C&C Group (LON:CCR) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at C&C Group (LON:CCR) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for C&C Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = €84m ÷ (€1.6b - €487m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

Therefore, C&C Group has an ROCE of 7.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Beverage industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for C&C Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for C&C Group.

What Can We Tell From C&C Group's ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, C&C Group's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect C&C Group to be a multi-bagger going forward. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that C&C Group has been paying out a decent 36% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

On another note, while the change in ROCE trend might not scream for attention, it's interesting that the current liabilities have actually gone up over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 31% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than7.8% because total capital employed would be higher.The 7.8% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 31% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. With that in mind, just be wary if this ratio increases in the future, because if it gets particularly high, this brings with it some new elements of risk.

Our Take On C&C Group's ROCE

In summary, C&C Group isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And in the last three years, the stock has given away 15% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

