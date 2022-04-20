U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.82
    +20.61 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,303.15
    +391.95 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,550.66
    -68.99 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.63
    +17.87 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.37
    +0.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.50
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0853
    +0.0061 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8420
    -0.0710 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    +0.0055 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7440
    -1.1700 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,370.37
    +71.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.10
    -1.87 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Canso Credit Income Fund/

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PBY-UN.TO

In the news release, CANSO CREDIT INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION, issued 14-Apr-2022 by Canso Credit Income Fund over CNW, we are advised by the company that the second distribution date in the table should read "May 31, 2002, June 15 2022" rather than "June 29, 2022, July 15, 2022" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

CANSO CREDIT INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited announces that Canso Credit Income Fund (TSX: PBY.UN) will pay a monthly distribution in the amount of $0.04166 per Class A Unit and per Class F Unit on or before each of the Payment Dates to unitholders of record of the Fund at the close of business on the respective Distribution Record Dates.

Distribution Record Date

Payment Date

April 29, 2022

May 16, 2022

May 31, 2022

June 15, 2022

June 29, 2022

July 15, 2022

July 29, 2022

August 15, 2022

August 31, 2022

September 15, 2022

September 30, 2022

October 17, 2022

October 31, 2022

November 15, 2022

November 30, 2022

December 15, 2022

December 30, 2022

January 16, 2023

January 31, 2023

February 15, 2023

February 28, 2023

March 15, 2023

March 31, 2023

April 17, 2023

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. The Fund is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Only Class A units of the Fund are listed on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements that are concerning the Canso Credit Income Fund's objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition of Canso Credit Income Fund are forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "may", "will", "would" and similar expressions and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. While Lysander considers these risks and uncertainties to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

SOURCE Canso Credit Income Fund

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c8234.html

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix stock is having its worst day since October 2004

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss Netflix as the streaming service sees its lowest stock dip since October 2004.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell Lower Today

    The share price of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) was sinking lower today, seemingly on no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be digesting several notes published by analysts yesterday and reacting to the Nasdaq Composite's broader drop today. Several analysts issued investor reports on Meta yesterday, with mixed opinions.

  • Here's the Unexpected Reason Shopify Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are falling in today's trading. There isn't any fresh business-specific news that should be prompting investors to sell out of Shopify stock, but the company's share price is being negatively impacted by recent earnings results from another company that's considered a bellwether for the tech sector. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) published its first-quarter results yesterday, and the shocking results prompted a wave of pullbacks for stocks that trade at growth-dependent valuations.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • Why Shares of Rivian Are Falling Today

    Through yesterday's trading session, investors who have hitched a ride with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have endured a rocky road, with the stock falling 22% in April. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock is down 3.6%, recovering slightly from its earlier slide of 6.3%. Although the buy rating remains unchanged, Vijay Rakesh, an analyst at Mizuho, has reduced the price target to $90 from $95.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]

  • Netflix identified 4 uncontrollable issues that will keep bleeding subscribers in a long letter to investors

    Analysts expected Netflix to add millions of subscribers in the first quarter, but it lost 200,000 instead. The stock is down more than 25%, and the streaming giant confirmed this is not a blip, it’s an existential crisis.

  • Netflix stock plummets after first quarterly subscriber loss in 10 years

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Netflix.

  • Should You Now Consider Buying Shopify (SHOP) Shares?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The past two quarters have been difficult for all growth investors and certainly for Rowan Street partners. COVID reopening, inflation, the threat of a rapid increase in interest rates as well as […]

  • 3 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Investors often mistake a falling stock with a struggling business, but that is not always the case. The best investors in the world focus first on the business and then decide if the stock is worth buying, regardless of how the share price is performing in the near term. Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have cooled off over the last year due to slowing growth.

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkr

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Cannabis stocks dip, Roundhill launches WEED ETF on 4/20

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses how cannabis stocks are performing.

  • Netflix's Terrible Results Are Crushing Growth Stocks: Is It Time to Buy Shopify?

    The e-commerce services company's latest sell-off probably doesn't have anything to do with its business.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in DiDi Global in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), China's largest ride-hailing company, went public on June 30, 2021, at $14 per share. Let's revisit DiDi's precipitous decline and see if there's any hope left for the bulls. Why did DiDi's stock collapse?

  • Is it a Good Move to Establish a Position in Docusign (DOCU)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. The past two quarters have been difficult for all growth investors and certainly for Rowan Street partners. COVID reopening, inflation, the threat of a rapid increase in interest rates as well as […]

  • Procter & Gamble beats earnings expectations, raises outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss third quarter earnings for Procter & Gamble.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rally to $15 (Or More), Says Roth Capital

    There are few stock segments more polarizing than the ‘pennies.’ These are low-cost equities, typically priced below $5 per share, and they elicit two distinct responses from investors. Some buyers can’t get away from the pennies fast enough; while for others, these shares have a magnetic attraction. And no matter what any particular investor thinks of the pennies, it’s impossible to deny that these stocks present a fascinating picture of advantages and disadvantages. On the plus side of that le

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As CFO Leaves To Join Walmart?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.