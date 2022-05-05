U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

The C-Arms Market Is Set To Reach $2 Billion By 2026 With The Rising Incidence Of Chronic Diseases As Per The Business Research Company's C-Arms Global Market Report 2022

·4 min read
TBRC’s market research report covers C-arms market size, C-arms market forecasts, major C-arms companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

LONDON, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the C-arms market, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the C-arms market. There is an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, diabetes, obesity, arthritis, Alzheimer's, and epilepsy. C-arms are used for fluoroscopic imaging during surgical and orthopedic procedures. According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP), 868,000 Americans will die each year from heart strokes and heart diseases by June 2021.According to the International Diabetes Federation in 2020, 463 million adults are suffering from diabetes, among whom 10.0% are suffering from type 1 diabetes and 90.0% from type 2 diabetes. Therefore, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases drives the C-arms market.

Request for a sample of the global C-arms market report

The global C-arms market size is expected to grow from $1.97 billion in 2021 to $2.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.39%. The growth is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global C-arms industry growth is expected to reach $2.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.15%.

Technological developments are gaining popularity among the C-arms market trends. There are many technological developments in the C-arm market, and many companies are launching new products and bringing innovations to their C-arm platforms. For instance, in 2020, Dutch multinational conglomerate corporation, Philips, announced two major innovations to its Zenition mobile C-arm platform that include a new Table Side User Interface, allowing the clinician to operate the C-arm inside the sterile field, and an extension integrating intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) for peripheral vascular procedures, streamlining the operating room and improving workflow.

Major players in the C-arms market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Siemens Healthineers AG, Shimadzu Corporation, DMS Imaging, ATON GmbH (Ziehm Imaging Inc. and OrthoScan Inc.), Hologic Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, OrthoScan Inc., Assing S.p.A, AADCO Medical Inc., Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa, Varian Medical Systems Inc., Toshiba Corp., Omega Medical Imaging Inc., and BMI Biomedical International.

The global C-arms market analysis is segmented by type into fixed C-arms, mobile C-arms; by application into cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, orthopedics and trauma, oncology, others; by detector into image intensifier, flat panel detector; by end-user into hospital, diagnostic centers, specialty clinics, others.

North America was the largest region in the C-arms market in 2020. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the global C-arms market. The regions covered in the global C-arms market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

C-Arms Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide C-arms market overviews, C-arms market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, C-arms market segments and geographies, C-arms market trends, C-arms market drivers, C-arms market restraints, C-arms market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Surgical Imaging Arms Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (G-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices, C-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices, O-Arm Surgical Imaging Devices), By Technology (Image Intensifier C-Arms, Flat Panel Detector C-Arms), By Application (Orthopedic And Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries), By End-User (Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Orthopedic Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment, Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment, Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment, Orthobiologics Devices And Equipment, Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment, Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment, Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment, Orthopedic Prosthetics), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Surgical Sutures And Staples, Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment, Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.


CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/


