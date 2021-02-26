U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,848.88
    +19.54 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,345.93
    -56.08 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,265.58
    +146.15 (+1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.77
    +6.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.58
    -0.95 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.10
    -18.30 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    26.90
    -0.79 (-2.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2130
    -0.0056 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4750
    -0.0430 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3945
    -0.0068 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.4090
    +0.1790 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,162.42
    -4,439.38 (-8.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.80
    +11.66 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,530.92
    -121.04 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

Byrna Technologies Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal 2020 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·18 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook Calls for Strong Revenue Growth Driven by Robust Demand, New Product Innovations, Greater Production Capacity and Dynamic Marketing Campaigns

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or "the Company") today announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended November 30, 2020.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:BYRN) (PRNewsfoto/Byrna Technologies Inc.)
Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:BYRN) (PRNewsfoto/Byrna Technologies Inc.)

Fourth Quarter 2020 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019:

  • Revenues were $11,029,164 compared to $500,442.

  • Gross margin was 44.4% compared to 10.7%.

  • Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin1 was 48.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • GAAP Net loss was $1,641,195 compared to $1,720,439.

  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 was $220,790 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fiscal Year 2020 Compared to Fiscal Year 2019:

  • Revenues were $16,566,295 compared to $924,419.

  • Gross margin was 45.3% compared to 16.1%.

  • Non-GAAP Adjusted gross margin1 was 48.2% for the full fiscal year 2020.

  • GAAP Net loss was $12,553,325 compared to $4,409,785.

  • Non-GAAP adjusted net loss1 was $2,018,795 in the full fiscal year 2020.

"Our fourth quarter concluded a transformative year for Byrna Technologies," stated Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna. "We delivered our strongest revenue quarter by far and, adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, generated the first quarter of positive adjusted net income in the Company's history. At the same time, we made important enhancements to our corporate platform, both in terms of manufacturing assets and human capital, including the recent addition of a highly experienced Chief Marketing Officer, Luan Pham. Now that our production capacity has caught up with demand, the Company expects to work through our current order backlog for launcher kits in the next two weeks and return to same-day shipping by the end of March."

Due to the civil unrest that has taken place over the past year, both consumers and law enforcement professionals in the U.S. and globally are increasingly seeking effective less-lethal self-defense solutions and Byrna is emerging as a leader in this category given the product's unique features and growing brand awareness. With the availability of increased production capacity, Byrna will be commencing a series of dynamic marketing campaigns spearheaded by Mr. Pham which are designed to allow the Company to capitalize on this growing demand for less-lethal personal security options, such as the Byrna®HD less-lethal personal security device.

The Company is also developing a number of exciting new products including the Byrna XL, the Byrna LE and the Byrna CP. The Byrna XL will be able to use the more readily available 12-gram CO2 canisters and will have greater muzzle velocity. The Byrna LE is being designed for the Law Enforcement market, as well as for firearm enthusiasts. This launcher, scheduled for release in Q3 of 2021, will have even greater muzzle velocity, an improved sighting system, a seven-round magazine and extreme cold weather capabilities. Early in 2022 Byrna intends to introduce the Byrna CP, a compact launcher designed for better conceal carry capabilities and for users with smaller hands.

Mr. Ganz continued, "With respect to our production capabilities, we could not be more pleased with the ramp of the Fort Wayne, Indiana facility that we opened in September of 2020. The team there has performed admirably as they, along with our employees in South Africa, demonstrated extraordinary commitment, going above and beyond the call of duty to get product out to our customers and work through our backlog of orders. Once we have fulfilled our current backlog, we will be putting increased focus on expanding our dealer network and pursuing relationships with sporting goods stores, gun stores and outdoor stores. We believe that these outlets represent a significant growth opportunity for Byrna."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Overview
Revenues were $11,029,154 in the fourth quarter of 2020. This significant increase was driven by strong growth in orders for the Company's Byrna HD, resulting from enhanced market awareness of the product.

Gross profit was $4,896,610, representing a gross margin of 44.4%, compared to $53,542, or a 10.7% gross margin in the prior year period. On an adjusted basis, gross margin in Q4 was 48.7%. The increase in gross profit margins was driven primarily by the result of substantially higher production volumes, as the Company was able to spread its fixed production overhead across a larger production base.

Operating expenses were $6,172,482 in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from $824,770 in the prior year period. The increase reflects greater investment in corporate infrastructure necessary to support the Company's growth in sales and production. This investment includes increases in employee-related expenses, marketing costs, auditing costs and bank fees.

Financial Position as of November 30, 2020:

  • Cash of $9,563,635, including $6,388,561 of restricted cash (which is released as backorders are fulfilled).

  • Total assets of $21,216,120.

