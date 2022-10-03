ByondXR Makes Virtual Stores Accessible to Businesses of ALL Sizes for the Holidays!

The leading 3D commerce platform company announces an unprecedented " Create your own holiday virtual store " campaign that enables businesses of all sizes to customize a personalized virtual store in just 3 easy steps

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / ByondXR 's commerce platform that empowers brands and retailers to create virtual shopping experiences, launches a campaign that is bound to make virtual stores accessible and affordable to businesses of all sizes. Customers will be able to customize their store, personalize it, and get a FREE preview of the store to share on their social media before deciding to launch.

Customizing a virtual pop-up store for the holiday season in just three easy steps is made possible by the most recent update of the ByondXR commerce platform. The recent update enables customers & partners to fully manage and configure their own virtual stores by adding plugins, features, visuals, gamification, and more. Controlling plugins lets users add their own eCommerce, media, and fun elements inside. Users can now decide what, when, and how they want to showcase in their store making managing a virtual pop-up store easy and quick. The new iteration provides powerful analytics that takes measuring results and store optimization to a whole new level.

With the holiday virtual stores campaign, ByondXR enables small businesses to take their very first steps into the world of innovations and provide their customers with an engaging, immersive, and fun experience at an unprecedented cost. By showcasing their products in a virtual store, businesses can increase engagement, reach better conversion rates, raise brand awareness, showcase brand transformation through innovation, and provide unique value addition through adopting sustainable practices that virtual stores portray.

"We have been in pursuit of providing the quickest, easiest, and the most inclusive virtual stores solutions . We want every brand to be able to take advantage of the latest immersive retail technology and see their results tangibly change for the better" - says Noam Levavi, ByondXR CEO and Co-Founder.

The holiday virtual stores campaign is a limited offer that is set out to revolutionize the accessibility of virtual technologies to brands and businesses of all sizes. ByondXR is the first company to offer a campaign that will enable brands and retailers of all categories, sizes, and industries to create virtual stores and take a step towards innovative ecommerce tech solutions.

About ByondXR

Founded in 2016, ByondXR, a true virtual experiences pioneer, is transforming retail and disrupting eCommerce through its immersive Commerce platform . By creating virtual environments mimicking real-life stores and showrooms, ByondXR has created an engaging experience for consumers to browse products online and decorate their homes more efficiently. Its customizable 3D platform takes consumers on an interactive journey recreated with photorealism. The platform supports the beta deployment of virtual stores onto some of the leading new platforms and virtual worlds like Roblox, Decentraland, Zepeto, and many more. In addition, the platform enables users & partners to fully manage and configure their own virtual stores by adding plugins, features, visuals, and more.

Controlling plugins lets users add their own eCommerce, media, and fun elements inside. Users can now decide what, when, and how they want to showcase products in their store making managing a virtual store comprehensive, easy, and quick. The new iteration provides powerful analytics that takes measuring results and store optimization to a whole new level. This innovative technology has been used by major international beauty, fashion, and home decor brands, including but not limited to Target, Coca-Cola, L'Oreal, YSL Beauty, NARS, VidaGlow, Mondelez, and Caesarstone.ByondXR's virtual solutions have given retailers not only a lifeline in the current environment but a competitive edge in a forward-thinking future. For more information, visit www.byondxr.com .

