Bytes Technology Group's (LON:BYIT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Bytes Technology Group plc's (LON:BYIT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.126 on 4th of August. This takes the dividend yield to 2.9%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Bytes Technology Group's stock price has increased by 35% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Bytes Technology Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 98% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 29.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 69%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Bytes Technology Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the company hasn't been paying the most consistent dividend, but with such a short dividend history it could be too early to draw solid conclusions. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was £0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.15. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 94% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Bytes Technology Group has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past three years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Bytes Technology Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Bytes Technology Group will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Bytes Technology Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bytes Technology Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Bytes Technology Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