  • Total debt of $190,300.

The Company's cash position as of November 30, 2020 was an increase of $8,481,735 from November 30, 2019, primarily due to positive free cash flow (defined as cash flow from operations less purchases of property and equipment) and early warrant exercises during the twelve-month period. Cash flow from operations for fiscal 2020 was $2,537,755 and free cash flow was $1,111,321.

Technical Service Update
On February 12, 2020, the Company identified a limited number of Byrna HD launchers in which the safety wire was not within specification. While no injuries were reported as a result of this technical issue, Byrna alerted its customers through multiple channels including a direct email campaign to Byrna HD owners and a notification posted on the Company's website, offering customers the opportunity to return their launchers for a technical service update to correct the issue, free of charge. In the ten days since alerting its customers of this issue, Byrna has reached more than 31,000 customers (over 80% of customers) and has received less than 350 submissions for the technical service update. In the event that we ultimately receive a higher number of customer update requests, the Company has accrued $195,000 on its balance sheet to cover the potential costs of the technical service update (labor, materials and roundtrip freight) for the period ended November 30, 2020.

Outlook
Mr. Ganz concluded, "Looking out to the balance of 2021, we expect revenues for our fiscal first quarter ending February 28th to be approximately $9.2 million. This is slightly below our expectations at the beginning of the quarter, as Byrna suspended essentially all shipments of launchers during the last two weeks of the quarter in order to inspect, test and update more than 8,000 launchers that were in the production pipeline and more than 25,000 safety wires held in inventory. We can confidently state that since Byrna learned of the technical issue on February 12th, every launcher leaving the factory has been reinspected, updated where necessary and retested, and procedures and protocols have been established to prevent a recurrence of this issue. While the end of quarter reduction in shipments will negatively impact Q1 sales, the Company is going into Q2 with an order backlog of approximately $3.0 million."

"With respect to our fiscal second quarter ending May 31st, we expect a slight decline in revenues from our seasonally strong first quarter, which includes the holiday shopping period. Regarding the outlook for full fiscal year 2021 ending November 30th, based on year-to-date sales, our existing backlog, current order rates, our plans to launch multiple new promotional campaigns, our new product launch schedule and the production capacity we have in place, we expect revenues for the full year 2021 to come in between $33 million and $38 million."

"Fiscal 2020 was a year of significant achievement for Byrna, and we expect to build upon this momentum as we progress through 2021 and strive to deliver continued growth, profitability, cash flow and value for our shareholders."

Recent Securities Issuances
On February 24th, the Board approved the issuance, effective April 18, 2021, of 1.5 million restricted stock units (RSU's) to the Chief Marketing Officer. These RSU's will vest on April 18, 2023, subject to certain stock performance measures. Additionally, the Board approved the grant to two employees, effective March 2nd (the "Effective Date"), of a total of 240,000 options with a five-year term. The options will vest over a three-year period and have an exercise price equal to the highest of (i) $1.49, the closing price on the date of the Board award, (ii) the closing price on March 1st, or (iii) the closing price on the Effective Date, as required by applicable law and exchange rules.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.
Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna HD personal security device, a state of the art handheld CO2 powered launcher with the look and feel of a handgun, designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. The Byrna HD is engineered with patented designs and proprietary parts. Unlike less-lethal alternative such as pepper spray and stun guns, the Byrna HD has an effective range of up to 60 feet and comes with easily reloadable magazines that can hold multiple .68 caliber hard kinetic rounds or highly chemical irritant and pepper rounds designed to effectively stop an assailant without loss of life or permanent injury. To purchase Byrna products visit the Company's e-commerce store.

Forward Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," and "believes" and statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "should," "might," "occur," or "be achieved," or "will be taken." Forward-looking statements include descriptions of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to the Company's outlook, including expectations of backorder fulfillment and the return to same day shipping, marketing plans, expectations as to future demand for less-lethal products and for the Byrna HD personal security device, anticipated new product introduction plans, timing, features and the benefits thereof, future areas of focus and opportunity and the Company's ability to capitalize thereon, and quarterly and full year projections, including the adequacy of the reserve taken for the recent safety update of certain launchers. Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates, and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied.

