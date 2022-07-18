U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,904.25
    +39.25 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,536.00
    +289.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,152.00
    +144.50 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.30
    +19.80 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.47
    +1.88 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.60
    +14.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    18.87
    +0.28 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    +0.0078 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.78
    -1.62 (-6.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1984
    +0.0118 (+0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2000
    -0.2560 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,302.14
    +1,010.01 (+4.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.39
    +53.38 (+11.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.53
    +89.52 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

ByteDance-backed warehouse robotics startup Syrius picks up $7M

Rita Liao
·2 min read

Syrius Robotics, a Chinese startup that makes autonomous robots for warehouses, just secured 50 million yuan ($7.4 million) in a Series B funding round, lifting its total raised so far to $40 million.

The four-year-old company specializes in what's called automated mobile robots (AMR), in contrast to some of its competitors that offer automated guided vehicles (AGV). In essence, AMRs are robots that can plan routes and react to circumstances in real time and are considered more advanced than AGVs, which follow pre-determined paths.

Think of Syrius's robots as mini autonomous driving bots that can maneuver narrow warehouse aisles and lift and put away parcels. The company sees itself more as a software than hardware firm, with proprietary algorithms that tell robots how to move indoors.

Its latest round of funding is exclusively backed by Harvest Capital, a Chinese investment firm focused on technologies applied to traditional industries. Syrius raised capital in dollars -- $20 million of it -- as part of its Series B back in August, with TikTok parent ByteDance as a lead investor. The startup is also funded by Sequoia Capital China.

China's warehouse robots have become investors' darlings in the past two years, during which the COVID-19 pandemic and its control measures have stranded millions of workers. Shenzhen-based Hai Robotics, which makes casing handling robots, announced banking $200 million in September.

Like many robotics startups from China, Syrius has ventured abroad and derives half of its revenues from overseas markets. In Japan, where robots are addressing the labor shortage issue, it runs a subsidiary and has served trading house giant Mitsubishi Corporation and logistics firm Kantsu Co. The startup also has clients in Singapore and South Korea, and is looking to expand operations in Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe.

Syrius appears to have the right founding team for its line of business. Its co-founder and CEO Jiang Chao was a leader of Project Tango, the mobile augmented reality project that Google initiated and later shut down; the other co-founder Luo Xuan worked on AMRs as a product management director at Alibaba Robotics, which should have given him much insight into the business considerations of Chinese e-commerce companies when it comes to investing in robots.

Based in Shenzhen and Beijing, Syrius employs 200 people and is profitable, it told TechCrunch, though the firm declined to disclose its revenues. Its source of income comes from selling robots, offering monthly robots-as-a-service subscriptions, and also making its Android-based operating system available to third-party robot makers, which allows the startup to expand beyond its familiar turf of e-commerce.

China roundup: Keep down internet upstarts, cultivate hard tech

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet Split Ends Era of Jumbo Prices for Megacaps

    (Bloomberg) -- The days when investors had to shell out thousands of dollars to buy a single share of some of the world’s biggest technology companies are gone.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandAlphabet Inc. closes the door on that era Monday when i

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Fed Officials Preparing to Lift Interest Rates by Another 0.75 Percentage Point

    Policy makers are leaning against a full-point interest-rate increase at their next meeting despite the inflation surge in June.

  • Big Investor Sold Apple Stock, Bought Coinbase, GE, and Nvidia

    DNB Asset Management trimmed its Apple stake, initiated a position in Coinbase stock, and bought more GE and Nvidia in the second quarter.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Investors are obsessed with size of Fed’s next rate hike. Here’s what they’re missing.

    “The longer this goes on, the more difficult it is to realize any upside in risk assets,” FHN Financial's Jim Vogel said.

  • Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is a massive industry; worldwide healthcare spending exceeded $8 trillion yearly in 2020 and 2021. Such an essential and lucrative field is fertile ground for great stocks. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is arguably the top blue chip stock in the healthcare industry.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Stock Losses Even If There’s No Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in stock markets may prove to be short-lived as inflation pressures remain high and a recession seems increasingly likely, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer Dema

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • The 15 housing markets in America that are now actually more affordable than they were in 2005

    We could soon see "prices plateauing or even correcting modestly in some markets," one pro predicts.

  • Stocks Climb With Futures on Receding Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and US equity futures rose, while the dollar weakened as investors scaled back bets on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will tighten policy, easing recession fears. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandThe Stoxx Europ

  • When the Market Is a Royal Pain, Go With These Dividend Kings

    In times like this investors looking for safe income should look toward high-quality companies such as the Dividend Kings, which have all increased their dividends for over 50 consecutive years. Altria is a consumer staples giant. Altria also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer giant Anheuser-Busch Inbev , in addition to large stakes in Juul, a vaping products manufacturer and distributor, as well as cannabis company Cronos Group .

  • Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter turns on ambiguous contract language

    Twitter’s clash with Elon Musk turns on language that can be open to multiple interpretations.

  • Chinese Lithium Giant Pulls EVs Deeper Into Forced Labor Glare

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium producer for carmakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc. is beginning work to assess battery metals projects in Xinjiang, deepening links between electric vehicle supply chains and a region at the heart of human-rights allegations against China. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inchi

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Worried your retirement savings will run out? These 5 states offer both adventure and affordability

    Finding a cheaper place to retire could help alleviate some strain

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandBid

  • I’ll be 65 soon, have $320,000 in retirement savings and a paid-off home but I’m $46,000 in debt – should I take more money out of my investments?

    First – there are options for you to pay off your debt, and taking a lump sum from your retirement accounts should probably be the very last of them. Start by compiling a list of all of your debts, the exact balances, the interest rates they’re charging and if there are any other stipulations (such as a deadline to pay them before interest rates rise). Once you have that, you can see where the brunt of your debt is, and make a repayment plan.

  • General Motors offers rebate on 2023 Cadillac Lyriq if drivers sign NDA, agree to tracking

    Cadillac is giving some customers a discount off the new Lyriq electric SUV if they let GM study their driving data and stay mum about the EV.