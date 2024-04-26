ByteDance says 'no plans' to sell TikTok after US ban law

AFP
3 min read
0
A new US law requires TikTok to sever all ties with its Chinese parent ByteDance or face a ban in the United States (OLIVIER DOULIERY)
A new US law requires TikTok to sever all ties with its Chinese parent ByteDance or face a ban in the United States (OLIVIER DOULIERY)

Chinese tech giant ByteDance has said it has no plans to sell TikTok after a new US law put it on a deadline to divest from the hugely popular video platform or have it banned in the United States.

US lawmakers set the nine-month deadline on national security grounds, alleging that TikTok can be used by the Chinese government for espionage and propaganda as long as it is owned by ByteDance.

The Information, a tech-focused US news site, reported that ByteDance was looking at scenarios for selling TikTok without the powerful secret algorithm that recommends videos to its more than one billion users around the world.

ByteDance denied it was considering a sale.

"Foreign media reports about ByteDance exploring the sale of TikTok are untrue," the company posted Thursday on Toutiao, a Chinese-language platform it owns.

"ByteDance does not have any plans to sell TikTok."

TikTok has been a political and diplomatic hot potato for years, first finding itself in the crosshairs of former president Donald Trump's administration, which tried unsuccessfully to ban it.

It has forcefully denied any link to the Chinese government, and said it has not and will not share US user data with Beijing.

TikTok says it has also spent around $1.5 billion on "Project Texas", under which US user data would be stored in the United States.

Its critics say the data is only part of the problem, and that the TikTok recommendation algorithm -- the "secret sauce" for its success -- must also be disconnected from ByteDance.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has said the company will take the fight against the new law to the courts, but some experts believe that for the US Supreme Court, national security considerations could outweigh free speech protection.

- Bullish investors -

The estimated valuations of TikTok are in the tens of billions of dollars, and any forced sale would present major complications.

Among those with deep enough pockets, US tech giants such as Instagram-parent Meta or Google would likely be blocked from buying the app over competition concerns.

Further, many investors consider TikTok's recommendation algorithm to be its most valuable feature.

But any sale of such technology by a Chinese company would require approval from Beijing, which designated such algorithms as protected technology following Trump's attempt to ban TikTok in 2020.

Beijing has so far vocally opposed any forced sale of TikTok, saying it will take all necessary measures to protect Chinese companies.

While TikTok is a global phenomenon, it represents a small fraction of ByteDance's revenue, according to analysts and investors.

ByteDance has enjoyed explosive growth in recent years, becoming one of the most valuable companies in the world. Its international investors, including US firms General Atlantic and SIG as well as Japan's SoftBank, have stakes worth billions.

"TikTok US is a very small part of the overall business. It is an exciting part of the story, for sure, but... relative to the overall size, it's a very small part," ByteDance investor Mitchell Green, of US-based Lead Edge Capital, told CNBC television last month.

"If it was kicked out of the US, we would not sell."

bur-qan/je/cwl

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Javier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in World

    (Bloomberg) -- Four months into office, Argentine President Javier Milei has pulled off a critical feat in a country long ravaged by runaway inflation: He stabilized the currency.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets WrapPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Compa

  • The economy seems weaker than advertised, and inflation is still running hot—it’s the ‘worst of both worlds’

    David Donabedian, CIO of CIBC Private Wealth U.S., warned the spike in core inflation seen in the latest GDP report is a major setback for the economy and the Fed.

  • Petrobras Investors Come Out Ahead After Drama Over Dividends in Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- A seven-week tug of war over Petrobras’s dividends wound up with the company delivering a 22-billion-reais ($4.3 billion) payout to investors. Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBig Tech Surges in Late Hours on Blowout Earnings: Markets WrapPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow I

  • The US economy may be barrelling towards stagflation, an outcome worse than recession

    As US growth shows signs of sputtering and inflation keeps rising, a re-run of the tumultuous 1970s is looking more likely.

  • Baby boomers are approaching 'peak burden' on the economy

    A wave of retiring baby boomers means the generation will soon reach "peak burden" on the US economy, economists say.

  • Biden has a favorite stop when he hits the road: Chipmaking plants

    Visiting chipmakers has become one of President Biden's most common reasons for getting on the road. He will do so again Thursday as he travels to Syracuse to award Micron $6 billion in federal money.

  • U.S. growth slowdown, with inflation spike, raises early stagflation risks

    The economy is slowing but inflation isn't. That's not good for anyone.

  • Oil prices on track to snap two-week losing streak

    (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to end higher this week after two straight weeks of losses, after a top U.S. official expressed optimism over economic growth and as supply concerns lingered due to conflicts in the Middle East. Brent crude futures gained 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $89.32 a barrel at 0347 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.80 a barrel. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Thursday U.S. GDP growth for the first quarter could be revised higher, and inflation will ease after a clutch of "peculiar" factors held the economy to its weakest showing in nearly two years.

  • Trump Advisers Discuss Penalties for Nations That Move Away From the Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s economic advisers are considering ways to actively stop nations from shifting away from using the dollar — an effort to counter budding moves among key emerging markets to reduce exposure to the US currency, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $

  • Imports hold back US economy in first quarter, inflation flares up

    The U.S. economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly two years in the first quarter amid a surge in imports and small build-up of unsold goods at businesses, signs of solid demand that together with an acceleration in inflation reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates before September. The cooler-than-expected growth reported by the Commerce Department in its snapshot of first-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday, which also reflected a downshift in government spending, exaggerated the moderation in economic activity. Domestic demand, a better growth measure, was strong as consumer spending moderated slightly while business investment picked up and the housing recovery gained steam.