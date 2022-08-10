U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Lucara Diamond Corp./

·2 min read
In this article:
  • LUCRF

In the news release, LUCARA SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS TO BE RELEASED WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2022, issued 27-Jul-2022 by Lucara Diamond Corp. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the Conference Call's UK Toll free Dial-In Number has been updated. The complete, revised copy follows:

LUCARA SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS TO BE RELEASED WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that it will be publishing its 2022 Second Quarter Results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after market close in North America. View PDF version

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific, 10:00 a.m. Eastern, 3:00 p.m. UK, 4:00 p.m. CET.

CONFERENCE CALL 
Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Conference ID: 
7733206 / Lucara Diamond

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free Participant Dial-In North America

(+1) 800 289 0720

UK Toll free

0 800 279 6877

Local

(+1) 647 484 0258

Webcast:
To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:
https://app.webinar.net/OnWVxNl9gv0 

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lucara website
(Link to presentation).

Conference Replay: 
A replay of the telephone conference will be available two hours after the completion of the call until August 18, 2022.

Replay number (Toll Free North America)

(+1) 888 203 1112

Replay number (Local)

(+1) 647 436 0148

The pass code for the replay is: 7733206 #.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2:00 PM Pacific Time on July 27, 2022.

LUCARA SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS TO BE RELEASED WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2022 (CNW Group/Lucara Diamond Corp.)
SOURCE Lucara Diamond Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/09/c1127.html

