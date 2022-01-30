U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.67 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.77 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.82
    +0.21 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,890.72
    +278.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

What is C-Band? Here's what a new 5G flavor means for AT&T and Verizon users

Rob Pegoraro
·3 min read

It may be hard to imagine after weeks of drama over new C-Band 5G wireless possibly interfering with aircraft radar altimeters, but C-Band is also a thing on the ground. And for AT&T and Verizon users in the right places, it can be a good thing.

The mid-band frequencies those carriers lit up Jan. 19, with downloads of multiple hundreds of megabits per second, help fill a gap between millimeter-wave 5G with exceptionally fast speeds in exceptionally few places and low-band 5G that reached far wider but didn’t run much faster than 4G.

C-Band’s upside looks larger at Verizon, which touts coverage of “more than 100 million people,” but the scope of this service remained unclear until the company updated its coverage map last week.

Ignore the nationwide view’s pulsing red circles identifying markets with “5G Ultra Wideband” (how Verizon markets both C-Band and millimeter-wave 5G) and instead zoom in to look for broad, brick-red splotches. They show C-Band’s better range in 46 areas covered in a spectrum auction the Federal Communications Commission concluded in January 2021 – an allocation that left out a few big markets, including Atlanta, Denver, and Washington.

WHY YOUR 5G PHONE CONCERNS AIRLINES: What we know about the impact on travel, flights and more

5G AT HOME: Can 5G help make it easier to work from home?

Workers are seen on a 5G tower at Shougang Park, one of the sites for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing on December 1, 2021. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP) (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Workers are seen on a 5G tower at Shougang Park, one of the sites for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing on December 1, 2021. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP) (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The upgrades are real: Reddit users have been posting C-Band speed tests showing downloads of 400 Mbps to 800 Mbps.

Rural users may, however, still find themselves in a low-band 5G slow lane. Warned Avi Greengart, lead analyst at Techsponential: “This applies mainly to urban and suburban centers; while C-Band can certainly be used in rural areas, it won’t be economical to blanket the entire countryside.”

Verizon says iPhone 12 and 13 models as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S21, Flip 3 and Fold 3 series support C-Band, with support coming to unspecified other 5G models via a software update. Its site doesn’t always clearly say which phones support which 5G flavor, but if you see band “n77” listed in a phone’s 5G network specifications, it can eventually do C-Band.

Verizon users also need a compatible plan; its cheapest unlimited-data option and all of its limited-data options exclude C-band and millimeter-wave 5G.

Verizon’s C-Band may make a bigger difference in homes than on phones, since it immensely expands the reach of the “fixed wireless” 5G home broadband Verizon already sells.

"As of this morning, 20 million homes in America will have C-Band home broadband,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Verizon Business chief revenue officer, in a video call Jan. 19. “And by the end of this year, the number's going to be 30 million."

AT&T subscribers have less to get excited about because that firm’s smaller bid at the FCC auction limited its C-Band to eight markets: Austin, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Houston, Jacksonville, Miami, and Orlando. Its coverage map does not yet break out C-Band, which AT&T calls “5G+” – the label it already uses for millimeter-wave 5G that’s even scarcer than Verizon’s.

AT&T supports C-Band on the same phones as Verizon, plus Google’s Pixel 6 series. Its current unlimited-data plans cover C-Band, but its limited-data plans do not.

AT&T doesn’t sell 5G home broadband, although CEO John Stankey has suggested that as an eventual upgrade for people on the slow digital-subscriber-line connections it stopped selling in 2020.

Both AT&T and Verizon’s C-Band coverage remains limited near airports covered by Federal Aviation Administration notices covering possible interference with altimeters using somewhat nearby frequencies.

What about T-Mobile? That carrier doesn’t yet offer C-Band 5G but doesn’t need to. It offers its own fast, widely-available 5G to mobile and home users on mid-band spectrum that it got when it bought Sprint – and which, unlike C-Band, are distant from altimeter frequencies.

Rob Pegoraro is a tech writer based out of Washington, D.C. To submit a tech question, email Rob at rob@robpegoraro.com. Follow him on Twitter at @robpegoraro.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How Verizon and AT&T users benefit from C-Band 5G wireless service

Recommended Stories

  • Aluminum Prices Can’t Keep Up With Energy Costs, Driving Wave of Closures

    Analysts predict supply of the metal will fall short of demand, creating another pinch point for industries such as auto manufacturing.

  • Camden basketball goes wire-to-wire, takes down Sierra Canyon in ESPN Showcase

    DJ Wagner scores 21 points and Camden basketball uses fast start to take down Sierra Canyon at ESPN Showcase in Allentown

  • Nvidia Is Chosen to Power the Fastest Supercomputer in the World -- Facebook's AI Research Data Center

    The company formerly known as Facebook, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), just unveiled details for its new AI Research SuperCluster (RSC). It's a massive supercomputer housed in a data center, and once it's fully constructed in mid-2022, it will be the world's most powerful (at least as far as we know, based on publicly announced supercomputer projects). It's no surprise this was a joint press release with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Why Apple Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) jumped 7% on Friday after the technology leader delivered a stunning earnings report. Apple's revenue rose 11% year over year to a staggering $123.9 billion in its fiscal 2022 first quarter, which ended on Dec. 25. Strong gains in China, where Apple's sales climbed 21%, contributed to the blockbuster performance.

