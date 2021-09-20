U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,342.43
    -90.56 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,899.30
    -685.58 (-1.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,652.46
    -391.51 (-2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,168.62
    -68.25 (-3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.46
    -1.51 (-2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +9.90 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.18
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0580 (-4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0079 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4310
    -0.4640 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,083.47
    -3,534.00 (-7.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.62
    -30.76 (-2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Bzaar bags $4M to enable US retailers to source home, lifestyle products from India

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Small businesses in the U.S. now have a new way to source home and lifestyle goods from new manufacturers. Bzaar, a business-to-business cross-border marketplace, is connecting retailers with over 50 export-ready manufacturers in India.

The U.S.-based company announced Monday that it raised $4 million in seed funding, led by Canaan Partners, and including angel investors Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, PhonePe founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, Addition founder Lee Fixel and Helion Ventures co-founder Ashish Gupta.

Nishant Verman and Prasanth Nair co-founded Bzaar in 2020 and consider their company to be like a “fair without borders,” Verman put it. Prior to founding Bzaar, Verman was at Bangalore-based Flipkart until it was acquired by Walmart in 2018. He then was at Canaan Partners in the U.S.

“We think the next 10 years of global trade will be different from the last 100 years,” he added. “That’s why we think this business needs to exist.”

Traditionally, small U.S. buyers did not have feet on the ground in manufacturing hubs, like China, to manage shipments of goods in the same way that large retailers did. Then Alibaba came along in the late 1990s and began acting as a gatekeeper for cross-border purchases, Verman said. U.S. goods imports from China totaled $451.7 billion in 2019, while U.S. goods imports from India in 2019 were $87.4 billion.

Bzaar screenshot. Image Credits: Bzaar

Small buyers could buy home and lifestyle goods, but it was typically through the same sellers, and there was not often a unique selection, nor were goods available handmade or using organic materials, he added.

With Bzaar, small buyers can purchase over 10,000 wholesale goods on its marketplace from other countries like India and Southeast Asia. The company guarantees products arrive within two weeks and manage all of the packaging logistics and buyer protection.

Verman and Nair launched the marketplace in April and had thousands users in three continents purchasing from the platform within six months. Meanwhile, products on Bzaar are up to 50% cheaper than domestic U.S. platforms, while SKU selection is growing doubling every month, Verman said.

The new funding will enable the company to invest in marketing to get in front of buyers and invest on its technology to advance its cataloging feature so that goods pass through customs seamlessly. Wanting to provide new features for its small business customers, Verman also intends to create a credit feature to enable buyers to pay in installments or up to 90 days later.

“We feel this is a once-in-a-lifetime shift in how global trade works,” he added. “You need the right team in place to do this because the problem is quite complex to take products from a small town in Vietnam to Nashville. With our infrastructure in place, the good news is there are already shops and buyers, and we are stitching them together to give buyers a seamless experience.”

Startups are transforming global trade in the COVID-19 era

Recommended Stories

  • UK tech boom creating billion-pound company every week

    The industry now has 105 unicorns, more than France and Germany combined.

  • Analysis: Higher taxes are coming and for markets, that could be a good thing

    And so it begins: Taxes in the world's wealthiest countries are rising. Tax rises grabbed headlines recently when Britain, last year's biggest major borrower relative to gross domestic product (GDP), upped taxes on workers and employers, potentially raising 12 billion pounds ($17 billion) a year. U.S. markets are edgy too after Democrats proposed to raise tax rates on companies and those on annual incomes above $400,000.

  • Allen Stanford's Ponzi scheme recovery tops $1 billion

    A court-appointed receiver has recouped more than $1 billion for victims of Texas financier Allen Stanford's Ponzi scheme, the largest by dollar amount other than Bernard Madoff's fraud, the receiver's lawyers said on Monday. The threshold was crossed when Ralph Janvey, the receiver for Stanford Financial Group, received $65 million from a June 2016 settlement with insurers including Lloyd's of London, which won final court approval in January after years of litigation. As of April 29, he had received court approval to distribute about $550 million, and had distributed $443 million.