Any number of risk factors could affect our actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release, including, but not limited to: the potential disruption of production, distribution, or marketing due to the pandemic, civil unrest, supply chain shortages or interruptions, including material shortages, that could affect our extended supply chain, unavailability of parts, particularly parts sourced from limited or sole source providers, reduced air freight capacity, or otherwise; potential cancellations of existing or future orders including as a result of fulfillment delay, introduction of competing products, negative publicity, the recent safety alert, product recalls, litigation, enforcement proceedings or other legal developments; changes in the law regulating the Company's products or other regulatory changes including changes in export laws and regulations including sanctions or embargos that could affect the Company's supply chain or markets; extended restriction of the Company's cash resources impacting the availability of sufficient cash to meet operating expenses, other costs of goods or sales, or fund future growth; and increased costs of production or sales and other events that could potentially reduce demand for the Company's products or result in order cancellations. The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority. We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive; accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A, ("Risk Factors") in our most recent Form 10-K, should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, should not consider the foregoing list, or the risks identified in our SEC filings, to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Amounts expressed in US Dollars)

















For the Three Months Ended



For the Twelve Months Ended




November 30,



November 30,




2020



2019



2020



2019


Net revenue


$

11,029,154



$

500,442



$

16,566,295



$

924,419


Cost of goods sold



(6,132,544)




(446,900)




(9,058,125)




(775,412)


Gross profit



4,896,610




53,542




7,508,170




149,007


Operating expenses



6,172,482




824,770




11,817,002




3,437,544


LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(1,275,872)




(771,228)




(4,308,832)




(3,288,537)


OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME

















Foreign currency transaction loss



(72,794)




(27,403)




(91,399)




(12,031)


Accretion of debt discounts






(448,355)




(755,401)




(1,120,872)


Interest expense






(159,263)




(233,095)




(414,364)


Loss on extinguishment of debt









(6,026,654)





Warrant inducement expense









(845,415)





Change in fair value of derivative liabilities






(314,190)







426,019


LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(1,348,666)




(1,720,439)




(12,260,796)




(4,409,785)


Income tax provision



292,529







292,529





NET LOSS



(1,641,195)




(1,720,439)




(12,553,325)




(4,409,785)



















Foreign exchange translation adjustment for the period



(49,539)




76,093




66,545




(4,115)


COMPREHENSIVE LOSS


$

(1,690,734)



$

(1,644,346)



$

(12,486,780)



$

(4,413,900)



















Net loss per share – basic and diluted


$

(0.01)



$

(0.02)



$

(0.10)



$

(0.04)


Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period



146,843,794




104,021,837




126,787,466




103,543,833


BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts expressed in US Dollars)




November 30,



November 30,




2020



2019


ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS







Cash


$

3,175,074



$

1,081,900


Restricted cash



6,388,561





Accounts receivable



834,459




438,255


Inventory, net



4,816,615




959,748


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,391,284




377,305


Total current assets



16,605,993




2,857,208











Patent rights, net



810,928




99,002


Deposits for equipment



619,144




196,921


Right-of-use asset



1,200,447





Property and equipment, net



1,220,208




321,288


Goodwill



650,787





Restricted cash



92,000




92,000


Other assets



16,613





TOTAL ASSETS


$

21,216,120



$

3,566,419


LIABILITIES









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


$

6,629,075



$

639,877


Operating lease liabilities, current



257,608





Deferred revenue



4,902,087




10,842


Convertible notes payable, net






2,758,578


Notes payable



75,480





Accrued interest






266,143


Total current liabilities



11,864,250




3,675,440











Convertible notes payable, noncurrent






1,874,972


Notes payable, non-current



114,820





Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



828,005





Total Liabilities


$

12,807,075



$

5,550,412











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 12)


















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued







Series A Preferred Stock, 1,500 shares designated, 1,391 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



1





Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 148,520,227 and 104,021,836 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



148,520




104,022


Additional paid-in capital



58,447,839




36,480,520


Shares to be issued






20,000


Treasury stock, at cost, 0 and 3,699,999 shares, respectively






(888,000)


Accumulated deficit



(50,215,448)




(37,662,123)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



28,133




(38,412)











Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)



8,409,045




(1,983,993)











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)


$

21,216,120



$

3,566,419


This news release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in our consolidated financial statements.

BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Amounts expressed in US Dollars)

Byrna Technologies Inc. Adjusted Results



















Three Months Ended 11/30/2020


Twelve Months Ended 11/30/2020


GAAP

Adjustment

Notes

As Adjusted


GAAP

Adjustment


As Adjusted

Total Sales

$ 11,029,154



$ 11,029,154


$ 16,566,295



$ 16,566,295

COGS

$ 6,132,544

$ (473,494)

1

$ 5,659,050


$ 9,058,125

$ (473,494)

1

$ 8,584,631

Gross Profit ($)

$ 4,896,610



$ 5,370,104


$ 7,508,170



$ 7,981,664

Gross Profit (%)

44.4%



48.7%


45.3%



48.2%











OPEX

$ 6,172,482

$ (1,095,962)

8,9

$ 5,076,520


$ 11,817,003

$ (1,907,943)

8,9

$ 9,909,060

Operating Income

$ (1,275,872)



$ 293,584


$ (4,308,833)



$ (1,927,396)











