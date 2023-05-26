Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.126

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 4th of August to £0.126. This makes the dividend yield 3.3%, which is above the industry average.

Bytes Technology Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 98% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 29.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 69% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Bytes Technology Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Bytes Technology Group has seen EPS rising for the last three years, at 18% per annum. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Bytes Technology Group's payments are rock solid. While Bytes Technology Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Bytes Technology Group that investors should take into consideration. Is Bytes Technology Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

