecast period owing to abundant mobility benefits. These factors will boost the growth of the global BYOD market.

Infrastructure constraints and connectivity issues will challenge the growth of the bring your own device (BYOD) market during the forecast period. Several developing countries lack the infrastructure and connectivity for implementing BYOD policies. The low Internet speed and latency as well as poor infrastructure will negatively impact the adoption of enterprise mobile devices. Such factors will challenge the growth of the global BYOD market during the forecast period.

Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market: End-user

By end-user, the market has been segmented into healthcare, retail, energy and utilities, government, and others. The healthcare segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Many hospitals and healthcare organizations are shifting to mobile health (mHealth), which requires employees to use their own personal devices. These factors are driving the growth of this segment

Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in the adoption of smartphones and tablets. The US and Canada are the key countries for the bring your own device (BYOD) market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market: Companies Covered

  • 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd

  • ALE International

  • BlackBerry Ltd

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Citrix Systems Inc.

  • HCS Technology Group

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Lookout Inc.

  • Miradore Oy

  • Mitsogo Inc

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • SAP SE

  • Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • VMware Inc.

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in the bring your own device (BYOD) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the bring your own device (BYOD) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the bring your own device (BYOD) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bringing your own device (BYOD) market vendors

Related Reports

5G IoT Roaming Market by End-user and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The 5G Internet of Things (IoT) Roaming market share is expected to increase by USD 1.58 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Rugged Handheld Devices Market by Type, End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rugged handheld devices market share is expected to increase by USD 1.85 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 69.07 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.1

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd, ALE International, BlackBerry Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., HCS Technology Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Lookout Inc., Miradore Oy, Mitsogo Inc, Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and VMware Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ALE International

  • 10.4 BlackBerry Ltd

  • 10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 Citrix Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Lookout Inc.

  • 10.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.11 SAP SE

  • 10.12 VMware Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Bring your own Device (BYOD) Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byod-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-69-07-bn-reduced-hardware-cost-for-enterprises-to-drive-growth----technavio-301641212.html

SOURCE Technavio

