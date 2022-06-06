C-Arms Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the c-arms market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Siemens Healthineers AG, Shimadzu Corporation, DMS Imaging, ATON GmbH (Ziehm Imaging Inc.

and OrthoScan Inc.), Hologic Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, OrthoScan Inc., Assing S.p.A, AADCO Medical Inc., Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa, Varian Medical Systems Inc., Toshiba Corp., Omega Medical Imaging Inc., and BMI Biomedical International.



The global C-arms market is expected to grow from $1.97 billion in 2021 to $2.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.39%. The growth is mainly due to the companies’ resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.15%.



The c-arms market consists of sales of c-arms by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to an imaging scanner intensifier that is used in several diagnostic and interventional procedures based on X-ray technology.C-arms are C-shaped arms that have radiographic capabilities.



These are used in fluoroscopic intraoperative imaging in emergency care, surgical care, and orthopedic procedures.



The main types of C-arms are fixed C-arms and mobile C-arms.Fixed C-arms are large C-arms that are designed for a wide array of health care applications.



Mobile C-arms are smaller and more compact C-arms that can be used flexibly in various operating rooms within a clinic for a variety of diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgical procedures.The various C-arm detectors include image intensifiers and flat panel detectors used for applications including cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, orthopedics, trauma, oncology and other applications.



The different C-arm end users are hospitals, diagnostic centers, speciality clinics, and others.



North America was the largest region in the C-arms market in 2020.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the C-arms market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the C-arms market.There is an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, diabetes, obesity, arthritis, Alzheimer’s, and epilepsy.



C-arms are used for fluoroscopic imaging during surgical and orthopaedic procedures. According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP), 868,000 Americans will die each year from heart strokes and heart diseases by June 2021.According to the International Diabetes Federation in 2020, 463 million adults are suffering from diabetes, among whom 10.0% are suffering from type 1 diabetes and 90.0% from type 2 diabetes. Therefore, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases drives the C-arms market.



Technological developments are a key trend gaining popularity in the C-arms market.There are many technological developments in the C-arm market, and many companies are launching new products and bringing innovations to their C-arm platforms.



For instance, in 2020, Dutch multinational conglomerate corporation, Philips, announced two major innovations to its Zenition mobile C-arm platform that include a new Table Side User Interface, allowing the clinician to operate the C-arm inside the sterile field, and an extension integrating intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) for peripheral vascular procedures, streamlining the operating room and improving workflow.



In April 2019, Ziehm Imaging, a Germany-based mobile C-arm manufacturer, partnered with Carestream Health.Through this partnership, Ziehm Imaging would be able to provide Carestream Health and its customers with innovative C-arms (Ziehm Vision RFD C-arm) that will provide exceptional image quality and will also reduce exposure significantly with the next-generation SmartDose.



Carestream Health is a USA-based provider of medical imaging involving C-arms.



The countries covered in the C-arms market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





