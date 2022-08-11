U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,217.00
    +7.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,323.00
    +63.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,425.25
    +33.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,972.70
    +3.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.57
    -0.36 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    20.57
    -0.17 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0300
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    -0.0110 (-0.39%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    -2.03 (-9.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2207
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8210
    -0.0520 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,036.62
    +1,227.64 (+5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.67
    +37.45 (+7.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Rocket Companies, Inc./

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·15 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RKT
    Watchlist

In the news release, Rocket Companies Announces Second Quarter Results, issued 04-Aug-2022 by Rocket Companies, Inc. over PR Newswire, in the first table titled "Second Quarter Financial Summary," the amount for "Q2-22" in row "Adjusted Revenue" should read "1,125" rather than "25" as incorrectly transcribed by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

Rocket Companies Announces Second Quarter Results

  • Generated Q2 net revenue of $1.4 billion and net income of $60 million

  • Delivered strong gain on sale margin of 292 basis points

  • Over 2,000 Rocket team members deployed to accelerate build-out of Rocket platform 

  • Unified Rocket brand, rebranding Truebill to Rocket Money, and Edison Financial to Rocket Mortgage

  • Signed new agreements with Santander and Q2 digital banking platform

DETROIT, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based FinTech platform company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Money (formerly known as Truebill) and Rocket Auto – today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. (PRNewsfoto/Rocket Companies)
Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. (PRNewsfoto/Rocket Companies)

"As the mortgage market continues to transition, we are actively investing in our business and transforming the Rocket services and engagement platforms to better serve our clients," said Jay Farner, Vice Chairman and CEO of Rocket Companies. "In the second quarter alone, Rocket Companies introduced new lending programs, forged new mortgage partnerships, officially launched our solar business and expanded our brand deeper into Canada. These moves provide us immediate opportunities today, and a tremendous runway for growth and expansion well into the future."

"During this time of change in the industry, we are focused on operating our business with discipline. We reduced expenses by approximately $300 million during the second quarter and will continue to execute a prudent approach to cost management," said Julie Booth, CFO and Treasurer of Rocket Companies. "We are also investing our capital into the Rocket engagement and services platforms to expand our client base, drive higher conversion, and lower our client acquisition cost, setting the foundation for our next stage of growth. We will continue to deploy our capital in a strategic and disciplined manner to generate long term shareholder value."

Second Quarter Financial Summary1

ROCKET COMPANIES

(Units in '000s, $ amounts in millions, except per share)



Q2-22


Q2-21


YTD 22


YTD 21


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Total revenue, net

$      1,392


$      2,668


$   4,063


$   7,207

Total expenses

$      1,314


$      1,607


$   2,922


$   3,303

Net income

$           60


$      1,037


$   1,096


$   3,814









Adjusted Revenue

$      1,125


$      2,790


$   3,057


$   6,830

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

$          (67)


$         921


$     226


$   2,726

Adjusted EBITDA

$          (27)


$      1,279


$     423


$   3,731









GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$        0.02


$       0.40


$    0.43


$    1.46

Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share

$       (0.03)


$       0.46


$    0.11


$    1.37

 

(Units in '000s, $ amounts in millions)




Q2-22


Q2-21


YTD 22


YTD 21

Select Metrics


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Closed loan origination volume


$ 34,544


$ 83,764


$ 88,521


$  187,289

Gain on sale margin


2.92 %


2.78 %


2.98 %


3.29 %

Net rate lock volume


$ 29,385


$ 83,586


$ 78,999


$  178,702

Amrock closings (units)


82.6


260.3


250.9


609.1

 

Second Quarter Financial Highlights
During the second quarter of 2022:

  • Generated total revenue, net of $1.4 billion and delivered net income of $60 million, or 2 cents per diluted share.

  • Rocket Mortgage generated $34.5 billion in mortgage origination closed loan volume. Gain on sale margin was 2.92%.

