/C O R R E C T I O N -- Rocket Companies, Inc./

In the news release, Rocket Companies Announces Second Quarter Results, issued 04-Aug-2022 by Rocket Companies, Inc. over PR Newswire, in the first table titled "Second Quarter Financial Summary," the amount for "Q2-22" in row "Adjusted Revenue" should read "1,125" rather than "25" as incorrectly transcribed by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

Rocket Companies Announces Second Quarter Results

Generated Q2 net revenue of $1.4 billion and net income of $60 million

Delivered strong gain on sale margin of 292 basis points

Over 2,000 Rocket team members deployed to accelerate build-out of Rocket platform

Unified Rocket brand, rebranding Truebill to Rocket Money, and Edison Financial to Rocket Mortgage

Signed new agreements with Santander and Q2 digital banking platform

DETROIT, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based FinTech platform company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Money (formerly known as Truebill) and Rocket Auto – today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"As the mortgage market continues to transition, we are actively investing in our business and transforming the Rocket services and engagement platforms to better serve our clients," said Jay Farner, Vice Chairman and CEO of Rocket Companies. "In the second quarter alone, Rocket Companies introduced new lending programs, forged new mortgage partnerships, officially launched our solar business and expanded our brand deeper into Canada. These moves provide us immediate opportunities today, and a tremendous runway for growth and expansion well into the future."

"During this time of change in the industry, we are focused on operating our business with discipline. We reduced expenses by approximately $300 million during the second quarter and will continue to execute a prudent approach to cost management," said Julie Booth, CFO and Treasurer of Rocket Companies. "We are also investing our capital into the Rocket engagement and services platforms to expand our client base, drive higher conversion, and lower our client acquisition cost, setting the foundation for our next stage of growth. We will continue to deploy our capital in a strategic and disciplined manner to generate long term shareholder value."

Second Quarter Financial Summary1

ROCKET COMPANIES (Units in '000s, $ amounts in millions, except per share)



Q2-22

Q2-21

YTD 22

YTD 21

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Total revenue, net $ 1,392

$ 2,668

$ 4,063

$ 7,207 Total expenses $ 1,314

$ 1,607

$ 2,922

$ 3,303 Net income $ 60

$ 1,037

$ 1,096

$ 3,814















Adjusted Revenue $ 1,125

$ 2,790

$ 3,057

$ 6,830 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (67)

$ 921

$ 226

$ 2,726 Adjusted EBITDA $ (27)

$ 1,279

$ 423

$ 3,731















GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.02

$ 0.40

$ 0.43

$ 1.46 Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (0.03)

$ 0.46

$ 0.11

$ 1.37

(Units in '000s, $ amounts in millions)





Q2-22

Q2-21

YTD 22

YTD 21 Select Metrics

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Closed loan origination volume

$ 34,544

$ 83,764

$ 88,521

$ 187,289 Gain on sale margin

2.92 %

2.78 %

2.98 %

3.29 % Net rate lock volume

$ 29,385

$ 83,586

$ 78,999

$ 178,702 Amrock closings (units)

82.6

260.3

250.9

609.1

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

During the second quarter of 2022:

Generated total revenue, net of $1.4 billion and delivered net income of $60 million, or 2 cents per diluted share.



Rocket Mortgage generated $34.5 billion in mortgage origination closed loan volume. Gain on sale margin was 2.92%.



Exceeded target expense reduction by $100 million, reducing expenses $300 million quarter-over-quarter.



Grew servicing book unpaid principal balance to $538 billion at June 30, 2022, up 6% from June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, our servicing portfolio includes 2.5 million clients and generates over $1.4 billion of recurring servicing fee income on an annualized basis.

Company Highlights

Rocket Platform

Rocket Companies has deployed over 2,000 team members - across technology, product strategy, data intelligence and marketing functions - to expand and accelerate the build-out of Rocket's engagement and services platforms.



Rocket Companies unified more of our businesses under the Rocket brand. In August, Truebill will rebrand to Rocket Money, and Edison Financial - our Canadian digital mortgage broker - will rebrand to Rocket Mortgage in Canada. These two rebranding initiatives leverage our investments in the trusted Rocket brand and draw our businesses closer together.



Rocket Money, formerly known as Truebill, a leading personal finance app that we acquired in December 2021, again showed impressive growth. Paying premium members surpassed 2 million users in July, more than doubling year-over-year. Rocket Money launched its first credit card in beta in Q2 and has seen a very positive early response.



In July, Rocket Mortgage signed a new agreement to originate mortgages for global financial leader Santander. Through this relationship, Santander will be offering Rocket Mortgage to their nearly 2 million U.S. clients.



In July, Rocket Mortgage signed a new partnership with Q2, a banking platform leader who provides digital banking applications to over 500 financial institutions. Through the Q2 banking platform partnership, Rocket Mortgage will enable regional banks and credit unions to offer mortgages - without the need to manage their own mortgage operations. Consumers will enjoy a comprehensive, seamless experience through one app to apply for mortgages and make mortgage payments, deposit checks, and build their savings.



