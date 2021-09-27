U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,447.93
    -7.55 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,956.87
    +158.87 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,952.01
    -95.69 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,286.71
    +38.64 (+1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.33
    +1.35 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.70
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.27 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1708
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    +0.0220 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9390
    +0.2540 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,284.44
    -56.12 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,076.98
    -24.54 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

TikTok now has 1 billion monthly users

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Nearly five years after Twitter shut down Vine, TikTok has reached the coveted 1 billion monthly active user mark. The company announced the milestone in a blog post on Monday. Attracting 1 billion users to any platform is a significant feat. However, TikTok’s rise in popularity is especially impressive when you consider almost exactly a year ago the Trump Administration was threatening to ban the app if ByteDance, TikTok’s Bejing-based parent company, didn’t sell it to an American buyer.

Then you have the speed at which TikTok achieved the feat. The app has only been widely available since 2018 — though you could download it in select markets as early as 2017. It took Instagram nearly eight years after its initial release and almost six years after it was acquired by Facebook in 2012 before it passed the 1 billion user threshold. Granted, the internet was a smaller place then with fewer people connected to it through their phones, but none of that takes away from TikTok’s ascent.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Life is Strange: Remastered Collection' will arrive on February 1st, 2022

    Square Enix initially planned to release the bundle this week.

  • YouTube Music with offline listening comes to Wear OS 2

    Google is rolling out the app gradually, starting with models from Mobvoi, as well as Fossil and Michael Kors.

  • Google Stadia on TVs will let you use your phone as the gamepad

    Stadia on TVs now supports your phone as a gamepad, and you can enable third-party controllers with your phone as a conduit.

  • Twitter promises better quality for new video uploads

    Twitter says your new video uploads will appear less pixelated and have better quality.

  • YouTube TV may drop 14 NBC Universal channels over a contract dispute

    NBC Universal has warned YouTube TV subscribers that 14 of its channels may be removed if the two parties can't resolve a dispute.

  • iPhone 14 to bring ‘complete redesign’, report claims

    The next iPhone will bring the first complete redesign to the line-up in years, according to a new report. The iPhone 13 has only been in shops for less than a week, but rumours are already beginning about what form its successor will take. The new line-up will include “new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign”, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record of detailing Apple products before they are announced to the public.

  • The Metaverse Takes Shape as Several Themes Converge

    Photo by Fredrick Tendong on Unsplash On Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others mentioned the metaverse 20 different times. Roblox mentioned the metaverse 16 times on its call and Unity Technologies did so 8 times. Why are leading social media and video game companies so enamored with this term? It’s because many expect the metaverse to emerge as the next evolution of the internet, presenting trillions of dollars of opportunities, as well as risks, to today’s leading pl

  • Apple's new iPhone to take longer to reach customers - analysts

    Apple Inc's customers will have to wait for a few more weeks to lay their hands on the new iPhone 13 as supply chain delays and strong demand lead to one of the longest waiting times for the phone in recent years, analysts said. The delivery time for Apple's iPhones after a new launch is watched by analysts as one of the measures to gauge demand for the flagship phone's newest model. Analysts at J.P.Morgan and Credit Suisse said customers across the world who had pre-ordered the new models online would have to wait more than four weeks for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max and about 2 weeks for the base iPhone 13.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • Why This Robinhood Stock Is a Smart Buy Right Now

    Amid the release of a new iPhone and its Series 7 Watch, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has emerged as a popular stock among users of the Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock-trading platform. Admittedly, the list of most widely held stocks on Robinhood may better reflect the companies that are most acclaimed rather than those most likely to generate positive returns. While there appeared to be some uncertainty about the company late in the previous decade, Apple has managed to revive its product line in the eyes of consumers.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the week. Steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would support a recovery of last week’s losses and more…

  • Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing Streaming Video

    Viewers are flocking to fuboTV, and revenue growth is accelerating. All of this may seem only mildly disruptive, but there's an ace card up fuboTV's sleeve. Sports fans generally love to make real or friendly wagers on live events, and fuboTV is starting to cash in the betting boom.

  • Telefonica to migrate systems onto cloud in deal with Oracle

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's Telefonica signed a multi-year deal with cloud-service provider Oracle to migrate most of its database systems to the cloud, the firms said on Monday, in preparation for the use of 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). The new platform will be operated by Oracle in Telefonica's own datacentres to keep costs down, ensure security and comply with European data laws, the joint statement said. "It's a four-year deal, whose final aim is to migrate all systems onto [Oracle's] public cloud," one source with knowledge of the deal said.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Tech Giant Updates Long-Term Guidance Amid Shift To Software

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Google Cloud Fires Up Cloud War With Commission Cut: CNBC

    Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud Platform slashed its revenue share from 20% to 3% from customers' purchasing software from other vendors on its cloud marketplace CNBC reports. It marks Google's attempts to attract independent software makers from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Microsoft Azure to sell their products on Google's cloud. AWS charges a listing fee of 5% from its marketplace. Microsoft slashed its price f

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 27th, 2021

    After a bearish week for the majors, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $43,500 levels to support a bullish start to the week.

  • The Morning After: Already hyping the iPhone 14

    Researchers have found six "dead" galaxies, the new iPad Mini's jelly scrolling problem, and Samsung's plan to build a silicon brain.

  • iPhone 14 is reportedly a 'complete redesign'

    Apple's iPhone 14 will supposedly be a 'complete redesign' — the first in five years.

  • Apple's 2021 iPad drops to $299 at Amazon

    Apple's 2021 iPad is down to $299 at Amazon, making the entry-level tablet a significantly better deal.