U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,074.92
    +3.29 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,454.58
    -76.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,918.30
    +119.14 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.63
    -1.32 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.51
    -0.56 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.40
    -7.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    +0.0062 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    +0.0540 (+1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2472
    +0.0060 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7870
    +0.0680 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,771.38
    +2,442.49 (+8.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.80
    +29.58 (+4.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,852.64
    -38.49 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,416.47
    -203.63 (-0.71%)
     

C-PACE Alliance Announces Awards For Leading Transactions & Practices

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Industry Offers Alternative Financing for Clean Energy and Economic Development

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C-PACE Alliance (CPA), the national association focused on clean energy and economic development financing through Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) programs, announced today the honorees of its C-PACE Alliance Awards in six categories. C-PACE financing is an alternative form of financing that enables property owners to pay for energy-efficiency improvements and renewable energy equipment. To date, C-PACE financings have topped $4.9 billion in thousands of commercial projects.

C-PACE Alliance Logo (PRNewsfoto/C-PACE Alliance)
C-PACE Alliance Logo (PRNewsfoto/C-PACE Alliance)

  • C-PACE Environmental Impact Deal of the Year: Hotel Marcel in New Haven, CT, financed by Nuveen Green Capital and developed and designed by Becker+Becker, is the first anticipated net-zero hotel and passive house-certified hotel in the United States. The hotel utilized C-PACE to finance a large-scale solar array that will generate its own electricity with lifetime energy savings exceeding 160,290 million BTUs and 7,854 tons of CO2.

  • C-PACE with ESG Benefits: Small Transaction Category: The PAE Building in Portland, OR will be the largest urban commercial "Living Building" in the world; fulfilling the seven aspects of the Living Building matrix. The building features cutting-edge design possibilities to inspire clients to adopt these practices. PACE Loan Group funded the project.

  • C-PACE with ESG Benefits: Large Transaction Category: The historic Armory in St. Louis, MO underwent a $60 million renovation and now is a successful venue for people to gather, eat, drink, and play. Efficiency measures in the building will save $43 million. The financed by Twain Financial Partners and administered by Michigan Energy Initiative.

  • C-PACE Deal-of-the-Year. The Black Desert Resort in southern Utah, financed by Petros PACE Finance, is the largest C-PACE transaction to date. As part of a $820 million development, the 580-acre resort used $153 million in C-PACE proceeds demonstrating that investors and property owners are comfortable using C-PACE in large complex projects.

  • Innovation in Efficient Financing Award. In 2022, PACE Equity, under the leadership of Beau Engman, CEO, launched a new product, CIRRUS Low Carbon™, to encourage improvements in building designs that push beyond current building codes to a higher level of energy efficiency. CIRRUS Low Carbon™ rewards developers/owners with a significant interest rate reduction if their designs meet a lower carbon design specification.

  • C-PACE Policy and Program Improvements: Michael Yaki has written or co-written C-PACE legislation in several states, including Washington, Tennessee, and Nevada. In 2022, several transactions closed in Washington, and the first transactions closed in Tennessee. Michael led the campaign to open C-PACE in Clark County in Nevada. Michael is one of the C-PACE industry's most knowledgeable experts, and he is always helpful in sharing his expertise.

C-PACE Alliance (www.c-pacealliance.com) is an association of capital providers and transaction experts who invest in or professionally advise on the vast majority of C-PACE financing nationally.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c-pace-alliance-announces-awards-for-leading-transactions--practices-301808526.html

SOURCE C-PACE Alliance