/C O R R E C T I O N -- ThinkMarkets/

In the news release, Liverpool FC launches new partnership with ThinkMarkets, issued 17-Aug-2021 by ThinkMarkets over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the boilerplate text should read Cayman Island Monetary Authority rather than Bermuda Monetary Authority as originally issued inadvertently, for the avoidance of doubt, ThinkMarkets' or any of its affiliates are not licensed or regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. The complete, corrected release follows:

Liverpool FC launches new partnership with ThinkMarkets

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liverpool FC has welcomed global online trading broker, ThinkMarkets, as its new Official Global Trading Partner.

ThinkMarkets: official trading partner of Liverpool FC

With offices in London, Melbourne, Dubai, and Tokyo, along with hubs in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and South Africa, ThinkMarkets will work with the club to bring quick and easy access to a wide range of financial trading markets to Liverpool FC supporters across the world.

The global partnership will focus on bringing forward market access and game-changing technology, providing ThinkMarkets with a high-profile opportunity to promote its brand as well as its multi-asset trading products and innovative platforms.

The partnership will also provide ThinkMarkets with digital assets, club hospitality and matchday sponsorship to drive acquisition and leverage engagement opportunities for its clients, while reaching fans through exclusive experiences.

Matt Scammell, commercial director, Liverpool FC, said: "A leader in its field that fosters innovation and delivers on quality experiences, values that resonate deeply through the club, we are very happy to add ThinkMarkets as our newest partner.

"Our worldwide following will generate global exposure for ThinkMarkets, whilst their core markets benefit from tremendous numbers of Liverpool FC supporters. Through this new partnership, we look forward to working closely together in offering our fans activities and experiences to bring them even closer to the club."

Story continues

Nauman Anees, CEO and Co-Founder at ThinkMarkets, said: "ThinkMarkets is proud to be the Official Global Trading Partner of Liverpool FC and excited to bring global market access to Liverpool FC fans around the world. We look forward to exploring the synergies between trading and football strategy throughout our partnership."

Established in 2010, ThinkMarkets delivers some of the industry's most recognised trading solutions, including its best-in-class platform ThinkTrader.

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a premium, multi-asset, online brokerage established in 2010 with offices in London, Melbourne, Dubai and Tokyo and hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. The company operates with financial licenses from ASIC in Australia, the FCA in the UK, the South African FSCA, the JFSA in Japan and in the Cayman Islands with the Cayman Island Monetary Authority. ThinkMarkets provides quick and easy access to a wide range of markets including forex, equities, CFDs on equities, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, futures and more. For more information please visit: https://www.thinkmarkets.com/en/