Rocket Mortgage net client retention rate was 93% over the 12 months ended June 30, 2022. There is a strong correlation between this metric and client lifetime value, and we believe our net client retention rate is unmatched among mortgage companies and on par with some of the best performing subscription business models in the world.



Rocket Homes grew overall real estate transactions by 25% from Q2 2021 to Q2 2022, notching two record months in the quarter for closed units. Rocket Homes' web traffic grew by nearly 60% in Q2 2022 from Q2 2021, reaching nearly 3 million unique visitors per month, driven by the increased brand awareness from our award-winning Super Bowl ad and our targeted performance marketing efforts.



Rocket Solar continued its national expansion in June and is now available in 42 metropolitan areas, including Arizona, Florida and South Carolina. Starting in August, Rocket Solar will be working with Rocket Loans to provide solar financing options for our clients.



Rocket Companies ranked #6 on Fortune's '100 Best Large Workplaces for Millennials' list. This marks the first time the Company has ranked within the top 10.

Technology and Product

Rocket Mortgage Net Promoter Scores improved by over 10% from both purchase clients and real estate agents from Q4'21 to Q2'22, driven by our focus on delivering a superior client experience through our platform.



Rocket Mortgage introduced mortgage products to provide homebuyers with the confidence and certainty they need to transact during a time of challenging market conditions. We placed renewed emphasis on our RateShield program, which gives our clients confidence to purchase a new home in a rising rate environment by locking in rates for 90 days while they search for a new home. We also launched Rate Drop Advantage at the end of July, which provides homebuyers with a one-time credit on typical closing costs to refinance their mortgage if rates drop within 3 years.



Rocket Mortgage launched a new home equity loan product at the end of the July, providing additional options for clients to access the equity that they have in their homes. Recently, total U.S. home equity increased to $27.8 trillion, a record high, according to the Federal Reserve.



RocketLogic, our proprietary next generation loan origination system, drove significant efficiencies in the loan origination process by reducing the average number of underwriting tasks per loan by over 40% from December 2021 to June 2022. These improvements were made by leveraging loan data to automate certain aspects of the process, further streamlining the underwriting process, and resulting in a better client experience.



Approximately 90,000 real estate agents have signed up for Rocket Pro Insight (RPI), up from approximately 85,000 in Q1'22. RPI is our digital platform for real estate agents to manage the entire mortgage process in real-time, from application submission to closing. RPI also added Pathfinder, our mortgage guideline search engine, as a new feature.

Supporting Our Communities

Rocket Companies released its inaugural ESG report, which documents the Company's commitment to being a "For More Than Profit" organization that invests in our team members and communities. The ESG report can be found on the Social Impact tab of our Investor Relations website.



In July, Rocket Mortgage sponsored the Rocket Mortgage Classic, our flagship PGA tournament held in Detroit. Through the collaborative partnership efforts of its "Changing the Course" campaign, alongside other digital inclusion efforts, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has helped drive significant progress to help bridge Detroit's digital divide - with nearly 70% of Detroit residents now considered digitally included compared to 40% in 2019.



The Rocket Community Fund, a partner company, launched the Detroit Eviction Defense Fund, a $13 million program led by the Gilbert Family Foundation, that will provide legal aid services to tenants at risk of eviction.

Subsequent to June 30, 2022:

As of July 27, 2022, Rocket Companies repurchased 29.8 million shares cumulatively at an average price of $13.20. In total, we have returned $393.7 million to Class A common stockholders under the $1 billion share repurchase program authorized in November 2020.

Third Quarter 2022 Outlook

We expect the following ranges in Q3 2022:

Closed loan volume of between $23 billion and $28 billion.



Net rate lock volume of between $23 billion and $30 billion.



Gain on sale margins of 2.50% to 2.80%.

Direct to Consumer

In the Direct to Consumer segment, clients have the ability to interact with Rocket Mortgage online and/or with the Company's mortgage bankers. The Company markets to potential clients in this segment through various brand campaigns and performance marketing channels. The Direct to Consumer segment derives revenue from originating, closing, selling and servicing predominantly agency-conforming loans, which are pooled and sold to the secondary market. The segment also includes title insurance, appraisals and settlement services complementing the Company's end-to-end mortgage origination experience. Servicing activities are fully allocated to the Direct to Consumer segment and are viewed as an extension of the client experience. Servicing enables Rocket Mortgage to establish and maintain long term relationships with our clients, through multiple touchpoints at regular engagement intervals.