  • Exceeded target expense reduction by $100 million, reducing expenses $300 million quarter-over-quarter.

  • Grew servicing book unpaid principal balance to $538 billion at June 30, 2022, up 6% from June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, our servicing portfolio includes 2.5 million clients and generates over $1.4 billion of recurring servicing fee income on an annualized basis.

Company Highlights
Rocket Platform

  • Rocket Companies has deployed over 2,000 team members - across technology, product strategy, data intelligence and marketing functions - to expand and accelerate the build-out of Rocket's engagement and services platforms.

  • Rocket Companies unified more of our businesses under the Rocket brand. In August, Truebill will rebrand to Rocket Money, and Edison Financial - our Canadian digital mortgage broker - will rebrand to Rocket Mortgage in Canada. These two rebranding initiatives leverage our investments in the trusted Rocket brand and draw our businesses closer together.

  • Rocket Money, formerly known as Truebill, a leading personal finance app that we acquired in December 2021, again showed impressive growth. Paying premium members surpassed 2 million users in July, more than doubling year-over-year. Rocket Money launched its first credit card in beta in Q2 and has seen a very positive early response.

  • In July, Rocket Mortgage signed a new agreement to originate mortgages for global financial leader Santander. Through this relationship, Santander will be offering Rocket Mortgage to their nearly 2 million U.S. clients.

  • In July, Rocket Mortgage signed a new partnership with Q2, a banking platform leader who provides digital banking applications to over 500 financial institutions. Through the Q2 banking platform partnership, Rocket Mortgage will enable regional banks and credit unions to offer mortgages - without the need to manage their own mortgage operations. Consumers will enjoy a comprehensive, seamless experience through one app to apply for mortgages and make mortgage payments, deposit checks, and build their savings.

  • Rocket Mortgage net client retention rate was 93% over the 12 months ended June 30, 2022. There is a strong correlation between this metric and client lifetime value, and we believe our net client retention rate is unmatched among mortgage companies and on par with some of the best performing subscription business models in the world.

  • Rocket Homes grew overall real estate transactions by 25% from Q2 2021 to Q2 2022, notching two record months in the quarter for closed units. Rocket Homes' web traffic grew by nearly 60% in Q2 2022 from Q2 2021, reaching nearly 3 million unique visitors per month, driven by  the increased brand awareness from our award-winning Super Bowl ad and our targeted performance marketing efforts.

  • Rocket Solar continued its national expansion in June and is now available in 42 metropolitan areas, including Arizona, Florida and South Carolina. Starting in August, Rocket Solar will be working with Rocket Loans to provide solar financing options for our clients.

  • Rocket Companies ranked #6 on Fortune's '100 Best Large Workplaces for Millennials' list. This marks the first time the Company has ranked within the top 10.

Technology and Product

  • Rocket Mortgage Net Promoter Scores improved by over 10% from both purchase clients and real estate agents from Q4'21 to Q2'22, driven by our focus on delivering a superior client experience through our platform.

  • Rocket Mortgage introduced mortgage products to provide homebuyers with the confidence and certainty they need to transact during a time of challenging market conditions. We placed renewed emphasis on our RateShield program, which gives our clients confidence to purchase a new home in a rising rate environment by locking in rates for 90 days while they search for a new home. We also launched Rate Drop Advantage at the end of July, which provides homebuyers with a one-time credit on typical closing costs to refinance their mortgage if rates drop within 3 years.

  • Rocket Mortgage launched a new home equity loan product at the end of the July, providing additional options for clients to access the equity that they have in their homes. Recently, total U.S. home equity increased to $27.8 trillion, a record high, according to the Federal Reserve.

  • RocketLogic, our proprietary next generation loan origination system, drove significant efficiencies in the loan origination process by reducing the average number of underwriting tasks per loan by over 40% from December 2021 to June 2022. These improvements were made by leveraging loan data to automate certain aspects of the process, further streamlining the underwriting process, and resulting in a better client experience.

