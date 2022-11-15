U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,977.25
    +11.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,637.00
    +76.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,784.75
    +50.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.60
    +6.60 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.39
    -0.48 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.80
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0321
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +1.21 (+5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1750
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2300
    +0.2300 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,629.98
    +455.26 (+2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.09
    +16.80 (+4.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,909.19
    -54.28 (-0.19%)
     

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc./

·10 min read

In the news release, Emmaus Life Sciences Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update, issued 14-Nov-2022 by Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that verbiage in the Recent Highlights quotation has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

Emmaus Life Sciences Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQX: EMMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease, today reported on its results of operations and financial condition as of and for the three and nine months ended September30, 2022 and provided a business update.

(PRNewsfoto/Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.)

Recent Highlights

"We enjoyed a third straight substantial increase in quarterly net revenue on the strength of increased sales in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region. Sell-through by our domestic distributors also increased, although our domestic sales were relatively flat compared to the second quarter due to a large bulk order as the second quarter was ending.  We anticipate a further increase in net revenue in Q4 as we complete the first bulk production of product packaging specific to the MENA region," stated Yutaka Niihara, M.D., M.P.H., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus.

Dr. Niihara added, "We are pleased to see progressive decrease in quarterly net loss.  We will continue to work with stakeholders and all related parties on further restructuring or refinancing of our outstanding indebtedness and other current liabilities and will report on any transactions in this regard as they may occur."

Financial and Operating Results

Net Revenues. Net revenues for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $4.9 million and $12.5 million, respectively, compared to $5.8 million and $17.6 million, respectively, for same periods in 2021.  The decrease was primarily attributable to lower bulk order purchases in 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 due to overstocking by U.S. distributors in 2021. Net revenues in Q3 2022 increased by $0.7 million, or nearly 15%, from Q2 2022 net revenues of $4.3 million. Net revenues were positively affected by Q3 sales of Endari in the United Arab Emirates, where Endari was approved for marketing in May 2022, and, to a lesser extent, sales on an early access basis in the other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The company had no similar sales in Q1 2022 or in 2021.

Operating Expenses. Total operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $5.1 million, compared with $5.4 million for the same period in 2021.  Of the decreased expenses in Q3, $0.2 million was attributable to a decrease in professional fees. Total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $15.7 million, compared with $17.4 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was due to a $1.8 million decrease in research and development expenses related to $0.5 million in cash and $0.5 million in shares of the Company common stock paid and issued in 2021 to Kainos Medicine, Inc. ("Kainos") to lead the clinical development of Kainos's patented IRAK4 inhibitor. Total operating expenses in Q3 2022 decreased slightly from Q2 2022 due to $0.3 million decrease in selling expenses.

Loss From Operations. Loss from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $0.7 million, compared to $31,000 in the same period in 2021.  Operating loss for nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased to $5.2 million, compared to $1.2 million for the same period last year. The increased operating loss resulted from lower net revenues in 2022 compared to 2021. Loss from operations in Q3 2022 decreased by $0.8 million, or 54.2%, from $1.4 million in Q2 2022 as a result of the increase in net revenues in Q3.

Other Income (Expense). Other income increased by $3.1 million to $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to other expense of $2.9 million in the same period in 2021. Other income in Q3 included a $5.2 million decrease in change in fair value of conversion feature derivatives and a $1.2 million increase in foreign exchange loss as compared to Q3 2021.

Net Loss. For the quarter, the company realized a net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share based on approximately 49.6 million weighted average basic and diluted common shares. This compares to net loss of $3.2 million, or $0.06 per share based on approximately 49.3 million weighted average basic and diluted common shares for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in net loss was primarily attributable to the increase of $3.1 million in other income, partially offset by a decrease of $0.7 million in loss from operations discussed above.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the company incurred a net loss of $10.8 million, or $0.22 per share, based on approximately 49.4 million weighted average basic and diluted common shares. This compares to a net loss of $9.1 million, or $0.18 per share, based on approximately 49.2 million weighted average basic and diluted common shares for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net loss for Q3 2022 decreased by $8.5 million, or 96%, from $8.9 million in Q2 2022 because of the increase of $7.5 million in other income and a decrease of $0.8 million in loss from operations, as discussed above.

Liquidity and Capital Resources. At September 30, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 million, compared with $2.3 million at December 31, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents at September 30 included the net proceeds of $5.5 from related party loans. Based on the company's cash and cash equivalents, anticipated future revenues, current liabilities and expected operating expenses, the company's working capital is insufficient to meet its current liabilities and anticipated future working capital requirement for the next 12 months without restructuring or refinancing its existing indebtedness and other current liabilities and obtaining additional loans from related parties or debt or equity financing from third parties or curtailing certain operations or activities.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease. The company currently markets and sells Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder), indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adults and children 5 years and older, in the U.S. and in the United Arab Emirates, or U.A.E., and is pursuing marketing authorization for Endari® in other Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The company is also engaged in the discovery and development of innovative treatments and therapies for certain rare and orphan diseases as well as those affecting larger populations, such as certain cancers. For more information, please visit www.emmausmedical.com.

About Endari® (prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder)

Endari®, Emmaus' prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder, is approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.A.E. Ministry of Health for treating sickle cell disease. Endari® is also available on a named-patient or early-access basis in France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait.

