C-Bond Systems’ Patriot Glass Solutions Division Receives Purchase Orders to Install C-Bond Secure at Three Federal Government Locations Totaling More than $100,000

C-Bond Systems
·2 min read
In this article:
  • CBNT
C-Bond Systems
C-Bond Systems

Locations include a U.S. Air Force Base, a U.S. District Court, and a Veteran’s Administration location in Texas

HOUSTON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions division has received purchase orders to install C-Bond Secure at three separate federal government facilities including a U.S. Air Force Base, a U.S. District Court, and a Veteran’s Administration location in Texas. The total amount of the three purchase orders exceeds $100,000.

C-Bond Secure is a liquid glass strengthening primer and mounting solution used in conjunction with window film on architectural glass that deters forced entry. It was developed in partnership with one of the industry’s largest film suppliers to increase glass strength and glass flexibility. C-Bond’s proprietary nanotechnology reinforces the underlying glass to increase its structural integrity. The product is compatible with any film manufacturer’s products in all film market segments including solar, safety, decorative, automotive, and marine.

“Securing a facility and, more importantly, those inside is becoming imperative in today’s society,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass. “Our best-in-class window film solutions deter forced entry and provide ballistic-resistant protection to help save assets and save lives.”

Patriot Glass Solutions other core product is C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and security film. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions products, please call Patriot Glass Solutions at 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com. To see Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products in action, watch our video here: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

About C-Bond                
C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 16, 2022, November 15, 2021, and August 16, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com


