C-Bond Systems to Exhibit at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week ‘22 from January 24-27 in Grapevine, TX

C-Bond Systems

C-Bond will feature its C-Bond nanoShield windshield strengthener, which reduces windshield repair and replacement to keep trucks in service and reduce maintenance costs

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that it will be exhibiting at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week ‘22 from January 24-27, 2022, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, TX. C-Bond will be featuring its C-Bond nanoShield™ windshield strengthener, which reduces windshield chips and cracks and therefore reduces windshield repair and replacement to help keep trucks in service and reduce maintenance costs.

C-Bond nanoShield protects and strengthens windshields by penetrating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects in the glass that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The product is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days.

C-Bond nanoShield is proven to strengthen glass through a patented nanotechnology emulsion that increases impact resistance. It also includes a hydrophobic component that repels water to help improve driver visibility and reaction time in wet weather conditions.

Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW) is the largest North American gathering of heavy-duty aftermarket professionals in the industry. More than 2,500 executives and managers – including distributors, suppliers, service providers, educators, and industry media – attend this business-to-business event from the U.S., Canada, and other countries. The Product Expo, open only to attending distributors, offers an exclusive view of the latest products in the heavy-duty aftermarket

About C-Bond
C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; potential channel conflicts; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 14, 2021, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 15, 2021, August 16, 2021, and May 14, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com Brokers and Analysts: Chesapeake Group 410-825-3930 info@chesapeakegp.com


