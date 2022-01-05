U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

C-Bond Systems Reviews 2021 Highlights Including Record Annual Revenue

C-Bond Systems
·4 min read
Company’s CEO provides insight into 2022 initiatives

HOUSTON, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced its 2021 highlights including record annual revenue and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Scott R. Silverman provided insight into 2022 initiatives.

2021 Highlights

  • C-Bond achieved record annual revenue for 2021. Through the third quarter of 2021, revenue was over $900 thousand, which already exceeds revenue in any prior year.

  • C-Bond acquired 80% of A1 Glass Coating of San Antonio, TX, its premier distributor and installer of C-Bond products, and A1 Glass owner-operator Michael Wanke joined C-Bond as President of its Patriot Glass Solutions division, established to protect personal and business property across the U.S. from looting, rioting, break-ins, and gunfire.

  • Patriot Glass Solutions added four distributors in 2021, located in certain markets in Colorado, California, Michigan, Texas, Utah, Kansas, Missouri, and Florida, to its network of security and ballistic-resistant window film providers.

  • C-Bond received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for Patent No. 16/003,872, “Emulsion Compositions and Methods for Strengthening Glass,” a core patent of its IP portfolio.

  • Patriot Glass Solutions received a purchase order for $220,000 to install specialty defense window film for a government customer.

  • Patriot Glass Solutions received a purchase order for $384,000 to reglaze multiple buildings at a San Antonio technology campus with solar control film.

  • Patriot Glass Solutions received a purchase order from a Texas hospital for $136,000.

  • C-Bond received a notice of allowance from the USPTO for its C-Bond nanoShield™ windshield strengthening solution. Patent No. 16/376,944, titled “Multipurpose Solution for Strengthening and Surface Modification of Glass Substrates,” is the seminal patent for C-Bond nanoShield.

  • C-Bond nanoShield chosen by a major metropolitan U.S. city to protect its fleet of municipal vehicles from windshield chips and cracks.

  • C-Bond successfully completed a joint development project with the Energy Safety Research Institute (“ESRI”) at Swansea University in the United Kingdom and filed a provisional patent for a new super-hydrophobic (water-repellent).

  • C-Bond and renowned chemist and nanotechnology expert Professor Andrew R. Barron initiated a strategic technology development project: “Self-Healing Glass” for the Automotive Sector and filed a provisional patent with the USPTO for “Composition and Method for Glass Healing,” to develop a nano-liquid chemical solution that repairs visible chips and cracks in windshield glass after being exposed to a heat source.

“2021 was a significant year for us as we completed our first acquisition and established our Patriot Glass Solutions division,” stated Mr. Silverman. “Our acquisition of A1 Glass Coating is expected to be the first of more acquisitions to come, an initiative we will focus on in 2022. We will also look to grow our business organically this year and beyond, with a particular emphasis on increasing sales of C-Bond nanoShield, both through new distributors to the fleet, trucking, and professional installation market, and direct-to-consumer marketing including private label and e-commerce initiatives.”

Patriot Glass Solutions protects personal, commercial and government property from looting, smash-and-grabs, break-ins, and gunfire. Its leading products are C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, and C-Bond Secure, a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution that deters forced entry.

C-Bond nanoShield is a patented windshield strengthener that uses nanotechnology to repair the microscopic surface defects inherent in all glass to reduce the likelihood of windshield chips and cracks.

About C-Bond
C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the acquisition of A1 Glass Coating is expected to be the first of more acquisitions to come, an initiative we will focus on in 2022; the likelihood that we will also look to grow our business organically this year and beyond, with a particular emphasis on increasing sales of C-Bond nanoShield, both through new distributors to the fleet, trucking, and professional installation market, and direct-to-consumer marketing including private label and e-commerce initiatives; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 14, 2021, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 15, 2021, August 16, 2021, and May 14, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACT: Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com Brokers and Analysts: Chesapeake Group 410-825-3930 info@chesapeakegp.com


