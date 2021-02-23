Byzen Digital Subsidiary, Clean Seas, Inc. Engages Dr. Erfan Ibrahim as CTO
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK:BYZN) (the "Company"), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable cleantech and energy businesses, today announced that it has engaged the services of Dr. Erfan Ibrahim as Chief Technology Officer of Byzen Digital's wholly-owned subsidiary, Clean Seas, Inc. The Company plans to leverage its technology and services, aiming specifically at opportunities that arise out of the Biden administration's reentry into the Paris Climate Accord and its aggressive efforts to create a clean energy economy in order to combat climate change.
Dr. Ibrahim has a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from the University of California Berkeley (UCB) with over 3 decades of academic and professional experience in Physical Sciences, Mechanical Engineering, Material Science, Control Systems, and Information Technology - the 5 core skills needed to design, build and operate waste remediation plants using pyrolysis technologies. His duties will include leading the Clean Seas technical team in developing and designing waste plastic recycling facilities for the Companies customers worldwide.
Dan Bates, Byzen Digital Chief Executive Officer, said, "With the addition of Dr. Ibrahim to the team, we have exponentially increased our ability to engage with customers and vendors in the waste to the energy sector and have already begun designing systems to meet the various requirements we are seeing from our clients. From technology evaluations to assessing the potential of waste streams and feedstock to maximizing the variety and value of output products from a given installation, Dr. Ibrahim's vast knowledge and broad professional experience in so many foundational disciplines will enable us to maximize the Company's ability to win contracts and generate a variety of revenue streams and we could not be more excited to have him on the Team."
"After meeting with the Clean Seas technical team and understanding their corporate mission, I knew that I wanted to be a part of this exciting effort. Having an opportunity to dramatically impact the world's waste problem has been a passion of mine and aligns perfectly with the Clean Seas corporate mission. We are well-positioned to move the needle on the plastic waste problem and do so in a way that is carbon neutral. This is not only good for the planet's sustainability but also good for the Company and its shareholders," said Dr. Ibrahim.
Clean Seas business model is designed to own and operate plastic waste recycling facilities, reducing the volume of waste that ends up in landfills and the world's oceans. The Company revenue model is based on the sale of the products that are produced from the pyrolysis process. The products will vary based on the needs of the customer. The Company is looking to have its first commercial pyrolysis plant deployment by the end of 2021.
About Byzen Digital Inc.
Byzen Digital is a public company trading on the OTC Pink Current Market and is presently focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and operations of its portfolio of synergistic companies in the clean technology and energy sectors. For more information, go to www.byzendigital.com.
About Clean-Seas, Inc.
Clean-Seas, Inc. is dedicated to providing efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis, creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. The Company expects to develop socially impactful programs, improving quality of life, and conforming to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Clean-Seas is driven by the 3P's, People, Planet and Profit.
For more information, visit: http://www.clean-seas.com/
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.
Investor Relations contact:
SOURCE: Byzen Digital, Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
