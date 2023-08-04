Is Bytes Technology Group plc's (LON:BYIT) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Bytes Technology Group's (LON:BYIT) stock is up by a considerable 17% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Bytes Technology Group's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bytes Technology Group is:

66% = UK£40m ÷ UK£61m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.66 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Bytes Technology Group's Earnings Growth And 66% ROE

To begin with, Bytes Technology Group has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 8.0% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Bytes Technology Group's considerable five year net income growth of 22% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Bytes Technology Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 18%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Bytes Technology Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Bytes Technology Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Bytes Technology Group is 44%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 56%. So it seems that Bytes Technology Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

While Bytes Technology Group has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 35% over the next three years. However, Bytes Technology Group's future ROE is expected to decline to 45% despite the expected decline in its payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be steering the foreseen decline in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Bytes Technology Group's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

