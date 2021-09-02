U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.40
    +14.31 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,457.06
    +144.53 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,351.03
    +41.65 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,306.91
    +19.85 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.27
    +1.68 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1869
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2950
    -0.0070 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0050
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,542.58
    +1,115.07 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.42
    +1.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Byrna Technologies to Host Analyst Day on September 9, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) ("Byrna" or "the Company") announced today that it will host an Analyst Day on September 9, 2021 beginning at 10:00 am EST and running approximately two hours. A link to the live webcast and presentation materials, as well as a replay of the event, will be available on Byrna's investor relations website at ir.byrna.com.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:BYRN) (PRNewsfoto/Byrna Technologies Inc.)
Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:BYRN) (PRNewsfoto/Byrna Technologies Inc.)

At the event, Byrna's extended management team will provide further detail on the Company's recent developments and growth initiatives associated with its strategy to develop the leading personal safety lifestyle brand, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Please submit all questions in advance to iportner@equityny.com.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.
Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® HD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store www.byrna.com or www.amazon.com.

Forward Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "projects," "intends," "anticipates" and "believes" and statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "should," "might," "occur" or "be achieved" or "will be taken." Forward-looking statements include descriptions of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied.

Any number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release. The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive; accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A in our most recent Form 10-K, Item 1A Risk Factors in our most recent Form 10-Q, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in our SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byrna-technologies-to-host-analyst-day-on-september-9-2021-301368628.html

SOURCE Byrna Technologies Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Dropped 8.5%

    Shares of artificial intelligence-for-business stock C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are down 8.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Thursday after beating analyst projections for fiscal first-quarter 2022 revenue last night -- but missing badly on earnings. Investors right now seem more concerned by the fact that C3.ai went from break-even profits a year ago to losing $0.37 per share in Q1, but management is trying to keep them focused on sales growth. In new guidance for the coming quarter and year, C3.ai said it expects revenue to grow to $56 million to $58 million in the second quarter, which would be slightly ahead of analyst targets.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Popped 12%

    Lithium supplies could remain constrained through 2025.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) adds CN¥37m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 88%

    This month, we saw the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:METX ) up an impressive 83%. But that isn't much...

  • Why Nutanix Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) were climbing today after the hybrid cloud specialist posted better-than-expected results in its fiscal fourth quarter, showing the company's shift to an annual contract value (ACV) model is starting to pay off. Nutanix, which provides hyper-converged infrastructure software to help companies seamless move applications between different clouds, posted revenue growth of 19% to $390.7 million, easily beating estimates at $362.9 million. On the bottom line, Nutanix's loss per share shrunk from $0.39 to $0.26 as the company successfully controlled costs even as the business grew.

  • Buffett's Second-Biggest Stock Has Nothing on This Growing Juggernaut

    Warren Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), owns a massive stock portfolio worth more than $300 billion. Coming in second is Bank of America, a huge financial institution serving consumers and corporations all over the world. This large bank stock has done well for Buffett, easily beating the S&P 500 since Berkshire bought its first stake in 2011.

  • We Think C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and...

  • Why Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Are Falling Today

    Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT after the company announced an updated strategic plan. Texas Capital, a $35 billion asset regional bank based in Dallas, announced a new strategic plan yesterday that will see the bank focus more on technology, bulk up hiring, invest further in treasury solutions, build on its private wealth business, and create a new investment banking division. In tandem with the announcement, the bank also announced the hiring of Daniel Hoverman to lead the new investment banking division.

  • Why ASML Holding Rose 10.3% in August

    Ambitious spending plans from a key customer drove shares of this semiconductor equipment supplier higher.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • SmileDirectClub's (NASDAQ:SDC) Cash Burn Situation is Getting Better - But Not Good Enough for a Short Squeeze

    It might be hard to believe at the moment, but SmileDirectClub(NASDAQ: SDC) was initially valued at over US$8b. After a fiasco IPO debut that saw the price decline at over 50%, the stock just started to recover when the 2020 pandemic hit, sending it to a fresh new low. Since then, the company has struggled through disappointing earnings and currently trades near the lows. As SDC remains unprofitable, this article will examine its cash burn situation.

  • 3 Underrated Stocks That Could Finish 2021 With a Bang

    Three stocks to watch as we enter the fall are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), and Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS). Of those, only Hasbro and its modest 5% gain has underperformed the S&P 500 this year, but all three could be solid pickups. Pharmacy retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance has done well this year, getting a boost from COVID-19 vaccination traffic.

  • Investors in Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) have made a decent return of 32% over the past year

    The last three months have been tough on Castor Maritime Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTRM ) shareholders, who have seen the share...

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Dirt Cheap Buys

    Healthcare company Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and oil and gas stock Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) are two incredibly cheap dividend investments that you can buy and hold. Pennsylvania-based Viatris was born last year when healthcare giant Pfizer spun off its Upjohn business (which contained many of its legacy products), which then joined with another healthcare company, Mylan. Although the business has been incurring losses for the past three quarters, Viatris has reported free cash flow of $1.3 billion over the trailing 12 months.