  • Approximately 90,000 real estate agents have signed up for Rocket Pro Insight (RPI), up from approximately 85,000 in Q1'22. RPI is our digital platform for real estate agents to manage the entire mortgage process in real-time, from application submission to closing.  RPI also added Pathfinder, our mortgage guideline search engine, as a new feature.

Supporting Our Communities

  • Rocket Companies released its inaugural ESG report, which documents the Company's commitment to being a "For More Than Profit" organization that invests in our team members and communities. The ESG report can be found on the Social Impact tab of our Investor Relations website.

  • In July, Rocket Mortgage sponsored the Rocket Mortgage Classic, our flagship PGA tournament held in Detroit. Through the collaborative partnership efforts of its "Changing the Course" campaign, alongside other digital inclusion efforts, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has helped drive significant progress to help bridge Detroit's digital divide - with nearly 70% of Detroit residents now considered digitally included compared to 40% in 2019.

  • The Rocket Community Fund, a partner company, launched the Detroit Eviction Defense Fund, a $13 million program led by the Gilbert Family Foundation, that will provide legal aid services to tenants at risk of eviction.

Subsequent to June 30, 2022:

  • As of July 27, 2022, Rocket Companies repurchased 29.8 million shares cumulatively at an average price of $13.20. In total, we have returned $393.7 million to Class A common stockholders under the $1 billion share repurchase program authorized in November 2020.

Third Quarter 2022 Outlook
We expect the following ranges in Q3 2022:

  • Closed loan volume of between $23 billion and $28 billion.

  • Net rate lock volume of between $23 billion and $30 billion.

  • Gain on sale margins of 2.50% to 2.80%.

Direct to Consumer

In the Direct to Consumer segment, clients have the ability to interact with Rocket Mortgage online and/or with the Company's mortgage bankers. The Company markets to potential clients in this segment through various brand campaigns and performance marketing channels. The Direct to Consumer segment derives revenue from originating, closing, selling and servicing predominantly agency-conforming loans, which are pooled and sold to the secondary market. The segment also includes title insurance, appraisals and settlement services complementing the Company's end-to-end mortgage origination experience. Servicing activities are fully allocated to the Direct to Consumer segment and are viewed as an extension of the client experience. Servicing enables Rocket Mortgage to establish and maintain long term relationships with our clients, through multiple touchpoints at regular engagement intervals.

 

DIRECT TO CONSUMER2

($ amounts in millions)



Q2-22


Q2-21


YTD 22


YTD 21


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Sold loan volume

$   19,538


$        48,902


$          55,703


$        113,931

Sold loan gain on sale margin

4.17 %


4.66 %


4.06 %


5.06 %

Revenue, net

$     1,106


$          2,221


$            3,341


$            5,898

Adjusted Revenue

$        839


$          2,343


$            2,335


$            5,521

Contribution margin

$        229


$          1,436


$               856


$            3,641

 

Partner Network

The Rocket Professional platform supports our Partner Network segment, where we leverage our superior client service and widely recognized brand to grow marketing and influencer relationships, and our mortgage broker partnerships through Rocket Pro TPO. Our marketing partnerships consist of well-known consumer-focused companies that find value in our award-winning client experience and want to offer their clients mortgage solutions with our trusted, widely recognized brand. These organizations connect their clients directly to us through marketing channels and a referral process. Our influencer partnerships are typically with companies that employ licensed mortgage professionals that find value in our client experience, technology and efficient mortgage process, where mortgages may not be their primary offering. We also enable clients to start the mortgage process through the Rocket platform in the way that works best for them, including through a local mortgage broker.