Non-Operating Expenses










PIK Interest on Convertible Debt

$ -



$ -


$ 233,095

$ (233,095)

4

$ -

Foreign Currency Transaction Loss

$ 72,794



$ 72,794


$ 91,399



$ 91,399

Accretion of Debt Discounts

$ -



$ -


$ 755,401

$ (755,401)

5

$ -

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt

$ -



$ -


$ 6,026,654

$ (6,026,654)

6

$ -

Warrant Inducement Expense

$ -



$ -


$ 845,415

$ (845,415)

7

$ -

Net Income / (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$ (1,348,666)



$ 220,790


$ (12,260,796)



$ (2,018,795)





















Net Income / (Loss)

$ (1,348,666)



$ 220,790


$ (12,260,796)



$ (2,018,795)











Notes:










1) Byrna Technoligies wrote off $473,794 of accumulated early revision components made obsolete by updates to the specifications of the Byrna HD as Byrna fully industrialized the HD Launcher. This was a one-time event and now that the Byrna HD is in serial production, the Company does not expect to incur this type of write-off going forward.

4) Byrna paid PIK interest on a 10% convertible debenture that was retired during 2020. This was a non-cash payment.

5) Accretion is a non-cash GAAP charge intended to reflect the change in value of the conversion feature of the convertible debt referenced in Note 4 as well as certain warrants issued in conjunction with this debt. This is treated as a liability and as the stock price increases, the Company books a non-cash "loss" to reflect the increase in the liability resulting from potentially having to issue stock below the current market prices.

6) The loss on extinguishment of debt is a (non-cash) GAAP entry that the Company was required to book when we retired the convertible debt referenced in Notes 4&5. The calcuation is based on the value of the convertible preferred stock that was issued to retire the debt. At the time of this debt for equity swap, the conversion price on both the debt and preferred stock was in the money, making both the debt and equity worth more than the face value of the debt instrument.

7) In order to induce a number of large warrant holders to exercise their warrants early, Byrna offered a limited time "warrant holiday," reducing the exercise price from $0.25 per share to $0.16 per share. The purpose was to bring in needed funds without the cost and complexity of issuing new debt. At the time the stock price was approximately $0.25.

8) In order to attract and retain Senior Management during the rapid growth of 2020 when the Company grew from 10 people to 165 people, the Company issued ISO, RSU's, and Restricted Stock. These are non-cash items and the majority of these grants have not vested. For Q4 this non-cash charge came to $592,950 and for the full year 2020 the Company booked $1,252,386 in "Stock Compensation Expense."

9) Due to the rapid growth, during 2020 Byrna triggered the requirement to charge State Sales tax in a number of jurisdictions. Due to the fact that the requirement to collect sales tax is based on the Company's total sales at the time of shipment, rather than at the time the order was placed, the Company took orders before realizing that sales in these states would eclipse the sales tax threshold. Byrna is now potentially liable for sales tax on orders where we did not collect the tax from the customer. Accordingly, the Company has created a reserve for this amount. This is a one-time event as Byrna now collects sales tax in all states. For Q4 the reserve booked was $503,012 and for 2020 it was $655,557.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byrna-technologies-inc-reports-record-fourth-quarter-and-full-fiscal-2020-results-301236510.html

SOURCE Byrna Technologies Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • How investing your next stimulus check could make you big money within months

    We calculated the returns you'd have gotten by investing your first $1,200 check in April.

  • Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition fight moves to yet another jurisdiction

    The daughter of Huawei's founder lost a similar case in the UK just days ago. She is fighting a US extradition request from Canada.

  • Exclusive: Chinese banks, Australia's Macquarie tiptoe into Asian oil finance void

    Chinese national banks and Australia's Macquarie Group are quietly filling some of the multi-billion-dollar hole in Asian oil financing after the withdrawal of traditional European lenders, hurt by a raft of defaults and fraud allegations. Established financiers still taking on oil transactions, such as France's BNP Paribas and Singapore's OCBC, have raised compliance standards and are shying away from higher-risk small traders and refiners, according to interviews with over a dozen trading and banking executives. Beijing-controlled Bank of China, ICBC Standard and Agricultural Bank of China are among the few institutions that are expanding credit in the sector, mostly as customers activate dormant lending facilities set up previously but left unused as they were viewed as too expensive or restrictive.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Stock Market Hits Rate Pain Threshold Goldman Sachs Warned About

