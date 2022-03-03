U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,381.23
    -5.31 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,915.91
    +24.56 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,629.09
    -122.93 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.39
    -18.48 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.99
    -0.61 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.50
    +12.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1050
    -0.0073 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8540
    -0.0110 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3332
    -0.0073 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5620
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,445.26
    -1,512.09 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.57
    -24.11 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

C.I.S. Network Sdn Bhd Selects Agrow Healthtech as Official Air Purification Technology Partner

·5 min read

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / ActivePure, the global leader in 24/7 surface and air purification technology, partnered with local distributor Agrow Healthtech Sdn Bhd, to install its products throughout Malaysia.

Because of its partnership with ActivePure, Agrow Healthtech has been appointed as the official air purification technology partner with C.I.S Network Sdn Bhd, one of the largest exhibition organizers in the industry. C.I.S. has experienced steady growth as a leading trade and lifestyle exhibition organizer in the business events industry. Earning a reputation for producing appealing concepts and introducing strategic platforms and partnerships, C.I.S. sought the ActivePure partnership to supply exhibitors and visitors with the best whole-room, automated surface and air disinfection technology developed for facility-wide coverage. C.I.S. has appointed Agrow Healthtech to provide ActivePure Technology products in its upcoming exhibitions.

ActivePure leads the industry in proactive, continuous air purification and surface decontamination for health care, commercial and residential applications. The ActivePure Medical Guardian is an FDA-cleared Class II medical device. Products Powered by ActivePure have been proven to proactively deactivate bacteria, mold, fungi and viruses in the air and on surfaces, including the virus that causes COVID-19, as proven in extensive laboratory testing and real-world environments.

Agrow Healthtech will be exhibiting at the upcoming Malaysian Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration and Ventilation Expo (MARVEX) from March 16 to 19 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia. Agrow Healthtech will also provide ActivePure Technology in the exhibition halls for the event. MARVEX is jointly organized by C.I.S. Network and Malaysian Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration Association (MACRA) and sponsored by The Institution of Engineers, Malaysia (IEM).

"This partnership with ActivePure was a no-brainer and we are delighted to partner with C.I.S. Network to provide ActivePure technology products in its upcoming exhibitions. We are also excited to exhibit during MARVEX 2022 to demonstrate the power of ActivePure Technology," said Robert Wong, managing director of Agrow Healthtech Sdn Bhd.

Among the locations in Malaysia that have installed ActivePure Technology:

  • Sunway Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Malaysia with core interests in real estate, construction, education, healthcare, retail, and hospitality installed Aerus Pure & Clean with ActivePure Technology in four of its prominent malls in Malaysia. This is an addition to installations into Sunway's 12 property sales galleries.

  • Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad is the biggest packaging company in the ASEAN region and one of the few companies in Malaysia with the capability to implement packaging solutions that deliver freshness, convenience and security for food and consumer products. Kian Joo management installed ActivePure Technology in its offices.

  • American Express offices in Kuala Lumpur have ActivePure's Pure Cloud and other products installed throughout its offices.

  • Nurul Yaqin Mosque, with a capacity of 500 worshippers, is located between housing areas in Petaling Jaya. Located in a largely urban area within a close-knit community, leaders opted to have Agrow Healthtech supply Aerus Pure & Clean units in its prayer halls. Feedback has been extremely positive and there are plans to add ActivePure Technology to several other mosques in the region.

  • Aluminum Company of Malaysia Bhd. (ALCOM) is the largest manufacturer of rolled aluminum products in Malaysia and a leading supplier in the Asia Pacific region with a strong global presence. ALCOM has ActivePure Technology working in its offices and has partnered with Agrow Healthtech to offer the same technology in additional locations.

  • TMC Life Sciences Berhad (TMCLS) is one of the fastest-growing healthcare groups in Malaysia. It has been listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad since 2005. TMC group chose ActivePure products during its grand opening ceremony of TMC Care Pharmacy in January.

"Agrow Healthtech and its team have been ramping up to provide solutions across Malaysia by choosing ActivePure Technology and we are thrilled to partner with them in their efforts," said Anil Agrawal, vice president of international sales and operations of ActivePure.

"We have worked with companies and governmental entities around the world, and we are eager to see ActivePure expand deeper into Malaysia," said Joe Urso, CEO of ActivePure. "While this pandemic still rages globally, we anticipate more companies looking to ActivePure to neutralize airborne and surface pathogens in busy spaces."

