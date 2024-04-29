C.I. Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CIHLDG) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 2.4% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study C.I. Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for C.I. Holdings Berhad

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for C.I. Holdings Berhad is:

23% = RM126m ÷ RM537m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

C.I. Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To start with, C.I. Holdings Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.5%. This certainly adds some context to C.I. Holdings Berhad's exceptional 32% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared C.I. Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 25%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is CIHLDG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CIHLDG is currently mispriced by the market.

Story continues

Is C.I. Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for C.I. Holdings Berhad is 28%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 72%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like C.I. Holdings Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, C.I. Holdings Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that C.I. Holdings Berhad's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for C.I. Holdings Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.