Indication

Endari® is indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Important Safety Information

The most common adverse reactions (incidence >10 percent) in clinical studies were constipation, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, cough, pain in extremities, back pain, and chest pain.

Adverse reactions leading to treatment discontinuation included one case each of hypersplenism, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, burning sensation, and hot flash.

The safety and efficacy of Endari® in pediatric patients with sickle cell disease younger than five years of age has not been established.

For more information, please see full Prescribing Information of Endari® at: www.ENDARIrx.co/PI.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding possible increased sales of Endari® in the GCC countries, possible marketing approval in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and perhaps other countries in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region, possible restructuring or refinancing of outstanding indebtedness or possible equity or debt financings. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties which change over time, including risks and uncertainties relating to the company's working capital and ability to raise needed financing, risks inherent in the regulatory approval process and commercialization of Endari® in the MENA region, and other factors disclosed in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ materially. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Emmaus assumes no duty to update them, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:                                                   
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.                                      
Willis Lee                                           
Chief Operating Officer                                                          
(310) 214-0065, Ext. 1130                                           
wlee@emmauslifesciences.com

 

(Financial Tables Follow)

 

 

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30


Nine Months Ended September 30


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenues, Net

$4,939


$5,766


$12,460


$17,590

Cost of Goods Sold

540


445


1,943


1,311

Gross Profit

4,399


5,321


10,517


16,279

Operating Expenses

5,059


5,352


15,685


17,442

Loss from Operations

(660)


(31)


(5,168)


(1,163)

Total Other Income (Expense)

234


(2,888)


(5,613)


(7,863)

Net Loss                                                    

(391)


(3,151)


(10,825)


(9,084)

Comprehensive Loss

(2,957)


(5,819)


(16,475)


(10,991)

Net Loss Per Share

($0.01)


($0.06)


($0.22)


($0.18)

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

49,558,501


49,311,864


49,397,690


49,233,371

 

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.  
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

 



As of


September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021


Assets



Current Assets: 




  Cash and cash equivalents                                                          

$1,179


$2,279

  Accounts receivable, net

1,491


1,040

  Inventories, net

2,739


4,392

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

973


1,380

      Total Current Assets

6,382


9,091

Property and equipment, net

79


147

Equity method investment

16,594


17,616

Right of use assets

2,944


3,485

Investment in convertible bond                                                                

15,943


26,100

Other assets

259


295

      Total Assets

$42,201


$56,734





Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit




Current Liabilities:




  Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$11,134


$9,189

  Conversion feature derivative, notes payable

4,272


7,507

  Notes payable, current portion

8,415


3,199

  Convertible notes payable, net of discount

14,346


10,158

  Other current liabilities

3,356


7,047

      Total Current Liabilities

41,523


37,100

  Notes payable, less current portion

-


1,500

  Convertible notes payable, net of discount

-


3,150

  Notes payable to related parties, net

3,381


-

  Other long-term liabilities

34,886


36,434

      Total Liabilities

79,790


78,184

Stockholders' Deficit

(37,589)


(21,450)

      Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit

$42,201


$56,734

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emmaus-life-sciences-reports-q3-2022-financial-results-and-provides-business-update-301677652.html

SOURCE Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's Nitro Software recommends KKR's Alludo takeover offer of $335 million

    In late October, the company took on an offer from Alludo at A$2.00 per share, which it said was an 11% premium to tech-focused private equity firm Potentia's offer of A$1.80 per share. Nitro in a statement said it has asked its shareholders to back the North-America based Alludo scheme and accept it, on the condition that no new superior offer prevails. The company expects to hold a shareholders meet related to the Alludo offer in March 2023.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing, running down its latest portfolio moves, didn't disappoint.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 21.67% and 7.82%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Energy Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]

  • 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) represent a diverse selection of some of the best materials dividend stocks to buy […]

  • AMD stock pops on Wall Street upgrades

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the rise in stock for AMD after Baird and UBS analysts upgraded the semiconductor company to Outperform.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Is Sliding Today

    The share price of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce company, was tumbling today after a new report was published saying that the company has laid off 10% of its workforce over the past six months. A report published by The Information today said that Sea has laid off more than 7,000 of its employees over the past six months. The news comes after Sea reported disappointing second-quarter results back in August, which has contributed to the company's share price decline of 39% since then.

  • B&G Foods is Down 60% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    This unique food maker's stock fell out of favor, for good reason. After a dividend cut, is the risk worth taking here?

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • 10 Best 52-Week Low Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 10 Best 52-Week Low Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best 52-Week Low Stocks To Buy Now. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) are three of the biggest companies in the world that have all hit 52-week […]

  • Dow Jones Falls 200 Points Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Here Are 6 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's stock market open. Key inflation data is due out Tuesday morning.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation, making their beaten-down share prices indicators that this is a fantastic time to snap up high-yielding income stocks at a discount. A $5,000 investment in key dividend stocks could lead to hundreds of dollars in income each year with growth opportunities ahead.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought $9 Billion in Stock in Third Quarter

    Warren Buffett’s company kept the spending spigot on, with roughly a third of that money going toward energy companies Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.