For more information on ActivePure, go to ActivePure.com or call 1-888-217-4316.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE:

Privately held ActivePure has been the global leader in active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for health care and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to effectively control and neutralize indoor contaminants. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. The ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. ActivePure was developed for use in the space program and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call (888) 217-4316.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jo Trizila, TrizCom Public Relations on behalf of ActivePure
Email: Jo@TrizCom.com
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell/Text: 214-232-0078
or
Tonie Auer, TrizCom Public Relations on behalf of ActivePure
Email: Tonie@TrizCom.com
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell/Text: 817-925-2013

SOURCE: ActivePure Technology



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691468/CIS-Network-Sdn-Bhd-Selects-Agrow-Healthtech-as-Official-Air-Purification-Technology-Partner

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • If Russian Currency Reserves Aren’t Really Money, the World Is in for a Shock

    Sanctions have shown that currency reserves accumulated by central banks can be taken away. With China taking note, this may reshape geopolitics, economic management and even the international role of the U.S. dollar.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Market reacts to Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, Victoria's Secret earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for Snowflake, Okta, Best Buy, and Victoria's Secret.

  • Why Crocs Shares Plunged in February

    Shares of popular clog and sandal maker Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) have been on a severe downtrend so far this year. While the report detailed an excellent year for Crocs, some additional expenses are anticipated in the near term, which had investors spooked. Crocs completed a strong year in 2021 with fourth-quarter revenue growing about 43% over the prior-year period.

  • Oil hits almost decade high before Iran throttles the rally

    Oil prices climbed to almost $120 a barrel on Thursday, their highest in nearly a decade, as sanctions disrupted Russian oil sales but the rally lost some of its fizz on rising prospects for an Iran nuclear deal that could add extra supplies. Benchmark Brent rose to $119.84 a barrel, the highest since 2012, with additional support coming from data showing U.S. crude stockpiles had hit multi-year lows. U.S. crude hit $116.57, its peak since 2008, before retreating to $109.66.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Here's Why April Could Be a Critical Month for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reached a major milestone. Novavax and rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are each working on one, but Novavax is farthest ahead so far. April could be a critical month for the program -- and therefore, for Novavax.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • Is it Wise to Acquire Some Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Emerging Markets Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of -2.38% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which returned -1.24% for the same […]

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    The stock market dipped briefly into correction territory last week as global events shook investor confidence before safely rebounding. No one is sure what's going to happen next between war, geopolitical maneuverings, and news of nuclear weapon movements, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the stock market sold off sharply, let alone collapsed. Smart investors will already be prepared for such an event by owning defensive stocks that will be resilient in a downturn and keeping their powder dry so they can move swiftly when opportunity strikes.

  • Why Did NuCana Stop Phase 3 Biliary Tract Cancer Trial?

    NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) will discontinue its NuTide:121 study following a pre-planned futility analysis by the study's Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC). The NuTide:121 Phase 3 trial assessed Acelarin plus Cisplatin in patients with previously untreated advanced biliary tract cancer. Although a higher objective response rate was observed in the Acelarin plus cisplatin arm, this did not translate into an overall survival benefit. The IDMC concluded that Acelarin plus cisplatin was un

  • Why Hexo Shares Soared Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) soared at the open Thursday after it and peer Tilray announced plans for a new strategic partnership. As of 10 a.m. ET, Hexo shares were up 11.7% while Tilray stock had sunk 3.3%. The new agreement calls for Tilray to acquire up to $211 million of senior secured convertible notes that Hexo previously issued.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Is Intellia a Good Gene-Editing Stock to Buy Now?

    The race to develop a new gene therapy with CRISPR took some interesting turns recently. On the same day that Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) dazzled the medical community with clinical trial results for its lead candidate, the fight for intellectual property rights related to all its candidates took a sharp turn for the worse. Do solid clinical trial results make Intellia a good stock to buy now?

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Zoom, Sells Key Entertainment Name

    Ark's Wednesday purchases included $12 million of Shopify and $10 million of Zoom. Ark sold a major entertainment provider.

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Remains Underappreciated by the Market and Offer Significant Upside”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Global Fund added 3.00% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI World’s return of 7.77%. For the full year, the Fund added 8.20%, while the […]

  • 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Growth stocks have been particularly hard hit, but value stocks haven't exactly been spared. Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, has been one of the most beaten-down stocks in the market recently. Block generated gross profit of more than $4.4 billion in 2021, and nearly half of that came from the Cash App side of the business, which has grown more than tenfold in the past three years alone.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital

    In this article, we will look at 10 energy stocks to buy now according to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, Arosa Capital Management’s investment philosophy, and go to 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. Mr. Till Bechtolsheimer graduated with a bachelor’s […]