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few days ago, equity bulls were saying that they weren’t too worried about rising bond yields. Rates were still low, they explained, and as long as the pace of increases was orderly, stocks would be fine.Thursday’s market turmoil may put an end to that argument.As 10-year Treasury yields added as much as 10 basis points, their total increase for February reached 40 points. That’s more than the 36-point threshold that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists warned could cause trouble for stocks.Bonds tumbled in early afternoon amid a sudden wave of selling after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction. Equities reacted with a net of 1,739 stocks on a down tick at one point, the second-biggest selling bout this year. Highly-valued shares such as Tesla Inc. led the retreat, while the Nasdaq 100 plunged as much as 3.7%.Equity bulls had been brushing aside the risk of higher yields, saying it’s a vote of confidence in the economic recovery that bodes well for corporate earnings. But the rout in fixed income may signal some market adjustments where stocks can’t be spared. In a note earlier this month, Goldman strategists including Ryan Hammond and David Kostin said that stocks typically fall on average in a given month when rates increase by two or more standard deviations, which is 36 basis points in today’s terms.“This is analogous to a flash crash in Treasuries,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “We’re finally seeing yields react to what’s likely to be better economic activity.”“When it happens at a ferocious pace,” he added, “then you have a disarray in the markets” because everyone is “making the assumption that this never stops.”Read more: Convexity Hedging Haunts Markets Already Reeling From Bond RoutFunds that rebalance on a monthly basis such as pensions may have contributed to the equity selloff while better-than-expected data on jobless claims added to investor angst over inflation and government stimulus, according to Larry Weiss, head of equity trading at Instinet LLC in New York.“It can create a bit of trepidation two ways: inflation, which the Fed chair has dismissed, but also support for the argument against a large, broad stimulus package,” Weiss said. “So it’s a general risk reduction, similar to what we saw at the end of January.”U.S. pension funds that rebalance on a monthly basis will need to sell about $16 billion of domestic stocks to return to prior asset allocation levels following the latest equity rally, according to estimates from Credit Suisse. The S&P 500 has advanced 5.6% this month versus a loss of 1.5% in the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund’s Lucid Windfall Will Make Up for Tesla Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- The second time proved the charm for Saudi Arabia’s foray into electric vehicles.The kingdom’s main sovereign wealth fund is sitting on paper gains of over 30-fold from its investment in Lucid Motors Inc., with the value of its stake set to rise as part of a deal to take the company public.The result is a boost for the $400 billion Public Investment Fund after missing out on an epic rally in Tesla Inc. shares when it sold much of its 5% stake in the industry leader at the end of 2019.The PIF, as the fund is known, will hold a stake of 62% in Lucid once the acquisition of the automaker by special purpose acquisition vehicle Churchill Capital IV is complete. The holding would be valued at about $32 billion, based on the current share price of Church Capital IV.The deal would represent a jackpot for the PIF, which invested $1 billion in Lucid in 2018 and is expected to provide an additional $600 million in funding for the company before the SPAC deal is completed. It also participated in a $2.5 billion private investment in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a SPAC deal.Under the leadership of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF has shifted investment priorities from holdings in state-owned companies to building up stakes in companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Jio Platforms Ltd., the digital services business controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.The fund’s returns on investment increased from about 3% between 2014 and 2016 to 8% from 2018 to 2020, according to the PIF website. It has more than doubled its assets in the five years since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been chairman.The investments are part of a strategy that aims to boost returns from the kingdom’s wealth while diversifying the Saudi economy and creating jobs.Bloomberg News reported in January that Lucid was in talks with the PIF to potentially build a factory near the Red Sea city of Jeddah, although the automaker’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, said on Tuesday there were no imminent plans to build a factory in the kingdom.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hong Kong’s Richest Property Tycoon Plans U.S. SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon, is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.A company backed by Li’s family is working with advisers on the potential SPAC initial public offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are considering seeking around $400 million, though the exact terms haven’t been finalized, the people said.The blank-check company could file registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as this week, the people said.Li is lionized by the public in Hong Kong, where he’s been nicknamed “Superman” for his investing prowess. The 92-year-old businessman became famous for his well-timed bets on everything from real estate to social media as he built a corporate empire spanning 50 countries.His family controls CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., a $29 billion conglomerate that owns one of the world’s biggest port operators and has telecommunications, retail and infrastructure operations across Asia and Europe. They also run CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is one of Hong Kong’s largest developers and also has investments in hotels, utilities and aircraft leasing. Both companies are now led by Li’s elder son, Victor.Li’s younger son, Richard, has already raised about $900 million via two U.S.-listed SPACs with tech mogul Peter Thiel. Richard is considering setting up a third blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported last week.No final decisions have been made, and details of the transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Li didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.(Adds details about Richard Li’s SPAC plans in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Hits Highest in More Than a Year With Global Supply Draining

