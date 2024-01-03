BZA approves special exception for new business

Jan. 3—ANDERSON — A company that builds pre-manufactured walls for commercial development received a special exception to operate in north Anderson.

The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals approved the request of Performance Contracting Inc. (PCI) to allow for outside storage of building materials in the 2700 block of Indiana Avenue.

The company is in the process of purchasing the former Anderson Sports Center building which was also used at one time by Bargain Bins.

Tim Stires, executive director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the company is planning to connect two existing buildings for the construction of the pre-fabricated walls for commercial developments.

The company is expected to employ between 15 and 25 people. The business will operate from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Stires said the company will be constructing a fence around the south and east side of the property where the outside storage will take place near existing residential properties.

PCI has been in business for more than 60 years and has 40 locations around the country, including a facility in Carmel.

Alan Holt, general manager of the Indiana facilities, was searching for a location and needed a bigger facility.

"We need to be able to store material outside and product," he said. "We're excited about the facility."

Holt said the intention is to begin operations this year.

Local resident Florence Baker said she was concerned about truck traffic in the residential neighborhood.

She said there are children living in close proximity to the facility.

"This is our neighborhood," Baker said, "now we're going to have semi-trailers in the area."

Stires said the company expects three to five trucks per week.

"I rather see it being used and not remain vacant," Greg Spencer, vice chairman of the BZA said. "When there was a gymnastics center in the building there was a lot of traffic."