 

PARTNER NETWORK
($ amounts in millions)



Q2-22


Q2-21


YTD 22


YTD 21


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Sold loan volume

$      13,580


$      30,120


$  39,613


$   70,849

Sold loan gain on sale margin

1.29 %


1.16 %


1.04 %


1.60 %

Revenue, net

$           177


$           319


$       469


$     1,042

Adjusted Revenue

$           177


$           319


$       469


$     1,042

Contribution margin

$             82


$           143


$       253


$        686

 

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

We remain in a strong liquidity position, with total liquidity of $7.3 billion, which includes $0.9 billion of cash on-hand, $3.1 billion of corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations, a portion of which could be transferred to funding facilities (warehouse lines) at our discretion, $3.1 billion of undrawn lines of credit from non-funding facilities, and $0.2 billion of undrawn MSR lines. As of June 30, 2022, our available cash position was $4.0 billion, which includes cash on-hand and corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations, combined with the $6.7 billion of mortgage servicing rights, representing a total of $10.7 billion dollars of asset value on our balance sheet. As of June 30, 2022, our total equity was $8.8 billion and reflects the impact of the special dividend of $1.01 per share that was paid during the quarter to Class A shareholders and funded through a $2.0 billion distribution.

Subsequent to June 30, 2022, our total liquidity has increased with the addition of our new $1 billion MSR facility. On a pro forma basis including this new MSR facility, total liquidity at June 30, 2022 would have been $8.3 billion, including cash on hand, corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations and undrawn lines of credit and undrawn MSR lines.

 

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

($ amounts in millions)



June 30, 2022


December 31, 2021


(Unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents

$               915


$                  2,131

Mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), at fair value

$            6,658


$                  5,386

Funding facilities

$            7,647


$                12,752

Other financing facilities and debt

$            5,179


$                  5,994

Total equity

$            8,772


$                  9,760

 

Second Quarter Earnings Call

Rocket Companies will host a live conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on August 4, 2022 to discuss its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. A live webcast of the event will be available online by clicking on the "Investor Info" section of our website. The webcast will also be available via rocketcompanies.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations site following the conclusion of the event. If you are having issues viewing the webcast, please see the event help guide at the link here.

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

($ In Thousands, Except Shares and Per Share Amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Revenue








Gain on sale of loans








Gain on sale of loans excluding fair value of MSRs, net

$      347,365


$    1,484,378


$    1,034,535


$    3,863,656

Fair value of originated MSRs

459,473


857,111


1,256,088


2,030,275

Gain on sale of loans, net

806,838


2,341,489


2,290,623


5,893,931

Loan servicing income (loss)








Servicing fee income

357,578


343,349


723,793


635,710

Change in fair value of MSRs

(12,522)


(415,394)


441,858


(214,839)

Loan servicing income (loss), net

345,056


(72,045)


1,165,651


420,871

Interest income








Interest income

79,196


86,645


169,737


181,890

Interest expense on funding facilities

(42,706)


(64,378)


(84,403)


(132,222)

Interest income, net

36,490


22,267


85,334


49,668

Other income

204,035


376,388


521,407


842,500

Total revenue, net

1,392,419


2,668,099


4,063,015


7,206,970

Expenses








Salaries, commissions and team member benefits

754,125


840,470


1,608,040


1,682,669

General and administrative expenses

229,706


262,815


505,563


554,234

Marketing and advertising expenses

231,522


306,685


559,580


627,528

Depreciation and amortization

24,780


20,589


45,822


35,893

Interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt

38,282


35,038


76,946


70,609

Other expenses

35,487


141,805


126,090


332,170

Total expenses

1,313,902


1,607,402


2,922,041


3,303,103

Income before income taxes

78,517


1,060,697


1,140,974


3,903,867

Provision for income taxes

(18,761)


(24,047)


(44,610)


(89,879)

Net income

59,756


1,036,650


1,096,364


3,813,988

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(56,341)


(975,530)


(1,039,237)


(3,629,166)