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest in more than a year amid optimism of swiftly depleting global oil inventories.Futures in New York closed 0.5% higher on Thursday. The oil futures curve continues to signal a tighter market. U.S. crude inventories are near the lowest levels in about a year, while exports of five key crudes in the North Sea fields are seen slumping in April. As a result, crude timespreads are strengthening in a bullish structure known as backwardation.“Looking forward in the market, we’re seeing a significant backwardation, which signals that there is an anticipation of an easing of virus restrictions coming,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “The market is looking toward more normal inventories heading into the summer, if we don’t see a flooding of markets.”U.S. crude futures are up nearly 22% in February with expectations of shrinking supplies and as economies worldwide begin to reopen, signaling a further rebound in consumption. Still, the market is facing a possible supply increase in April from OPEC+. The producer group meets next week to discuss its strategy with key members differing on the path forward.See also: North Sea Oil Field Work to Cut Supply From Already Tight Market“By the summer, leisure travelers who haven’t been able to travel who are now vaccinated,” will be driving an uptick in demand, said Jay Hatfield, CEO at InfraCap in New York. “Supply is not going to respond like it has in the past,” with U.S. production likely remaining restrained.Shale explorers reported almost 6 million barrels of combined oil-output losses during the freeze last week. Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Pioneer Natural Resources Co., two of the largest producers in the Permian Basin, alone had a combined loss of about 3.8 million barrels, according to Bloomberg News calculations based on fourth-quarter earnings reports and calls. Meanwhile, refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast are in the process of restarting, though some plants are facing lengthy repairs to key processing units.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon Casts Out Canadian Oil Sands in Massive Reserves Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. erased almost every drop of oil-sands crude from its books in a sweeping revision of worldwide reserves to depths never before seen in the company’s modern history.Exxon counted the equivalent of 15.2 billion barrels of reserves as of Dec. 31, down from 22.44 billion a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The company’s reserves of the dense, heavy crude extracted from Western Canada’s sandy bogs dropped by 98%.In practical terms, the revision clipped Exxon’s future growth prospects until oil prices rise, costs slide or technological advances make it profitable to drill those fields. Exxon has enough reserves to sustain current production levels for 11 years, down from 15.5 years a year ago, based on Bloomberg calculations.The pandemic-driven price crash that rocked global energy markets was the main driver of Exxon’s reserve downgrade, along with internal budget cuts that took out a significant portion of its U.S. shale assets. The oil sands have historically been among the company’s higher-cost operations, making them more vulnerable to removal when oil prices foundered.Price SensitiveThe reserves accounting doesn’t mean Exxon is closing up shop or walking away from Canada because the company can bring them back onto its ledger as crude prices rise.“Among the factors that could result in portions of these amounts being recognized again as proved reserves at some point in the future are a recovery in the SEC price basis, cost reductions, operating efficiencies, and increases in planned capital spending,” Exxon said in the filing.The blow to future production potential comes just weeks after Exxon posted its first annual loss in at least four decades. Exxon shares were little changed at $56.85 in after-hours trading and have advanced 38% this year.The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Exxon was being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly overvaluing a key asset in the Permian Basin. Exxon has said the allegations are demonstrably false.CEO’s PrioritiesExxon previously flagged that low prices could wipe as much as one-fifth of its oil and gas reserves from its books but steep cuts in drilling expenditures also imperil the assets its able to keep on the books.Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods has prioritized high-return projects such as offshore oil in Guyana, shale in the Permian Basin as well as chemical and gas operations along the Gulf Coast in order to defend the company’s dividend. This year’s rally in oil prices will help bolster Exxon’s cash generation, which in recent quarters has failed to cover both its capital spending and dividend, leading to an increase in debt to almost $70 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies to reach record high as tech stocks recover losses

    Stocks opened lower on Wednesday to pick up declines from the past week, with tech shares still under pressure.

  • Charlie Munger says Costco 'has one thing that Amazon does not'

    Costco has a leg up on e-commerce behemoth Amazon (AMZN) on at least one measure, according to Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • CEO of Bill Gates-backed EV battery startup expects major breakthrough in 2021

    QuantumScape founder Jagdeep Singh chats with Yahoo Finance Live on what his company has on tap this year.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood and GameStop frenzy: 'It's a dirty way to make money'

    Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and long-time business partner of Warren Buffett, issued a strong condemnation of the businesses he said enabled the recent frenzy of speculative trading by retail investors.

