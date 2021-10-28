U.S. markets open in 6 hours 58 minutes

Bystronic Announces Grand Opening Celebration For New Headquarters For The Americas

·4 min read

- The new 165,000 sq. ft. headquarters includes state-of-the-art manufacturing and demonstration areas to support Bystronic's strategic growth initiative

- On October 27 and 28, the Company will have an open house to celebrate the grand opening of its new headquarters

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bystronic Inc. announces their Grand Opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility in Hoffman Estates today.

Bystronic Logo
Bystronic Logo

The new facility is the headquarters for the Bystronic Americas region and includes leading-edge Customer Experience and Manufacturing Centers. It serves as the hub for U.S. business operations including sales, service, training, spare parts, assembly of new Bystronic machines and refurbishing of used Bystronic machinery. Bystronic employs over 200 employees in the U.S with a notable increase this year as the company continues to grow.

"We are excited to strengthen our presence in the United States and call Hoffman Estates home for our new headquarters for the Americas," said Robert St. Aubin, president Region Americas at Bystronic Group.

"Locating our Manufacturing Center here will allow us to assemble machines in the US and reduce the need to import them from Europe, significantly cutting delivery and shipping costs, which is an important advantage, given the current global supply chain constraints," he said. "This new headquarters and manufacturing facility is expected to accommodate the Company's projected year over year employee growth target of approximately 20 percent for vital operations, manufacturing, administration and support, and project management."

Hoffman Estates' Mayor, William McLeod added, "Hoffman Estates is proud to be the home of Bystronic, a company on the cutting-edge of sheet metal manufacturing, fulfillment, and customer service. Their technologically innovative, full-spectrum operation provides significant leverage to our community and region in the area of manufacturing. Bystronic's future here in Hoffman Estates is an exciting one."

"We are delighted to open our headquarters in Hoffman Estates, close to our American customers and partners. Bystronic is a world leader in sheet and tube metal processing technology. The vast majority of Bystronic's product and service innovations are co-created with customers, suppliers, startups and other partners. Our goal for the future is to produce more of our sustainable technologies here and continue to help our customers to be at the forefront of world based competition," said Christoph Rüttimann, chief technology officer of Bystronic.

Manufacturing Center

With the assembly of laser cutting machines in the USA, Bystronic is further developing its market leading presence and operations network. Specifically, the next generation BySmart Fiber 3015 and 4020 laser cutting machines, now with unprecedented 8kW and 10kW Fiber laser power, are the first machines to be locally produced in the three major market regions of the world: North America, Europe, and Asia, thus strengthening Bystronic's global product availability and supply chain diversification.

Experience Center and Bystronic Smart Factory

With its new Experience Center in Hoffman Estates, Ill., Bystronic will showcase its vision of the smart factory, demonstrating its entire range of sheet metal processing solutions: the latest technologies for laser cutting, integrated automation and storage solutions, flexible bending systems, tube and profile processing solutions, a software landscape that covers the entire sheet metal processing chain, smart services, and offering customized live demonstrations for customers.

The investment for this new experience center demonstrates our firm commitment of the Swiss and globally active Bystronic Group, to the Americas market.

About Bystronic
Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry. Bystronic has, over the last six consecutive quarters, increased the order intake of the continuing operations, based on positive momentum in the industry and strong business development. In the first nine months of 2021, order intake grew by 61.3% to CHF 864.3 million and net sales by 15.9% to CHF 656.8 million.

Bystronic's operational headquarters are located in Niederönz, Switzerland. Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We are active with our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.

Disclaimer

This document may contain statements relating to the future that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as predictions regarding financial developments, market developments, or performance developments of products and solutions. These statements relating to the future are subject to change, and actual results or performance may diverge significantly from the statements made in this document due to known or unknown risks or a number of other factors.

Media Contacts:

Frank Arteaga, Regional Director Marketing/CORCOM Americas
Bystronic Inc.
(631) 747-1243
sales.us@bystronic.com

Julie Ferguson
JFPRMEDIAGROUP
(312) 385-0098
Julie@jfprmedia.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bystronic-announces-grand-opening-celebration-for-new-headquarters-for-the-americas-301410655.html

SOURCE Bystronic Inc.

