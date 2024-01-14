C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) shareholders have earned a 19% CAGR over the last three years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) share price down 15% in the last month. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 53% in that time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

C&F Financial was able to grow its EPS at 19% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 15% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.06.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, C&F Financial's TSR for the last 3 years was 68%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

C&F Financial shareholders gained a total return of 7.5% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 7% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. If you would like to research C&F Financial in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

