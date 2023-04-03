U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,127.75
    -10.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,488.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,222.50
    -79.25 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.00
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.52
    +3.85 (+5.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.80
    -14.40 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.33 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0036 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2292
    -0.0041 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5670
    +0.7700 (+0.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,703.57
    -749.47 (-2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.88
    -7.32 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

ByteDance Matches Tencent’s $80 Billion Sales After TikTok Boom

1
Zheping Huang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd.’s revenue surged more than 30% to surpass $80 billion in 2022, matching the tally at archrival Tencent Holdings Ltd. after twin video platforms TikTok and Douyin drew eyeballs and advertisers from social media incumbents.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The world’s most valuable private tech firm told its investors in a recent memo that revenue surged from around $60 billion in 2021, according to a person who saw the memo but asked to remain anonymous when discussing private information.

That double-digit growth topped most of the global internet leaders including Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. At the $80 billion mark, ByteDance’s topline is now almost on par with that of WeChat-operator Tencent, which raked in 554.6 billion yuan ($80 billion) last year. Representatives with ByteDance didn’t respond to a request for comment on its financials, which were first reported by The Information.

That pace of expansion underscores the resilience of ByteDance’s business at a time Washington is threatening to join India in banning TikTok, which a growing a number of government agencies across the world are wiping from official phones. TikTok and its Chinese cousin, Douyin, are siphoning ad dollars from other social media platforms because more cost-conscious marketers are shifting away from online media and toward faster-growing video services.

While global recession risks have taken a toll on technology companies, ByteDance had to deal with issues beyond just higher interest rates and inflation — particularly in the US and at home in China.

TikTok has amassed more than 150 million monthly users in America, spurring concerns about China’s access to the data it gathers. TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew this month sat through a hostile four-and-a-half-hour congressional hearing, during which he did little to sway some of his employer’s loudest critics.

Back home, ByteDance joined the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent to implement unprecedented cost curbs during a year of endless regulatory crackdowns and Covid restrictions. The Beijing company founded about a decade ago curtailed some of its riskier projects — including in gaming and venture investment. Douyin remains its biggest cash cow as the video forum evolved to become an all-in-one app with built-in purchases, online meal delivery and grocery features.

ByteDance’s still-robust growth could boost confidence among investors shaken by recent global events. The Chinese social media behemoth was valued at around $220 billion in a recent private-market investment by Abu Dhabi AI firm G42, down from the $300 billion that TikTok’s owner set during a September share buyback program.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Finland’s Prime Minister Marin Unseated by Pro-Business Party

    (Bloomberg) -- A pro-business opposition group unseated Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Finland’s close parliamentary elections, paving way for tough wrangling to form a new government in the northernmost euro area member.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Rockets 8% After OPE

  • WSJ: McDonald's to close offices briefly ahead of layoffs

    A report says McDonald’s has closed its U.S. offices for a few days as the company prepares to inform employees about layoffs. The Wall Street Journal cited an internal email from the Chicago-based fast-food giant saying U.S. corporate staff and some employees overseas should work from home while the company notifies people of their job status. McDonald’s did not immediately reply to emailed requests for comment.

  • Japan manufacturers' mood sours on global slowdown, service sector bounce cushions blow

    Japanese manufacturers' sentiment soured in the first quarter to its worst level in more than two years, eclipsing an uptick in service-sector mood, a central bank survey showed, reinforcing views a strong post-COVID economic recovery is some time away. Corporate inflation expectations hit a fresh high with firms projecting inflation to stay above the Bank of Japan's 2% target five years ahead, the "tankan" showed on Monday. The outcome underscores the tricky task awaiting incoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda in deciding how soon to phase out his predecessor's massive stimulus programme.

  • Indonesia lowers VAT on electric vehicles to 1%

    The incentive came into effect this month and will remain in place until the end of the year, the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime and Investment Affairs said in a statement. A VAT cut was also applied to some electric buses, it said. Indonesia is stepping up efforts to lure investment into domestic production of EV batteries and EVs to utilise its rich reserves of nickel, which is processed for battery production.

  • Julius Baer CEO eyes gains from Credit Suisse's fall -media

    Julius Baer is having "constructive discussions" with Credit Suisse staff who are looking to leave following their bank's takeover by UBS, the Swiss private bank's Chief Executive said in an interview on Monday. Philipp Rickenbacher also told the Financial Times he was seeing a "movement of clients to quality" in Switzerland as wealthy account holders pulled back from UBS and Credit Suisse, whose business models include riskier investment banking activities. The takeover, engineered by Swiss authorities last month, would be difficult, he told the newspaper.

  • Elon Musk’s open source Twitter code is ‘completely dishonest’ and akin to misinformation because it lacks vital data to understand it, say critics

    Twitter published parts of its algorithm, but many developers said the code paints an incomplete picture.

  • OPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Mar

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • Oil prices jump, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia. "The involvement of the largest OPEC+ members suggests that adherence to production cuts may be stronger than has been the case in the past," said Vivek Dhar, an energy analyst at CBA.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • Oil Fuels Inflation Risks, Weighing Down Equities: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were on the back foot Monday and the dollar rose with Treasury yields as a surprise production cut from OPEC+ drove oil prices about 5% higher.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutThe group’s dec

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.