Bytes Technology Group's (LON:BYIT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 4th of August to £0.126. This will take the annual payment to 2.9% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Bytes Technology Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last dividend, Bytes Technology Group is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 98% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 29.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 69%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Bytes Technology Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was £0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.15. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 94% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Bytes Technology Group has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past three years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Bytes Technology Group will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Bytes Technology Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

