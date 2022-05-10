U.S. markets open in 1 hour

Byrna Technologies Appoints Brian Terando Vice President of Production and Supply Chain

·3 min read
ANDOVER, Mass., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: BYRN) ("Byrna" or "the Company") today announced that Brian Terando has been named Vice President of Production and Supply Chain. Mr. Terando will report directly to Bryan Ganz, Byrna's Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) (PRNewsfoto/Byrna Technologies Inc.)
Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) (PRNewsfoto/Byrna Technologies Inc.)

Brian Terando will be assuming most of the duties of Mike Gillespie who will be retiring at the end of May. Mike has agreed to be available on a consulting basis through August to ensure a smooth transition. Byrna would like to thank Mike for his heroic efforts in bringing Byrna's new Ft. Wayne production facility on-line (on time and under budget) and for resolving the supply chain issues that impacted Byrna in Q1 of this year.

About Brian Terando

Brian, who will be taking over from Mike as head of production and supply chain, has over 30 years of multi-faceted experience in positions of increasing responsibility leading operations, including global manufacturing, supply chain, and engineering teams, with an emphasis on Lean Continuous Improvement culture and industries with highly regulated Quality Management Systems.

After starting his career with International Paper and Rust-Oleum, he joined Honeywell, leading their newly acquired North Safety business site in Rhode Island to be the first in Honeywell's Personal Protective Equipment Business to earn the coveted HOS Bronze (Honeywell's recognition of sustained Lean Six Sigma Operational Excellence). Brian gained five years additional experience leading Continuous Improvement Culture for Honeywell's Global Integrated Supply Chains with roles as multi-site Director of Global Operations & Supply Chain and Director of Global Operating Excellence & Program Management. These roles focused on supply chain optimization and driving quality, on-time delivery, and productivity results for injection molding, precision assembly and highly engineered new product introduction processes.

More recently he held primary leadership positions as Director of North America Operations for Hollingsworth & Vose, a manufacturer of highly engineered filtration media, and Senior Director Global Manufacturing for Aspen Aerogels, a Tier 1 & 2 automotive supplier.

Brian holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from the University of Illinois with a focus on chemical engineering.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "anticipates," and "believes" and statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "should," "might," "occur," or "be achieved," or "will be taken." Forward-looking statements include descriptions of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited, to the Company's statements related to its management structure. Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates, and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied.

Any number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release. Any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, ("Risk Factors") in our most recent Form 10-K, should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in our SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:
Byrna Technologies Inc.
David North, Chief Financial Officer
dnorth@byrna.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byrna-technologies-appoints-brian-terando-vice-president-of-production-and-supply-chain-301543124.html

SOURCE Byrna Technologies Inc.

