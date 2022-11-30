C+A Global Launches New Sprocket Studio Plus Photo Printer

Print Big Moments on Bigger Paper with the Redesigned 4x6 Photo Printer

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, C+A Global , an authorized brand licensee of HP, announced the launch of the HP Sprocket Studio Plus Photo Printer , a newly redesigned printer with the ability to print vibrant 4x6" photos. The Studio Plus serves as a personal photo lab, printing bright, glossy photos that can be used in picture frames, to create greeting cards, collages, and more. The launch of the Studio Plus adds to a robust, existing lineup of HP Sprocket printers, ensuring there's one to suit every need.

With efficient Bluetooth capabilities, photos can be snapped on any smartphone (iOS or Android) then edited and printed directly through the HP Sprocket application. The app allows users to get creative and enhance the beauty of their photos with stylish borders, stickers, filters, text, and more. Users can also take advantage of exploring various photo creations within the app - creating a multi-photo collage, taking a professional photo ID, or embracing the fun photo booth feature. Customized photos can be shared on social media directly as well. Following suit with the current line of HP Sprocket printers, the HP Sprocket Studio Plus is also travel-friendly. To take your photo printer on the go, simply disconnect the printing tray and secure it to the top of the printer.

"As the holiday season approaches, we are delighted to be able to offer consumers an upgraded printing experience with the HP Sprocket Studio Plus," shared Chaim Piekarski, CEO of C+A Global. "This is an exciting addition to our existing line, allowing us to offer a high-quality, convenient, and travel-friendly photo printer at every price point and print size."

The HP Sprocket line also includes three other instant photo printers: the HP Sprocket ($79.99) which prints mini, 2x3" sticky-backed photos, the HP Sprocket Select ($99.99) which prints slightly larger 2.3 x 3.4" sticky-backed photos and the newly released HP Sprocket 3x4 ($129) that prints 3.5 x 4.25" sticky-backed photos. Just in time for holiday shopping, the HP Sprocket Studio Plus is available now on Amazon, as well as sprocketprinters.com, Target, Best Buy and Walmart (MSRP: $149.99).

About C+A Global

C&A Marketing, Inc., doing business as C+A Global, is a leading manufacturer and online retailer of consumer products, electronics, and more. Headquartered in Edison, N.J, C+A Global operates with over 50+ years of industry experience in its management team. The depth and breadth of C+A Global's inventory are constantly expanding, as is its presence and reputation in the consumer products marketplace.