Net income attributable to Rocket Companies

$          3,415


$        61,120


$        57,127


$      184,822









Earnings per share of Class A common stock








Basic

$           0.03


$           0.45


$           0.47


$           1.47

Diluted

$           0.02


$           0.40


$           0.43


$           1.46









Weighted average shares outstanding








Basic

118,801,530


136,139,400


120,735,056


125,961,094

Diluted

1,971,741,764


1,991,267,972


1,973,624,016


132,100,103

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ In Thousands, Except Shares and Per Share Amounts)



June 30,
2022


December 31,
2021


(Unaudited)



Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$         915,363


$      2,131,174

Restricted cash

68,721


80,423

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

12,402,869


19,323,568

Interest rate lock commitments ("IRLCs"), at fair value

309,497


538,861

Mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), at fair value

6,657,758


5,385,613

Notes receivable and due from affiliates

9,799


9,753

Property and equipment, net

271,312


254,376

Deferred tax asset, net

520,553


572,049

Lease right of use assets

400,974


427,895

Forward commitments, at fair value

76,847


17,337

Loans subject to repurchase right from Ginnie Mae

1,376,747


1,918,032

Other assets

2,066,436


2,115,814

Total assets

$     25,076,876


$     32,774,895

Liabilities and equity




Liabilities:




Funding facilities

$      7,647,154


$     12,751,592

Other financing facilities and debt:




Lines of credit


75,000

Senior Notes, net

4,025,230


4,022,491

Early buy out facility

1,153,902


1,896,784

Accounts payable

233,720


271,544

Lease liabilities

458,064


482,184

Forward commitments, at fair value

23,935


19,911

Investor reserves

90,230


78,888

Notes payable and due to affiliates

37,970


33,650

Tax receivable agreement liability

623,498


688,573

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Disney stock pops amid earnings beat and streaming subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Disney's latest earnings results and how it's moving shares to the upside.

  • Why Plug Power stock is soaring today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses what's moving Plug Power during Wednesday's trading session.

  • US Politicians are Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that US Politicians are selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that US Politicians are selling, go directly to US Politicians are Selling These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States stock market have been gathering pace for the past few weeks, even […]

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRuss

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • Worried About a Recession? Buy These 3 Stocks and Hold Forever

    The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 13%, 20%, and 10% year to date, respectively. My first choice is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). When some people think of Microsoft, they imagine the software start-up that became prominent under Bill Gates in the 1980s and '90s.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Inflation: What July’s CPI data means for the Fed

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung explains July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and what the report means for the Fed moving forward.

  • Why semiconductor stocks should be avoided for now: Analyst

    Proceed with caution on chip stocks, warns one top analyst.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Grocery prices in July had largest price increase since 1979 — with one food staple rising by 38% on the year

    The rise in the cost of living cooled in July, but not for grocery prices. The price of consumer goods and services was steady in July from the previous month, as the Labor Department said Wednesday. In July, the inflation rate compared to a year ago was 8.5%, lower than 9.1% in June, a 41-year record, helped by lower prices in energy.

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • Dutch Bros 2Q Revenue Jumps 44%; Raises Forecast

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) coffee chain reported a sharp increase in revenue in the second quarter and raised its revenue guidance for the full year. Revenue rose 44% at $186.4 million in the quarter from a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Total revenue for the […]

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q2 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the Q2 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • Nvidia: Despite Gaming Weakness, Risk-Reward Attractive Right Now, Says Top Analyst

    Anyone still expecting Nvidia (NVDA) to deliver a beat-and-raise quarterly report got a rude awakening on Monday. The chip giant released preliminary financial results for its fiscal second quarter (F2Q23 – July quarter) and got a thumbs down from the Street. Nvidia now sees Q2 revenue hitting $6.7 billion, an increase from the $6.5 billion delivered in the same period a year ago, but some distance below its previous outlook for $8.1 billion – and what the Street was expecting. The company is se

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • FCC denies SpaceX's Starlink its $1 billion bid on rural broadband expansion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo reports on the FCC rebuffing SpaceX's bid for rural broadband subsidies.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.