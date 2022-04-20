/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Canso Credit Income Fund/
In the news release, CANSO CREDIT INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION, issued 14-Apr-2022 by Canso Credit Income Fund over CNW, we are advised by the company that the second distribution date in the table should read "May 31, 2002, June 15 2022" rather than "June 29, 2022, July 15, 2022" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:
CANSO CREDIT INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION
TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited announces that Canso Credit Income Fund (TSX: PBY.UN) will pay a monthly distribution in the amount of $0.04166 per Class A Unit and per Class F Unit on or before each of the Payment Dates to unitholders of record of the Fund at the close of business on the respective Distribution Record Dates.
Distribution Record Date
Payment Date
April 29, 2022
May 16, 2022
May 31, 2022
June 15, 2022
June 29, 2022
July 15, 2022
July 29, 2022
August 15, 2022
August 31, 2022
September 15, 2022
September 30, 2022
October 17, 2022
October 31, 2022
November 15, 2022
November 30, 2022
December 15, 2022
December 30, 2022
January 16, 2023
January 31, 2023
February 15, 2023
February 28, 2023
March 15, 2023
March 31, 2023
April 17, 2023
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. The Fund is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Only Class A units of the Fund are listed on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements that are concerning the Canso Credit Income Fund's objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition of Canso Credit Income Fund are forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "may", "will", "would" and similar expressions and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. While Lysander considers these risks and uncertainties to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.