DIRECT TO CONSUMER2 ($ amounts in millions)



Q2-22

Q2-21

YTD 22

YTD 21

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Sold loan volume $ 19,538

$ 48,902

$ 55,703

$ 113,931 Sold loan gain on sale margin 4.17 %

4.66 %

4.06 %

5.06 % Revenue, net $ 1,106

$ 2,221

$ 3,341

$ 5,898 Adjusted Revenue $ 839

$ 2,343

$ 2,335

$ 5,521 Contribution margin $ 229

$ 1,436

$ 856

$ 3,641

Partner Network

The Rocket Professional platform supports our Partner Network segment, where we leverage our superior client service and widely recognized brand to grow marketing and influencer relationships, and our mortgage broker partnerships through Rocket Pro TPO. Our marketing partnerships consist of well-known consumer-focused companies that find value in our award-winning client experience and want to offer their clients mortgage solutions with our trusted, widely recognized brand. These organizations connect their clients directly to us through marketing channels and a referral process. Our influencer partnerships are typically with companies that employ licensed mortgage professionals that find value in our client experience, technology and efficient mortgage process, where mortgages may not be their primary offering. We also enable clients to start the mortgage process through the Rocket platform in the way that works best for them, including through a local mortgage broker.

PARTNER NETWORK

($ amounts in millions)



Q2-22

Q2-21

YTD 22

YTD 21

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Sold loan volume $ 13,580

$ 30,120

$ 39,613

$ 70,849 Sold loan gain on sale margin 1.29 %

1.16 %

1.04 %

1.60 % Revenue, net $ 177

$ 319

$ 469

$ 1,042 Adjusted Revenue $ 177

$ 319

$ 469

$ 1,042 Contribution margin $ 82

$ 143

$ 253

$ 686

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

We remain in a strong liquidity position, with total liquidity of $7.3 billion, which includes $0.9 billion of cash on-hand, $3.1 billion of corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations, a portion of which could be transferred to funding facilities (warehouse lines) at our discretion, $3.1 billion of undrawn lines of credit from non-funding facilities, and $0.2 billion of undrawn MSR lines. As of June 30, 2022, our available cash position was $4.0 billion, which includes cash on-hand and corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations, combined with the $6.7 billion of mortgage servicing rights, representing a total of $10.7 billion dollars of asset value on our balance sheet. As of June 30, 2022, our total equity was $8.8 billion and reflects the impact of the special dividend of $1.01 per share that was paid during the quarter to Class A shareholders and funded through a $2.0 billion distribution.

Subsequent to June 30, 2022, our total liquidity has increased with the addition of our new $1 billion MSR facility. On a pro forma basis including this new MSR facility, total liquidity at June 30, 2022 would have been $8.3 billion, including cash on hand, corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations and undrawn lines of credit and undrawn MSR lines.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS ($ amounts in millions)



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 915

$ 2,131 Mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), at fair value $ 6,658

$ 5,386 Funding facilities $ 7,647

$ 12,752 Other financing facilities and debt $ 5,179

$ 5,994 Total equity $ 8,772

$ 9,760

Second Quarter Earnings Call

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income ($ In Thousands, Except Shares and Per Share Amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenue













Gain on sale of loans













Gain on sale of loans excluding fair value of MSRs, net $ 347,365

$ 1,484,378

$ 1,034,535

$ 3,863,656 Fair value of originated MSRs 459,473

857,111

1,256,088

2,030,275 Gain on sale of loans, net 806,838

2,341,489

2,290,623

5,893,931 Loan servicing income (loss)













Servicing fee income 357,578

343,349

723,793

635,710 Change in fair value of MSRs (12,522)

(415,394)

441,858

(214,839) Loan servicing income (loss), net 345,056

(72,045)

1,165,651

420,871 Interest income













Interest income 79,196

86,645

169,737

181,890 Interest expense on funding facilities (42,706)

(64,378)

(84,403)

(132,222) Interest income, net 36,490

22,267

85,334

49,668 Other income 204,035

376,388

521,407

842,500 Total revenue, net 1,392,419

2,668,099

4,063,015

7,206,970 Expenses













Salaries, commissions and team member benefits 754,125

840,470

1,608,040

1,682,669 General and administrative expenses 229,706

262,815

505,563

554,234 Marketing and advertising expenses 231,522

306,685

559,580

627,528 Depreciation and amortization 24,780

20,589

45,822

35,893 Interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt 38,282

35,038

76,946

70,609 Other expenses 35,487

141,805

126,090

332,170 Total expenses 1,313,902

1,607,402

2,922,041

3,303,103 Income before income taxes 78,517

1,060,697

1,140,974

3,903,867 Provision for income taxes (18,761)

(24,047)

(44,610)

(89,879) Net income 59,756

1,036,650

1,096,364

3,813,988 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (56,341)

(975,530)

(1,039,237)

(3,629,166) Net income attributable to Rocket Companies $ 3,415

$ 61,120

$ 57,127

$ 184,822















Earnings per share of Class A common stock













Basic $ 0.03

$ 0.45

$ 0.47

$ 1.47 Diluted $ 0.02

$ 0.40

$ 0.43

$ 1.46















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 118,801,530

136,139,400

120,735,056

125,961,094 Diluted 1,971,741,764

1,991,267,972

1,973,624,016

132,100,103