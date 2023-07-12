C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG) shareholders have earned a 44% CAGR over the last three years

C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last quarter. But in three years the returns have been great. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 160% higher than it was. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

C.I. Holdings Berhad was able to grow its EPS at 60% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 38% average annual increase in the share price. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 4.92.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of C.I. Holdings Berhad, it has a TSR of 197% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that C.I. Holdings Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 16% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 17% per year, is even more impressive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with C.I. Holdings Berhad (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

