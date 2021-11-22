U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

ByteDance is shutting down edtech business in India

Manish Singh
·1 min read

ByteDance is shutting down its edtech business in India, the company informed the local team on Monday, according to two sources directly familiar with the matter.

The decision follows weeks-long discussion in which the company also explored migrating India team to work with the European edtech business, according to the sources familiar with the matter. Most of the employees, if not all, are being let go, one of the sources said. The edtech division employed over three dozen people in India.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Even as ByteDance's marquee offering, TikTok, was banned in India last year, at least two of its businesses -- Snapsolve, the education learning app, and music streaming service Resso -- have remained operational in the country. ByteDance, which cut down much of its India workforce last year, continued to employ people in the music and edtech business.

But both the verticals stayed low-key in the country and employees were told to not talk about the business publicly, according to many familiar with the matter.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