  • European Stocks Drop Most in Two Months on China, Fed Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks had their worst decline in two months as China’s real estate crackdown and tapering worries ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting fueled risk-off sentiment.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hid

  • America’s Next Hot Import Might Be Record Energy Prices

    Benchmark U.S. natural-gas prices edged above $5 per million British thermal units this month, near their highest since 2014, but they are fairly tame compared with levels in Europe and Asia. The inventory situation seems less dire at home too as underground natural-gas storage grows. It isn’t as though the U.S. hasn’t seen natural-gas prices this high before.

  • India to resume exports of coronavirus vaccines in October

    India, the world's largest vaccine producer, will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after halting them during a devastating surge in domestic infections in April, the health minister said Monday. Mansukh Mandaviya said the surplus vaccines will be used to fulfill India's "commitment towards the world for the collective fight against COVID-19,” but vaccinating Indians will remain the government's "topmost priority.” India was expected to be a key supplier for the world and for the U.N.-backed initiative aimed at vaccine equity known as COVAX.

  • Biden to face largest world stage of his tenure after crises with Afghanistan, France

    At the annual United Nations summit, President Biden must attempt to repair damaged U.S. credibility and alliances.

  • Car sales slow, but prices reach record highs—again

    In the fifth consecutive month of record high auto prices, the average price of a new vehicle is now nearly 10% higher than a year ago.

  • Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft docks with China space station module

    A Chinese robotic resupply cargo spacecraft successfully docked with an orbiting space station module on Monday in the fourth of 11 missions needed to finish building China's first permanent space station by the end of next year. It successfully docked with the core Tianhe module of the space station at 1408 GMT. Tianzhou-3 will deliver fuel and supplies for three astronauts due to travel to the Tianhe module in October.

  • Charanjit Singh Channi: What Punjab leadership change says about Congress

    The crisis in Punjab sees the party shying from the status quo - is this a sign of things to come?

  • Tested: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S AWD Proves More Is Better

    Adding a second motor to VW's ID.4 electric crossover changes things, including our mood.

  • Li Auto Cuts Q3 Delivery Outlook But Still Expects To Outsell Nio

    Chinese EV startup cuts its EV delivery forecast, joining Nio which cited pandemic-fueled chip headwinds. Li Auto stock fell.

  • Palantir Has Hammered Out a Base Pattern to Support Further Gains

    Let's check out the charts of this company that performs a deep search of all criminal, financial, medical, communication, and clandestine agency records on the target. Aggressive traders could buy more at current levels risking to $16. Traders who bought PLTR got a rally to $28 this month but another review of things seems in order today.

  • Chevy Suburban U.S. Diplomatic Limos Will Cost $3.6 Million Each

    The U.S. State Department is getting 10 of the pricey heavy-duty, armored and securitized versions of the classic big GM SUV.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning Goes into Pre-production

    Ford starts pre-production of the electric F-150 Lightning, with the first examples intended for real-world testing. Series production is just around the corner.

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • Amazon has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of review fraud crackdown

    Amazon said it has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of an ongoing campaign against review fraud.

  • Iron Ore’s Rout Keeps Rolling as China Imposes More Steel Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore extended its slump below $100 a ton as China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity in some provinces. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsFutures in Singapore tumbled as much as 11.

  • Exclusive-Didi co-founder Liu told associates she plans to leave - sources

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Didi Global Inc co-founder and President Jean Liu has told some close associates that she intends to step down, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the Chinese ride-hailing giant faces intense regulatory scrutiny following its New York listing earlier this year. Liu, 43, has in recent weeks told some associates that she expected the government to eventually take control of Didi and appoint new management, said the two sources. Liu, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker, told a couple of executives close to her in recent weeks - including those who had followed her to join Didi from the Wall Street bank - that she planned to leave and encouraged them to start looking for new opportunities as well, said one of the sources who was briefed on the matter.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.