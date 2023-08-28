C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of October to MYR0.15. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

C.I. Holdings Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, C.I. Holdings Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 26.4% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 21%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

C.I. Holdings Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

C.I. Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from MYR0.05 total annually to MYR0.15. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that C.I. Holdings Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 26% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like C.I. Holdings Berhad's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that C.I. Holdings Berhad is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for C.I. Holdings Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward.