  • 3 High-Growth Chip Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond After the Market Sell-Off

    Here's why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) are worth a look right now. Nvidia stock is down about 35% from its all-time high, which it hit right before news of the omicron variant started dominating headlines in mid-November. The thing is, Nvidia trades for such an outrageous premium for a reason.

  • Chrome is making it even easier to mute annoying tabs

    The internet can be a very loud, annoying place. Everywhere you turn, another video starts playing on its own, whether you wanted it to or not. There are probably even times when you intentionally clicked on a video and immediately regretted it. Thankfully, many browsers now let you mute each of your tabs individually. Google’s … The post Chrome is making it even easier to mute annoying tabs appeared first on BGR.

  • Atlassian Shows Strength Amid Critical Cloud Transformation

    (Bloomberg) -- Atlassian Corp. is continuing to show its strength in the midst of a company-defining pivot to the cloud, a testament to the unique niche the vendor has carved out in the increasingly crowded world of enterprise software. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealChina Summons AstraZeneca Over Probe in Altered Test ResultsAmy Schneider Faces Tax Bill of Over $630,000 After Record Jeopardy WinStocks Roar Back With

  • Analyst Report: Sony Group Corporation

    Sony Group is a conglomerate with consumer electronics roots, which not only designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment and devices, but also is engaged in content businesses, such as console and mobile games, music, and movies. Sony is a global top company of CMOS image sensors, game consoles, professional broadcasting cameras, and music publishing, and is one of the top players on digital cameras, wireless earphones, recorded music, and movies, and so on. Sony’s business portfolio is well diversified with six major business segments. The company fully consolidated Sony Financial in September 2020, which provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other financial services.

  • ICYMI: NVIDIA’s RTX 3050 is a great budget GPU

    Engadget's tech reviews this week include a low cost ray tracing GPU from NVIDIA, new Jabra wireless earbuds and Sony's latest mirrorless camera.

  • Apple’s App Store now permits unlisted apps

    Apple has introduced a new feature that could help declutter the App Store somewhat.

  • Amazon's 60+ best weekend sales start at just $5: TVs, headphones, vacuums, beauty and more!

    Shop Amazon's sale for 60 percent off beloved brands like Apple, Philips, Roomba, and more!

  • Sticking with Spotify? Here are 8 things you didn’t know about the service

    Did you know that you can use the Spotify app on your phone as a TV remote or add DJ-like transitions between songs? Here's how.

  • The Mentors Who Helped Ulta Beauty’s Unlikely CEO Make Up for Inexperience

    Mary Dillon worked as a waitress, housecleaner and tutor to pay for college. Her path eventually led her to the top job at a major U.S. retailer.

  • Hurry: Newest Nest Thermostat has a rare discount right now

    The Nest Learning Thermostat is still widely regarded as the best smart thermostat out there. Nest’s first model started the smart thermostat crazy, and it seems like a lifetime ago. But what’s crazy is that all these years later, it’s still one of the best in the business. Now, however, there’s a much less expensive … The post Hurry: Newest Nest Thermostat has a rare discount right now appeared first on BGR.

  • Keeping up with today's TV technology is not easy | It's Geek to Me

    This week, The Geek helps a reader better understand the technologies behind modern TVs.

  • Start ups bringing Pakistan's farming into digital age

    Agriculture entrepreneurs are bringing the digital age to Pakistan's farmers, helping them plan crops better and distribute their produce when the time is right.

  • This discounted CarPlay adapter enables Wireless CarPlay in your car

    Why would you plug in your phone when you could use a wireless CarPlay adapter? So many automakers out there should be beyond embarrassed at this point. Why? It’s because their infotainment systems are atrocious. I have Apple CarPlay in my car and to be perfectly frank, it makes every built-in car infotainment system I’ve … The post This discounted CarPlay adapter enables Wireless CarPlay in your car appeared first on BGR.

  • Here's What Needs to Happen for Shiba Inu to Remain a Top 20 Cryptocurrency

    Maintaining its position as one of the world's largest digital currencies won't be easy for SHIB.

  • Missed Out on Solana? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

    Hot cryptocurrency Solana soared more than 11,000% last year. So, you might be hesitating to invest in a player that's made such great gains. But with thousands of cryptocurrencies out there, you can easily invest in one that hasn't yet skyrocketed -- and potentially benefit from a big increase in the future.

  • Tesla Is the Latest Entrant Into the Carpool Karaoke Competition

    EV maker introduces TeslaMic and a software update that includes karaoke tracks and videos, as it tries to catch up with local rivals.