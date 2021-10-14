U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.50
    +40.50 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,552.00
    +295.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,924.75
    +160.50 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.40
    +25.90 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.37
    +0.93 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.40
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.32 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5400
    -0.0090 (-0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    17.46
    -2.39 (-12.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3712
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4990
    +0.2520 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,502.79
    +2,492.77 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,378.96
    +44.56 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.74
    +58.92 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

C.A.R.P. Announces Partnership with Opticann by Heritage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZoomerMedia Limited
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.A.R.P., Canada’s largest advocacy association for Canadians As We Age, announces an exclusive partnership with Opticann by Heritage, a leading cannabis company offering evidence-based innovative products for medical cannabis patients in Canada.

In conjunction with the partnership, C.A.R.P, ZoomerMedia Limited and Opticann will be creating tailored education for the 320,000+ C.A.R.P. members through C.A.R.P. affiliate ZoomerMedia’s TV, radio, print, and digital channels including VisionTV, The New Classical FM, Zoomer Radio, and Zoomer Magazine.

Opticann will carry the trusted C.A.R.P. Recommended Seal and C.A.R.P. members will receive an exclusive 15 percent discount when they purchase any of the following Opticann CB4 medical cannabis products:

CB4 Relief: Oral CBD Capsules with VESIsorb® Technology
CB4 Relief-T: Oral CBD and THC Capsules with VESIsorb® Technology
CB4 Relief Deep Rub Gel
CB4 Derma Topical
CB4 Clear Face Gel
CB4 Control: CBD/CBDA Rapid Acting Sublingual Filmstrip with Versafilm® technology from IntelGenx

C.A.R.P. patients must register at Opticann.ca in order to receive the discount for purchase of these products with a medical document.

“Understanding the utility of medical cannabis is increasingly important to older Canadians for the treatment of conditions including chronic pain, anxiety and lack of sleep. These new products especially play a role in displacing less-desirable drugs that may come with complications and side effects. As this new therapeutic industry blossoms in Canada, misleading information can be very detrimental to patients’ health and well-being, as is self-medication through the recreational system. After surveying the market carefully, we can confidently recommend Opticann’s highly professional evidence-based research approach in developing unique and highly effective CB4 medical products that are convenient and safe,” said C.A.R.P. President and ZoomerMedia Founder, Moses Znaimer.

“This exciting new partnership with C.A.R.P., an organization dedicated to improving the lives of mature Canadians, will educate people on scientific research and the role of cannabinoids in treating serious and chronic healthcare conditions. We know the C.A.R.P. demographic is a large and highly engaged group that can benefit from well designed and scientifically tested medical cannabis products proven to be effective,” commented Umar Syed, President of the Medical Division at Heritage Cannabis.

In consideration for this partnership, Opticann-Heritage will pay ZoomerMedia cash and a portion in Heritage equity at $0.10 per share.

“We believe in Opticann’s industry leading medical products and leadership and as such, have taken an equity position in the company,” continued Moses.

About Opticann:
Opticann’s suite of CB4 medical cannabis products are based on trusted pharmaceutical technology platforms that are optimized for the effective delivery of cannabinoids – for maximum effect and to minimize unwanted effects.

Opticann products are based on innovative pharmaceutical technology that deliver the best results consistently, safely, and in convenient dosage forms (capsules, sublingual filmstrips, and topicals). These dosage forms are tested and optimized to deliver active ingredients for effective results. Opticann products also contain the highest quality ingredients and are thoroughly quality tested for consistency.

About Heritage:
Heritage Cannabis is a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S., operating under two licensed manufacturing facilities in Canada. The company has an extensive portfolio of high-quality cannabis products under the brands Purefarma, Pura Vida, RAD, Premium 5, feelgood., CB4 and ArthroCBD.

For further information about Opticann, please contact:
Kelly Castledine
kcastledine@heritagecann.com
647-660-2560

About C.A.R.P.
C.A.R.P. is a national, non-partisan, non-profit organization that advocates for freedom from ageism, financial security, and improved health care for Canadians As We Age. With over 320,000 members and 27 chapters across Canada, C.A.R.P. (also known as the Canadian Association of Retired Persons) plays an active role in the creation of policy and legislation that impacts older Canadians. C.A.R.P. enlists members’ voices to increase its clout as an effective advocate. C.A.R.P. also has a unique affiliation with ZoomerMedia Limited (T: ZUM), founded by Moses Znaimer in 2008 and the leader in speaking to and for the 45+ “Zoomer” market in Canada. ZoomerMedia’s powerful suite of media channels support C.A.R.P.'s advocacy. Most C.A.R.P. members subscribe to ZOOMER Magazine, watch ZoomerTelevision/VisionTV, and listen to Zoomer Radio (AM740/96.7FM/ZoomerRadio.ca). For more information and how to join, visit carp.ca

For further information about C.A.R.P., please contact:
Leanne Wright
leanne@zoomer.ca
416-886-6873


Recommended Stories

  • The FDA Is Set to Decide on Moderna's Booster. Here's What It Means for the Stock.

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock has seen better days. Shares of the coronavirus vaccine giant have dropped 30% over the past month. Now, investors have turned their attention to something else: A regulatory meeting that could determine whether Moderna's booster candidate reaches the market in the coming days.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now

    Specifically, Roku and Palantir should benefit from unstoppable trends in the coming years, and, with both stocks currently trading at a discount, now looks like a good time to add a few shares to your portfolio. Palantir specializes in big data. Since then, Palantir has won contracts with numerous government organizations, including the U.S. Air Force, Army, and the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the National Nuclear Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • Plug Power: Latest Announcements Offer More Reasons to Stay Bullish

    Stocks go up, stocks go down, that is a simple fact of the market’s behavior. The next bit is the nice part, however: stocks go up again, too. Just ask Plug Power (PLUG) investors, who over the past couple of years have seen the pendulum swing violently in both directions. After giving back to market this year a big chunk of the previous 12 months’ incredible share haul, the stock has been on fire again recently, up by 36% over the past week alone. The company’s annual symposium takes place toda

  • 3 Beaten-Down Robinhood Stocks That Could Bounce Back Big Time

    Guess what many of the 100 most popular stocks on Robinhood have in common right now? CEO Mark Zuckerberg has himself even called for more regulation in the past, knowing that it would help Facebook over the long run.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Alibaba Bounce?

    Alibaba stock has begun to rebound from its lows, but investors should pump the brakes before getting too excited.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Beats Q3 Earnings Target, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat expectations for third-quarter earnings.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10. Technology stocks have paved the way for economic growth in the past few years, […]

  • Tesla Releases Shareholder Vote Tallies. The Nun’s Proposal Did Better.

    Investors already knew the results of the voting at Tesla's shareholder meeting, but until now didn't know the exact tallies.

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • BofA Tops Estimates as Surge in M&A Boosts Advisory Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. beat analysts’ earnings estimates as fees climbed at the company’s dealmaking unit, boosted by a record-breaking period for mergers and acquisitions.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresInvestment-banking advisory fees rose 65% to a record $654 million in the third quarter as a combination

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    When the financial media mentions "tech stocks," many people equate the term with consumer hardware or business software. After all, those are the companies that get talked about the most, so they're what many of us are most familiar with. For that, you need to find the companies that are behind the scenes.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy ChemoCentryx Stock?

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for the company's autoimmune drug, avacopan, which instantly led to shares of ChemoCentryx more than doubling in value. For investors who didn't want to take on the risk heading into the FDA decision, the obvious question now is whether it's too late to invest in the healthcare stock. After amassing such impressive returns over a short time frame, can investors who buy the stock today still expect to earn a good return on their investment?