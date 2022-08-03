C.H. Robinson Extends Relationship with Descartes MacroPoint™ to Help Carriers Transmit Freight Updates

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that C.H. Robinson, one of the world’s largest logistics service providers, is using Descartes MacroPoint™ to expand the options carriers can use to connect with the company’s technology.



“We’re pleased to be able to help carriers in C.H. Robinson’s North American freight network deliver important information on their shipments,” said Dan Cicerchi, General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. “Supply chains today are extremely fast-paced and fluid, and the ability to access timely insights into the precise movement of goods is critical for logistics service providers and shippers alike.”

C.H. Robinson offers carriers digital connectivity through its Navisphere Carrier website and app, direct integrations with carriers’ own technology and API integration with third-party tools such as the most popular ELDs. For carriers that use Descartes MacroPoint to provide status updates on the freight they’re hauling, C.H. Robinson has extended its agreement with Descartes so that carriers can seamlessly continue to transmit updates via their preferred tool.

Descartes MacroPoint is a cloud-based multimodal visibility platform designed to help manufacturers, retailers, distributors and logistics services providers gain better control of freight movement through real-time location, status, and estimated-time-of-arrival (ETA) data on their shipments. The platform connects road, air and ocean carriers via telematics/electronic logging devices, transportation management systems, a mobile driver application, APIs and the Descartes Global Logistics Network™, the world’s largest multimodal messaging network. Using Descartes MacroPoint, logistics service providers and shippers can improve customer service, increase distribution efficiency, better collaborate with customers, suppliers and carriers, and minimize the impact of disruptions and late delivery penalties.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $28 billion in freight under management and 20 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multimodal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our nearly 100,000 customers and our 85,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit www.chrobinson.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

