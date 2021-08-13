U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Health Canada (HC)/

·2 min read

In the news release, Notice to the media - Government of Canada to announce support for a Safe Long-term Care Fund (SLTCF) agreement with British Columbia, issued 12-Aug-2021 by Health Canada (HC) over CNW Newswire, we are advised by Health Canada that the first paragraph, should read "Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (B.C.), on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, will announce support for safe long-term care in British Columbia." rather than "The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, and Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (B.C.), will announce support for safe long-term care in British Columbia." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Notice to the media - Government of Canada to announce support for a Safe Long-term Care Fund (SLTCF) agreement with British Columbia

BURNABY, B.C., Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (B.C.), on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, will announce support for safe long-term care in British Columbia.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date
August 13, 2021

Time
12:30 PM (PDT)

Location

The event will be held in person at:

New Vista Society
7232 New Vista Pl.
Burnaby, B.C.
V5E 3Z3

Media may also join by Zoom: https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/62623492471

Passcode: 028430

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c9613.html