  • In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc in Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- After weeks of grumbling, the world’s biggest bond market spoke loud and clear Thursday -- growth and inflation are moving higher. The message wreaked havoc across risk assets.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields catapulted to the highest in more than a year at over 1.6% and traders yanked forward their opinion of how soon the Federal Reserve will be forced to tighten policy. Equities tumbled, as higher borrowing costs put pressure on soaring valuations. Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen felt the sting, with record low demand for a fresh round of government debt.Speculation is building that a year of emergency stimulus is not only working, but has left some areas of the economy at risk of one day overheating. Locked in the same patterns for months by the Covid-19 crisis, markets now appear to have begun a long-awaited process of repricing themselves, as trillions of dollars of federal spending and positive vaccine results boost odds developed countries will heal faster than central bankers expected.“The economy is already recovering and a lot of people think that this stimulus proposed is much more than what’s needed,” said John Carey, portfolio manager at Amundi Asset Management U.S. “You put too many coals on the fire and we build the fire to a very intense level. People start to think the Fed won’t be able to keep rates where they are.”After holding at historically low levels since April, the jump in Treasury yields -- even if it bespeaks economic health -- is inevitably a jarring spectacle for traders, forcing them to reconsider positions in multiple markets. Megacap tech names -- previously the bull market’s darlings -- led the plunge on Thursday, with the Nasdaq 100 sinking almost 4% as the rise in rates made it harder to justify valuations that are higher than any time since the dot-com bubble.The bond selloff stalled in Asia hours on Friday, as markets paused for breath, following the whirlwind session which saw rising yields overwhelm areas of equities that tend to benefit from higher rates. The KBW Bank Index -- which climbed to its highest level since 2007 on Wednesday -- dropped by 2.7% amid the carnage. Energy and utility shares in the S&P 500 also fell at least 1%.Currency markets were jolted as well. The Bloomberg Dollar Index rallied 0.7% Thursday, the most since September, while historically volatile emerging market currencies slid. The South African rand, Turkish lira and Mexican peso led the drop in emerging markets, falling at least 2%.The impact of lockstep moves in bonds and stocks can be seen in sophisticated portfolio strategies such as risk parity, which try to balance exposure across assets, according to Wells Fargo Investment Institute. The $1.2 billion The RPAR Risk Parity exchange-traded fund (ticker RPAR) dropped as much as 2.7% -- its biggest decline since March 18, 2020, in the height of the pandemic rout.“Right now those rates are increasing at a pace that may be unsettling to strategies such as risk parity, and the fixed income volatility is spilling over into other assets,” said Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s senior global market strategist. “Until the speed at which rates are rising slows, we may need to mentally prepare ourselves for more days like this.”Breakeven inflation rates -- bond trader projections for where they see annual consumer price inflation averaging over the decade -- are at multiyear peaks. At about 2.2%, it is up sharply from last year, when it fell as low as 0.47% in March.“We are in uncharted territory where we are likely to experience a global economic rebound with a global surge in inflation never experienced before,” said Bryce Doty, portfolio manager at Sit Fixed Income Advisors. “No one knows how it will play out.”While the U.S. unemployment rate clocks in at a still-elevated 6.3%, that’s below the 6.5% level that policymakers had forecast last June. A string of economic data as kept Citigroup Inc.’s Economic Surprise Index in solidly positive territory since last June, including retail and housing reports that have handily topped forecasts.For now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues insist their best course of action is to hold interest rates low to ensure the recovery takes hold. Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that the recent run-up in bond yields that has unsettled the stock market “a statement of confidence” in a robust economic outlook.On Thursday, as bond yields were exploding, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said “the economy can run pretty hot without seeing significant spikes in inflation.”While that may be true, financial markets are relentlessly forward looking -- and see the risks that come with a potential overheating. For now, the most obvious manifestation of that is the bond-market selloff, with investment firms including BlackRock Inc.’s research arm and Aberdeen Standard Investments retreating from government debt.“When the bond market wants to run, it’s going to run much faster than any central banker, and that again is on full display,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group. “Also, be careful what you wish for. Don’t spend all your waking hours trying to artificially suppress interest rates and then root for higher inflation because when the market thinks that inflation will come, it will run you over.”(Updates sixth paragraph to show bonds stalled in Asia.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EOG Resources beats profit estimates, hikes dividend by 10%

    Oil and gas producer EOG Resources Inc on Thursday boosted its annual dividend by 10% after its fourth-quarter adjusted profit came in well above expectations, helped by cost cuts and a recent recovery in commodity prices. Despite the higher commodity prices, EOG forecast its crude oil output this year between 434,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 446,000 bpd, about flat compared to the fourth-quarter rate of 444,800 bpd. EOG's forecast of keeping production flat matches rivals like Diamondback Energy Inc and Occidental Petroleum Corp and highlights a recurring theme in shale that calls for prioritizing balance sheet cleanups above output growth.

  • Wall Street's 'fear gauge' is in a bubble, says J.P. Morgan

    Wall Street's "fear gauge" is in a bubble, according to analysts at J.P. Morgan. Investor appetite for protective options has kept the Cboe Volatility Index elevated despite muted moves on the benchmark S&P 500, according to the bank. The gap between investor expectations for volatility in U.S. stocks, as measured by the VIX, and actual moves on the S&P 500 is near its highest levels over the past 30 years, said Marko Kolanovic, J.P. Morgan's global head of macro quantitative and derivatives strategy.

