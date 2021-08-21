U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,742.46
    +1,656.33 (+3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

BZ REMINDER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead the Kanzhun Limited Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kanzhun class action lawsuit – Bell v. Kanzhun Limited, No. 21-cv-13543 – was commenced on July 12, 2021 in the District of New Jersey and charges Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) along with certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Kanzhun class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers of Kanzhun publicly traded securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Kanzhun class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Kanzhun class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than September 10, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Kanzhun class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”); (ii) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (iii) Kanzhun needed to “to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks”; (iv) Kanzhun needed to “enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities”; and (v) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On July 5, 2021, Kanzhun issued a press release entitled “KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Cybersecurity Review in China” which announced in pertinent part, that “pursuant to the announcement posted by the [CAC] on July 5, 2021, [Kanzhun] is subject to cybersecurity review by the authority,” “[d]uring the review period, ‘BOSS Zhipin’ app is required to suspend new user registration in China to facilitate the process,” and Kanzhun “plans to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks and continue to enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities.” On this news, the price of Kanzhun’s American Depository Shares fell approximately 15%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Kanzhun securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Kanzhun class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Kanzhun class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101 619-231-1058

J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com


  • Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban takeover

    Traffic on this key migration route from central Asia to Europe has remained relatively stable compared to previous years. Haunted by a 2015 migration crisis fueled by the Syrian war, European leaders desperately want to avoid another large-scale influx of migrants and refugees from Afghanistan.

  • The biggest takeaways from Tesla’s AI event

    Seth Goldstein, Morningstar Senior Equity Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance the discuss Tesla’s AI Day, Elon Musk unveiling the ‘Tesla Bot’, and Tesla’s autopilot system under investigation.

  • Judge shoots down law that kept Uber and Lyft drivers from being employees

    A judge Friday shot down a law that would have allowed app-based companies to continue treating drivers as contractors instead of employees in California, ruling unconstitutional a proposition passed by voters after a record-breaking campaign.

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • The Oil Price Collapse Continues

    As uncertainty over new Covid outbreaks combined with a strengthening U.S. dollar, oil prices came under pressure this week and are on course to finish the week 7 percent down.

  • Why Sesen Bio Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) had a tumultuous Friday. On a generally fine day for stocks, the company's shares fell by almost 10%. A clutch of law firms are coming for it, and investors are stepping away.

  • Disney's Q3 Results Highlight Advantage Against Netflix

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) reported its fiscal third-quarter results on Aug. 12, highlighting a unique advantage against Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). While each has produced its fair share of hits in recent years, Disney captures more value from its streaming assets. More specifically, Disney is more successful at turning hit characters from a movie or TV show into sought-after products and merchandise.

  • Mastercard set to face UK’s largest class action over fees

    Court gives green light to push ahead with £10bn claim over credit card fees on behalf of 46 million customers

  • Google Thought of Buying Tencent’s Epic Stake in Swipe at Fortnite, Says Game Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. says Google went as far as to explore buying Tencent Holdings’ stake in the game maker to stop it from launching its Fortnite game app on Android by bypassing the Google Play store.Epic’s year-old lawsuit against the Alphabet Inc. unit characterizes Google as perceiving the closely held game maker to be a threat to its app store. Epic alleges the Tencent plan was hatched in a 2018 meeting of Google executives, according to an unredacted version of Epic’s lawsuit ag

  • The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers

    The investment surge by both new and established automakers in the electric vehicle market is a bonanza for factory equipment manufacturers that supply the highly automated picks and shovels for the prospectors in the EV gold rush. The good times for the makers of robots and other factory equipment reflect the broader recovery in U.S. manufacturing. After falling post-COVID to $361.8 million in April 2020, new orders surged to almost $506 million in June, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Tesla Touts AI Capabilities Beyond Electric Vehicles

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • NASA halts SpaceX work on lunar lander after Blue Origin suit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -NASA agreed on Thursday to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX after rival billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government, an agency spokeswoman said. Blue Origin has said its lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/blue-origin-sues-us-government-over-spacex-lunar-lander-contract-2021-08-16, filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims last week, was "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System." NASA said in a statement it paused work with SpaceX on the human landing system through Nov. 1.

  • Compass Mining Says Chase Shut Down Bank Accounts Without Warning

    The accounts held about 7% of the company's cash.

  • California’s gig worker Prop 22 ruled unconstitutional by superior court

    In a late Friday night blow to Uber, Lyft and other gig worker-centered companies, a superior court judge ruled that California’s Proposition 22, which was passed in 2020 and designed to overrule the state’s controversial AB-5 law on the employment status of gig workers, violates the state’s constitution. Frank Roesch, a superior court judge in Alameda County, which encompasses Oakland, Berkeley and much of the East Bay, ruled that the law would limit “the power of a future legislature” to define the employment status of gig workers. The lawsuit was filed by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) in January, after a similar lawsuit was rebuffed by the California Supreme Court and referred to a lower court.

  • Oil’s Losing Streak Extends to 7 Days. Some See a Rebound Coming.

    Oil prices, down for the seventh consecutive session on Friday, are poised for their longest losing streak since 2019. The spread of the Delta variant and recent strength in the value of the dollar are weighing on the commodity. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, were down 0.7% on Friday, to $66 a barrel.

  • T-Mobile breach hits 53 million customers as probe finds wider impact

    (Reuters) -T-Mobile US Inc said on Friday an ongoing investigation into a data breach revealed that hackers accessed personal information of an additional 5.3 million customers, bringing the total number of people affected to more than 53 million. The third largest U.S. wireless carrier had earlier this week said that personal data of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing T-Mobile wireless customers. In its latest update, which comes days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) opened an investigation into the breach, T-Mobile revealed it had identified 5.3 million additional wireless subscribers who were impacted by the breach as well as 667,000 more accounts of former customers.

  • New Chinese law tightens control over company data on users

    China is tightening control over information gathered by companies about the public under a law approved Friday by its ceremonial legislature, expanding the ruling Communist Party's crackdown on internet industries.

  • Oil futures log a 7th straight drop, with U.S. prices down nearly 9% for the week

    Oil futures finished lower for a seventh straight day on Friday as worry about the impact on energy demand from the spread of the coronavirus delta variant took a toll.

  • Sendle CEO: Just Say No To Peak Surcharges

    An annual rite of passage is upon us: peak season surcharges. UPS (NYSE: UPS), FedEx (NYSE: FDX), and the U.S. Postal Service have all announced their peak season surcharges in the past month. The surcharges are designed to provide additional revenue during peak shipping times, such as the holiday season, when carriers often look to hire more delivery help and place additional vehicles on the roads to meet delivery demand. Sendle, though, is forgoing any surcharges and promising customers they w