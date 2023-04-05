U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,087.50
    -13.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,480.94
    +78.56 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,987.89
    -138.44 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.87
    -21.79 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.63
    -0.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    2,039.00
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0906
    -0.0054 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2900
    -0.0470 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2460
    -0.0042 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0900
    -0.5970 (-0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,981.89
    -170.62 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    623.77
    -10.53 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,662.94
    +28.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,813.26
    -474.16 (-1.68%)
     

/C O R R E C T I O N -- EVENT CANCELLED -- Employment and Social Development Canada/

CNW Group
·1 min read

In the news release, Media Advisory - Minister Gould in Ottawa to highlight federal budget investments, issued 04-Apr-2023 by Employment and Social Development Canada over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that this event has been cancelled.

Media Advisory - Minister Gould in Ottawa to highlight federal budget investments

GATINEAU, QC, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould will visit GBatteries to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.

The Minister will be accompanied by Anita Vandenbeld, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for Ottawa West – Nepean.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.


Date:

Wednesday, April 5, 2023





Time:

2:45 p.m. EDT 





Place:

GBatteries 
1431 Merivale Rd. 
Suite 102
Ottawa, Ontario 




To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 12:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Further information will be provided upon registration.

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/05/c5365.html