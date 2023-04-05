/C O R R E C T I O N -- EVENT CANCELLED -- Employment and Social Development Canada/

In the news release, Media Advisory - Minister Gould in Ottawa to highlight federal budget investments, issued 04-Apr-2023 by Employment and Social Development Canada over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that this event has been cancelled.

Media Advisory - Minister Gould in Ottawa to highlight federal budget investments

GATINEAU, QC, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould will visit GBatteries to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.

The Minister will be accompanied by Anita Vandenbeld, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for Ottawa West – Nepean.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.



Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023







Time: 2:45 p.m. EDT







Place: GBatteries

1431 Merivale Rd.

Suite 102

Ottawa, Ontario







To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 12:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Further information will be provided upon registration.

