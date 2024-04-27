Is C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Potentially Undervalued?

While C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on C&C Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is C&C Group Worth?

C&C Group appears to be expensive according to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that C&C Group’s ratio of 27.71x is above its peer average of 18.93x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Beverage industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since C&C Group’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from C&C Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for C&C Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CCR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CCR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CCR for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CCR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing C&C Group at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for C&C Group you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in C&C Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

