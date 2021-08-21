U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.86
    -1.64 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,480.84
    +1,528.05 (+3.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

/C O R R E C T I O N -- ThinkMarkets/

·3 min read

In the news release, Liverpool FC launches new partnership with ThinkMarkets, issued 17-Aug-2021 by ThinkMarkets over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the boilerplate text should read Cayman Island Monetary Authority rather than Bermuda Monetary Authority as originally issued inadvertently, for the avoidance of doubt, ThinkMarkets' or any of its affiliates are not licensed or regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. The complete, corrected release follows:

Liverpool FC launches new partnership with ThinkMarkets

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liverpool FC has welcomed global online trading broker, ThinkMarkets, as its new Official Global Trading Partner.

ThinkMarkets: official trading partner of Liverpool FC
ThinkMarkets: official trading partner of Liverpool FC

With offices in London, Melbourne, Dubai, and Tokyo, along with hubs in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and South Africa, ThinkMarkets will work with the club to bring quick and easy access to a wide range of financial trading markets to Liverpool FC supporters across the world.

The global partnership will focus on bringing forward market access and game-changing technology, providing ThinkMarkets with a high-profile opportunity to promote its brand as well as its multi-asset trading products and innovative platforms.

The partnership will also provide ThinkMarkets with digital assets, club hospitality and matchday sponsorship to drive acquisition and leverage engagement opportunities for its clients, while reaching fans through exclusive experiences.

Matt Scammell, commercial director, Liverpool FC, said: "A leader in its field that fosters innovation and delivers on quality experiences, values that resonate deeply through the club, we are very happy to add ThinkMarkets as our newest partner.

"Our worldwide following will generate global exposure for ThinkMarkets, whilst their core markets benefit from tremendous numbers of Liverpool FC supporters. Through this new partnership, we look forward to working closely together in offering our fans activities and experiences to bring them even closer to the club."

Nauman Anees, CEO and Co-Founder at ThinkMarkets, said: "ThinkMarkets is proud to be the Official Global Trading Partner of Liverpool FC and excited to bring global market access to Liverpool FC fans around the world. We look forward to exploring the synergies between trading and football strategy throughout our partnership."

Established in 2010, ThinkMarkets delivers some of the industry's most recognised trading solutions, including its best-in-class platform ThinkTrader.

For more information contact:
Victor Golovtchenko
+44 203 514 2374
pr@thinkmarkets.com

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a premium, multi-asset, online brokerage established in 2010 with offices in London, Melbourne, Dubai and Tokyo and hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. The company operates with financial licenses from ASIC in Australia, the FCA in the UK, the South African FSCA, the JFSA in Japan and in the Cayman Islands with the Cayman Island Monetary Authority. ThinkMarkets provides quick and easy access to a wide range of markets including forex, equities, CFDs on equities, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, futures and more. For more information please visit: https://www.thinkmarkets.com/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1596102/Liverpool_ThinkMarkets.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835251/ThinkMarkets_Logo.jpg

ThinkMarkets Logo
ThinkMarkets Logo

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why These 2 Tech Stock Giants Made Very Different Moves Friday

    Technology stocks have been instrumental in the bull market that followed the coronavirus bear market almost 18 months ago. Today, a couple of tech stocks stood out from the crowd, with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) posting big gains while Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) fell. Shares of Nvidia were up more than 5% on Friday, adding to gains from earlier in the week.

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • More Americans have $1 million saved for retirement than ever before

    Here’s some really good news: More Americans have a cool $1 million or more in their retirement accounts than ever before. The Boston-based investment giant says the number of 401(k) accounts with seven-figure balances swelled 84% in the 12 months ended June 30 to 412,000, while the number of seven-figure IRAs jumped more than 64% to 341,600.

  • Even After $1.5 Trillion Rout, China Tech Traders See More Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Even a $1.5 trillion selloff may not provide an attractive entry point for equity investors as they grapple with cascading risks in China’s technology sector.A stock rout triggered by Beijing’s widening clampdown has left Tencent Holdings Ltd. trading at a price-to-book ratio lower than during the 2008 financial crisis. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has slumped to record low in Hong Kong, where the benchmark stock index fell into a bear market this week. Despite such rapidly diminish

  • Palantir Is an Enigma. The Opportunity in Its Stock Is Far More Clear.

    Palantir stock is a favorite of retail investors, but the company’s outside-the-box thinking makes some on Wall Street nervous.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • 15 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable lithium companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the growing lithium industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World. Lithium has been at the forefront of many technological advancements over the last […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Hackers steal even more Social Security numbers. How should you protect yourself?

    Hackers claim to have stolen 70 million Social Security numbers from AT&T days after massive T-Mobile breach. Here are some tips to protect yourself.

  • How to Protect Your Portfolio Before Interest Rates Start Rising

    Amid a host of ominous events, investors with substantial stock profits should consider using upside call options as stock surrogates.

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) jumped 10.1% on Friday after the swimwear and intimate-apparel company announced that it reached a preliminary agreement on a potential acquisition. With $270 million in cash reserves and no debt, Naked then intensified its hunt for value-creating acquisitions. Naked Brand Group's stock price rose sharply on news of a potential acquisition deal.

  • 10 Stocks that Helped Warren Buffett Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks that helped Warren Buffett make $4.6 billion in dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of Buffet’s investment strategy and profile, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks that Helped Warren Buffet Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends. Warren Buffett is […]

  • What China's new data privacy law means for Asian markets

    Tiffany Hsiao, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Artisan Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss regulatory risks in China after a new data privacy law was passed.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. Mario Gabelli, the chief of New York-based GAMCO Investors, has a net worth of […]

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Software Giant's June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • A ‘Flash Recession’ Might Be Looming. Here’s What That Means.

    Recently, data on economic growth have been missing estimates as the Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 hampers global supply chains and demand. Bank of America strategists warned in a note published Friday morning that the near future is bleak for the economy, saying a flash recession could come this year. The bank flagged three reasons investors appear to be concerned about economic growth.

  • Is a Stock Market Crash Coming? Here's What the Data Suggests

    For the past 17 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has doubled in value. Although no one knows with any certainty, we can turn to an abundance of data to get a better idea of what might lie ahead for the S&P 500 and your portfolio.

  • UK's worst performing funds revealed

    £29bn languishing in underperforming funds, according to the latest Spot the Dog report by Tilney Bestinvest.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.