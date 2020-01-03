ByteDance & TikTok have secretly built a Deepfakes maker

TikTok parent company ByteDance has built technology to let you insert your face into videos starring someone else. TechCrunch has learned that ByteDance has developed an unreleased feature using life-like Deepfakes technology that the app's code refers to as Face Swap. Code in both TikTok and its Chinese sister app Douyin asks users to take a multi-angle biometric scan of their face, then choose from a selection of videos they want to add their face to and share.

Users scan themselves, pick a video, and have their face overlaid on the body of someone in the clip with ByteDance's new Face Swap feature

The Deepfakes feature, if launched in Douyin and TikTok, could create a more controlled environment where face swapping technology plus a limited selection of source videos can be used for fun instead of spreading misinformation. It might also raise awareness of the technology so more people are aware that they shouldn't believe everything they see online. But it's also likely to heighten fears about what ByteDance could do with such sensitive biometric data — similar to what's used to set up FaceID on iPhones.

Several other tech companies have recently tried to consumerize watered-down versions of Deepfakes. The app Morphin lets you overlay a computerized rendering of your face on actors in GIFs. Snapchat offered a FaceSwap option for years that would switch the visages of two people in frame, or replace one on camera with one from your camera roll, and there are standalone apps that do that too like Face Swap Live. Then last month, TechCrunch spotted Snapchat's new Cameos for inserting a real selfie into video clips it provides, though the results aren't meant to look confusingly realistic.

Most problematic has been Chinese Deepfakes app Zao, which uses artificial intelligence to blend one person's face into another's body as they move and synchronize their expressions. Zao went viral in September despite privacy and security concerns about how users' facial scans might be abused. Zao was previously blocked by China's WeChat for presenting "security risks". [Correction: While "Zao" is mentioned in the discovered code, it refers to the general concept rather than a partnership between ByteDance and Zao.]

But ByteDance could bring convincingly life-like Deepfakes to TikTok and Douyin, two of the world's most popular apps with over 1.5 billion downloads.

Zao in the Chinese iOS App Store More

Zao in the Chinese iOS App Store

Hidden Inside TikTok and Douyin

TechCrunch received a tip about the news from Israeli in-app market research startup Watchful.ai. The company had discovered code for the Deepfakes feature in the latest version of TikTok's and Douyin's Android apps. Watchful.ai was able to activate the code in Douyin to generate screenshots of the feature, though it's not currently available to the public.

First, users scan their face into TikTok. This also serves as an identity check to make sure you're only submitting your own face so you can't make unconsented Deepfakes of anyone else using an existing photo or a single shot of their face. By asking you to blink, nod, and open and close your mouth while in focus and proper lighting, Douyin can ensure you're a live human and create a manipulable scan of your face that it can stretch and move to express different emotions or fill different scenes.

Story continues