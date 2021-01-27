U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,840.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,777.00
    -65.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,559.50
    +74.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,135.20
    -10.60 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.97
    +0.36 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.40
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2165
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.02
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3743
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.6740
    +0.0470 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,742.54
    -449.30 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.20
    -1.72 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,654.01
    +15.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,635.21
    +89.03 (+0.31%)
     

ByteDance is cutting jobs in India amid prolonged TikTok ban

Manish Singh
·3 min read
CULVER CITY, CA - OCTOBER 13: General view of the TikTok headquarters on October 13, 2020 in Culver City, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Chinese internet giant ByteDance has told employees in India that it is reducing the size of its team in the country after New Delhi retained ban on TikTok and other Chinese apps last week, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

The company, which employs more than 2,000 people in India, shared the news with employees in the country at 10am local time and said only critical jobs will be retained in the country, the source, company, and an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch said. ByteDance said it was left with no choice after the Indian government, which banned its marquee app late June last year, had offered no clear direction on when TikTok could make return in the nation, the source said on the condition of anonymity.

"It is deeply regretful that after supporting our 2000+ employees in India for more than half a year, we have no choice but to scale back the size of our workforce. We look forward to receiving the opportunity to relaunch TikTok and support the hundreds of millions of users, artists, story-tellers, educators and performers in India," a TikTok spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Prior to the ban, India was the biggest international market for TikTok.

TikTok CEO Vanessa Pappas and VP of Global Business Blake Chandlee shared more context about the move in a memo to India employees today. "We initially hoped that this situation would be short-lived, and that we would be able to resolve this quickly. Seven months later, we find that has not been the case. Many of you have patiently waited to hear how this would play out, which has been very stressful. Thank you for your continued belief and trust in us," they wrote.

"As you can imagine, a decision of this magnitude is not easy. For the last several months, our management team has worked tirelessly to avoid having to separate anyone from the company. We've cut expenses, while still paying benefits. However, we simply cannot responsibly stay fully staffed while our apps remain un-operational. We are fully aware of the impact that this decision has for all of our employees in India, and we empathize with our team."

Today's move caps some of the strangest and confusing months for ByteDance employees in India. Following the ban, the employees were told to focus on developing a range of other apps from the Chinese giant such as the productivity suite Lark that had not been blocked in India.

But they were asked to not talk about these apps in the public to avoid putting risk of other ByteDance properties also getting the limelight. The source said ByteDance also stopped all marketing efforts in India to promote its other services in the country.

"While we don't know when we will make a comeback in India, we are confident in our resilience, and desire to do so in times to come," Pappas and Chandlee wrote in the memo.

This is breaking news. Check back for more information.

