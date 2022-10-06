BYOD Market Size to Grow by USD 69.07 Bn, Reduced Hardware Cost for Enterprises to Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bring your own device (BYOD) market will be driven by factors such as the reduced hardware cost for enterprises. BYOD is becoming popular, as employees prefer using their own devices, which makes them more productive and increases the probability of innovation. BYOD offers benefits such as cost savings, as they need not spend significantly on expensive devices. Such factors will contribute to the growth of the global BYOD market during the forecast period.
The global bring your own device (BYOD) market size is expected to grow by USD 69.07 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market: Trends and Challenges
The adoption of BYOD in SMEs is a trend in the market. Enterprise mobility solutions help SMEs improve customer services and satisfaction, increase their revenues, and reduce the cost of acquiring customers. This trend is leading to a reduction in the use of desktops, with the advent of Internet-enabled wireless gadgets such as smartphones, PDAs, and tablets. SMEs are focusing on 3G/4G wireless routers, and the market is expected to experience constant growth during the forecast period owing to abundant mobility benefits. These factors will boost the growth of the global BYOD market.
Infrastructure constraints and connectivity issues will challenge the growth of the bring your own device (BYOD) market during the forecast period. Several developing countries lack the infrastructure and connectivity for implementing BYOD policies. The low Internet speed and latency as well as poor infrastructure will negatively impact the adoption of enterprise mobile devices. Such factors will challenge the growth of the global BYOD market during the forecast period.
Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market: End-user
By end-user, the market has been segmented into healthcare, retail, energy and utilities, government, and others. The healthcare segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Many hospitals and healthcare organizations are shifting to mobile health (mHealth), which requires employees to use their own personal devices. These factors are driving the growth of this segment
Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in the adoption of smartphones and tablets. The US and Canada are the key countries for the bring your own device (BYOD) market in North America.
Global Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market: Companies Covered
42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd
ALE International
BlackBerry Ltd
Cisco Systems Inc.
Citrix Systems Inc.
HCS Technology Group
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
International Business Machines Corp.
Lookout Inc.
Miradore Oy
Mitsogo Inc
Oracle Corp.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
SAP SE
Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.
Verizon Communications Inc.
VMware Inc.
Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist in the bring your own device (BYOD) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the bring your own device (BYOD) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the bring your own device (BYOD) market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bringing your own device (BYOD) market vendors
Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 69.07 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.1
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd, ALE International, BlackBerry Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., HCS Technology Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Lookout Inc., Miradore Oy, Mitsogo Inc, Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and VMware Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ALE International
10.4 BlackBerry Ltd
10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
10.6 Citrix Systems Inc.
10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
10.8 International Business Machines Corp.
10.9 Lookout Inc.
10.10 Oracle Corp.
10.11 SAP SE
10.12 VMware Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
