ByteDance Was Late to AI Party, CEO Says in All-Hands Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd.’s chief urged his staff to resist mediocrity after the company missed the initial wave of generative AI development, becoming the latest Chinese corporate leader to warn employees against falling behind in a fast-changing environment.

In a company-wide meeting on Tuesday, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Liang Rubo told workers to adopt a sense of crisis — suggesting social video pioneer ByteDance was late to recognize the advent of game-changing technologies such as generative AI. He joins Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.’s Jack Ma and JD.com Inc.’s Richard Liu in voicing concern about organizational problems in the face of rising competition.

“We are not sensitive enough to external changes,” Liang said, according to a post on the company’s official WeChat account. “During our semi-annual technical review, discussions related to GPT did not emerge until 2023, despite GPT-1 being released in 2018.”

OpenAI’s ChatGPT debut late in 2022 caught the internet’s social network leaders off-guard, from Meta Platforms Inc. to Alphabet Inc.’s Google and YouTube. ByteDance’s TikTok has kept growing at a rapid clip even without leading that new wave, but Liang said he saw some warning signs in recent times, from complacency, inefficiency and sluggishness to low standards.

Somewhat echoing comments from Ma and Liu late last year, Liang called for a renewed entrepreneurial spirit in the company, saying he fears ByteDance could slip into mediocrity.

Liang, however, adopted a gentler tone than the two peers, saying his company is still doing fine and there are still many things to look forward to at ByteDance.

ByteDance released its Doubao chatbot last year without much fanfare. In December, The Verge reported that ByteDance is using OpenAI’s tech to build its own large-language model. OpenAI eventually suspended the Chinese firm’s account.

Competition at home is led by Baidu Inc., which has declared its chatbot is as good as OpenAI’s advanced GPT-4. Baidu’s Ernie Bot has attracted more than 100 million users since its public rollout in August, the Chinese company said last month.

Still, ByteDance’s sales surged in 2023 to more than $110 billion, Bloomberg News reported, potentially overtaking arch-foe Tencent Holdings Ltd. in a sign TikTok’s fledgling e-commerce business is driving growth at a time of economic malaise.

