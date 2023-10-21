C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.0125

The board of C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.0125 per share on the 15th of November. This means the annual payment is 4.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

C-Com Satellite Systems' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Even in the absence of profits, C-Com Satellite Systems is paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 30.7%, so this could continue over the next year. This means the company won't be turning a profit, which could place managers in the tough spot of having to choose between suspending the dividend or putting more pressure on the balance sheet.

C-Com Satellite Systems Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CA$0.03, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.05. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.2% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 31% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

C-Com Satellite Systems' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, C-Com Satellite Systems has 4 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

