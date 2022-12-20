U.S. markets closed

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Appfire/

·6 min read

In the news release, Appfire Exceeds $150M in ARR and Closes 2022 with Key Executive and Board Member Appointments, issued 20-Dec-2022 by Appfire over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in the "Added Leaders and Advisors to Drive Growth Through a People-First Business Model" section, third bulletin, first sentence, it should read "after serving as the Global Head of Corporate Development and divisional CFO at ION Investment Group" rather than "after serving as CFO at ION Investment Group" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Appfire Exceeds $150M in ARR and Closes 2022 with Key Executive and Board Member Appointments

New talent, strategic investments, product innovation, and people-first culture drive company growth

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Appfire, an enterprise collaboration software company that enables teams to plan and deliver their best work, today announced a record year of growth in 2022, achieving more than $150 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) -  growing from $10 million in ARR in 2019. Appfire's momentous year is also highlighted by key appointments to its Board of Directors, Advisory Board and executive team, strategic acquisitions, enhanced product offerings, and more. These milestones support Appfire's larger mission to equip and connect every team so they can plan and deliver their best work.

Appfire logo (PRNewsfoto/Appfire)
Appfire logo (PRNewsfoto/Appfire)

"It's been a remarkable year for Appfire. We've added incredibly talented people that will further embody our people-first approach, and we've expanded our portfolio and enhanced our product capabilities, all with a keen eye on our mission of building software that empowers teams to work the way they want," said Randall Ward, co-founder and CEO of Appfire. "As organizations continue to adjust to an increasingly hybrid workforce, we are committed to supporting teams no matter where they work, providing solutions that improve collaboration, streamline processes, and eliminate silos."

"The success we achieved this past year would not have been possible without our people. As we head into a new year, I'd like to personally thank and recognize every member of our team, along with our partners and customers, for their partnership this past year. I look forward to working with you all as we build on this continued growth and success," said Ward.

The following are 2022 business highlights and drivers propelling Appfire's growth.

Added Leaders and Advisors to Drive Growth Through a People-First Business Model

In 2022 alone, Appfire brought on seven exceptionally strategic minds to help power its business through executive hires and appointments to its board of directors and advisory board. The accomplished backgrounds of these individuals will infuse Appfire's people-first focus and approach to all areas of the business, including partnerships and acquisition targets, to empower customers to make work flow.

  • Cindy Robbins, former President and Chief People Officer at Salesforce, and Scott Davidson, former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at HortonWorks who helped lead the company through its IPO, were appointed to Appfire's Board of Directors.

  • Carilu Dietrich, the co-founder of Pledge 1% who supported Atlassian's rapid expansion before the company's IPO, and Steve Cross, a recipient of the Atlassian Lifetime Achievement Award for his pivotal role in expanding the company's Americas Partner Channel, were appointed to the Advisory Board.

  • At the executive level, Alex Triplett joined Appfire as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer after serving as the Global Head of Corporate Development and divisional CFO at ION Investment Group, where he helped the company raise and refinance $27.5 billion; Jill Adams, former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Absorb Software, with more than 20 years of experience, joined as CMO; and Ed Frederici joined as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Ed previously served as CTO for Salesforce Marketing Cloud (previously ExactTarget), Terminus and Cheetah Digital.

You can read more about these leadership, board, and advisory appointments on Appfire's blog.

Grew the Appfire Portfolio Across Multiple Ecosystems

Appfire completed a number of strategic investments that expanded the company's capabilities beyond the Atlassian ecosystem. These investments will enable the company to further enhance the new ecosystems it enters while also delivering the new capabilities back to the Atlassian Marketplace it has long succeeded in.

Notably, Appfire:

  • Entered the Microsoft ecosystem with the acquisition of top Azure DevOps marketplace company 7pace, the industry's first AI-driven multi-cloud time management solution.

  • Expanded its portfolio to include a solution from Nextup.ai that gives teams the ability to work more efficiently through the reduction of context switching for cross-ecosystem workflows between Atlassian and the Slack and Microsoft communities.

  • Further cemented the company's position within the Atlassian ecosystem as a trusted software platform to help make work flow more efficiently with its acquisition of Comalatech.

Advanced Product Offerings to Help Teams Collaborate, No Matter How, Where, or When They Work

As the world becomes accustomed to a more permanent distributed work environment, teams need tools that empower seamless collaboration. Over the past year, Appfire released significant product updates that support the company's mission of equipping and connecting every team to deliver their best work through:

  • The launch of Whiteboards.io, marking a historic first step for Appfire outside of the Atlassian ecosystem, demonstrating the company's commitment to launch standalone products that support teams across different environments.

  • The extension of its Cloud migration solution to fully support Jira Software, enabling a seamless migration solution for business and agile teams that need to migrate complex projects and configurations from Jira Server to Cloud.

  • The empowerment of teams of all sizes as they adapt to remote and hybrid work models by offering over 70 Cloud apps for free to teams with under 10 users.

Received Prominent Awards and Industry Recognition

In 2022, Appfire was acknowledged with the following awards for its growth, market potential, and product development and innovation:

To learn more about how Appfire can support Cloud and on-prem collaboration, visit https://appfire.com/.

About Appfire
Appfire is the leading enterprise collaboration software provider that makes work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, to product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire gives teams the best solutions to enhance, augment, connect, and extend platforms like Atlassian, Salesforce, and Microsoft, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. Many of Appfire's popular software products are sold on the Atlassian Marketplace, where Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps with 200,000+ active installations across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Appfire's popular solutions help teams with Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management, Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Visual Collaboration. Learn more at www.appfire.com.

Contacts:
Inkhouse for Appfire
mediarelations@appfire.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appfire-exceeds-150m-in-arr-and-closes-2022-with-key-executive-and-board-member-appointments-301706592.html

SOURCE Appfire