  • Charlie Munger: It's 'absolute insanity' to think owning 100 stocks instead of five makes you a better investor

    Munger says the argument for diversification should be called 'diworsification.'

  • Surging bond yields lead global equities to tumble

    A jump in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday led a gauge of global equity markets to tumble as investors sold the high-flying tech stocks that fueled Wall Street's rally to record highs and took precautions against the threat of inflation. Gold prices fell more than 2% as the surge in Treasury yields and strong U.S. economic data dented demand for the traditional inflation hedge. Higher bond yields have increased the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

  • Treasury Yields Surge Past 1.6%, Sounding Alarm for Risk Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Yields on U.S. government debt blew past another set of closely watched levels, with a key part of the Treasury curve surging past an inflection point that’s seen as potentially squelching global speculative euphoria.Yields took off with startling speed on Thursday, with the rate on 10-year Treasuries at one point reaching 1.61%, the highest in a year. In a telltale warning sign for some strategists, the 5-year Treasury yield soared convincingly above 0.75%, a crucial level that was expected to exacerbate selling, as traders pulled forward bets on when the Federal Reserve will start lifting policy rates. The 10-year U.S. real yield -- which strips out inflation and is seen as a pure read on growth prospects -- climbed as much as 25 basis points to a level last seen in June.The latest leg in this frenetic fixed-income tumble came on a sudden wave of selling after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction Thursday. Yields globally are now at levels last seen before the coronavirus spread worldwide. Central banks have attempted to soothe markets, with European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane saying the institution can buy bonds flexibly and Fed Chair Jerome Powell calling the recent run-up in yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook. While higher real rates signal growth is gaining traction, investors are becoming uneasy over the sustainability of the recovery as borrowing costs hurtle upwards.The 5-year note leading the rout “is a warning signal that the rates selloff is going beyond a repricing towards a convexity move,” said Peter Chatwell, a Mizuho International Plc strategist. “This is something which we think is inconsistent with Fed dovish rhetoric on rates.”Convexity FuelAdding to the bond slump are forced sellers in the $7 trillion mortgage-backed bond market, who are likely unloading the long-maturity Treasury bonds they hold or adjusting derivatives positions to compensate for the unexpected jump in duration on their mortgage portfolios. It’s a phenomenon known as convexity hedging, and the extra selling has a history of exacerbating upward moves in Treasury yields -- including during major “convexity events” in 1994 and 2003.Convexity Hedging Haunts Markets Already Reeling From Bond RoutThe 5-year note is of particular interest to many in the $21 trillion Treasuries market. Earlier this week, tepid demand in an auction of five-year notes brought into focus this key part of the curve, which also reflects medium-term expectations for Fed policy. Then on Thursday, a measure of demand for a $62 billion auction of 7-year Treasury notes came in at a record low.The rout comes as investors continue to reprice expectations for Fed hikes as the vaccine rollout and the prospect of additional stimulus foster a rosier outlook for the economy. Yields on 2- and 5-year yields are more influenced by the starting point and speed of normalization, said Bank of America Corp. rates strategist Ralph Axel.“Everything that we see keeps pushing us into sooner, faster, more in terms of removing accommodation,” Axel said.With five-year yields taking flight, some investors appeared to get squeezed out of bets on a steeper yield curve, which has been a winner for weeks amid the global reflation trade. The spread between 5- and 30-year rates collapsed by roughly 15 basis points, the most since March.The surge in yields is hurting riskier assets. Emerging-market currencies such as the South African rand and Mexican peso sold off sharply against the dollar, and the S&P 500 Index dropped 2.5%.In Europe, peripheral countries have led a bond sell-off, with Italy’s 10-year yield spread over Germany climbing back above 100 basis points. Core debt wasn’t spared, with yields on France’s benchmark debt turning positive for the first time since June.Officials’ DisquietEconomic leaders are making clear their disquiet. Apart from ECB’s Lane, Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel weighed in, saying in an interview published Thursday that the central bank has a close eye on financial markets because a sudden rise in real rates could pull the rug out from under the economic recovery.Elsewhere, the Bank of Korea warned it will intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, while Australia’s central bank resumed buying bonds to enforce its yield target. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.“You have to look at real yields,” Christian Nolting, chief investment officer at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview. “If real yields are really rising and rising fast, that in the past has always been an issue for stocks.”(Updates levels throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's why gas prices keep going up — and how high they're likely to rise

    Prices are the highest since the pre-pandemic days, and they're still climbing.